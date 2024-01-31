Applied Systems and Applied Client Network Announce Applied Net 2024

Chicago, IL, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems and Applied Client Network today announced the opening of registration for Applied Net 2024. Applied Net will take place September 9 – 12 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN. Following recent recognition from the Best in Biz Awards and IMCA Showcase Awards and the record-breaking attendance at last year’s event, Applied Net 2024 will provide even more educational sessions, inspiring keynotes and networking opportunities that will delve into the impact of the Next Generation of Insurance.

“The partnership between Applied Client Network and Applied Systems is instrumental in fostering innovation in the industry, accelerating technology adoption and increasing value for agents, brokers and insurers,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “We look forward to delivering even more opportunities to learn and providing expansive peer-to-peer networking at this year’s Applied Net.”

This year’s conference will feature inspiring keynotes, more than 250 education sessions, and new product innovation across Applied’s portfolio, including EZLynx, Tarmika, and Ivans, to bring stakeholders into the next generation of insurance innovation. Applied Net 2024 will also offer the chance to build connections with colleagues and hands-on workshops, as well as gain knowledge about the latest trends influencing the insurance industry.

“We are on the cusp of the next generation in our industry – from technology to talent to emerging new risks, and more – where rapid change and new capabilities are creating new opportunities,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer of Applied Systems. “Applied Net is a once-in-a-year event where leaders from across our industry converge to learn about what’s next, drive initiatives forward, and learn how to optimize their businesses and equip them for what lies ahead in the future of the insurance.”

Register now for Applied Net 2024.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.