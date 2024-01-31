Global Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Research Report 2023: Market Exhibits Surge with Enhanced Focus on Personalized Medicine and Rise in Chronic Diseases - Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type, By Commercialized Drugs, By Route of Administration, By Method, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As precision-based therapeutics gain momentum, the market for cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices is poised for substantial growth from 2024 to 2028. The sector is witnessing an uptick in demand for sophisticated drug delivery mechanisms that cater to the precision and efficiency required for effective cell and gene therapy treatments of life-altering diseases such as cancer.

Technological Innovation Spurs Market Development



With cell and gene therapies revolutionizing patient-specific treatment modalities, drug delivery devices must keep pace with the precise administration needs of these cutting-edge therapies. Novel drug delivery systems like subdermal implants, available in various forms, including rings and patches, are at the forefront of propelling market growth.

Combatting the Tide of Chronic Diseases



Celular and genetic interventions are becoming increasingly central in the battle against chronic illnesses. The surge in cancer incidence worldwide necessitates efficacious therapies and, subsequently, the devices that deliver them. Global cancer statistics paint a stark picture of the urgency, with millions affected and a plethora of cancer types demanding focused therapeutic strategies.

The Tailwinds of Regulatory Approval and Investment



Cell and gene therapies are scaling new heights with growing FDA approvals and clinical trials, signaling a robust future for therapeutic development. The burgeoning number of sanctioned treatments reflects a burgeoning industry that, while nascent, is expanding rapidly with potential therapies accounting for a significant percentage of biologic approvals. Furthermore, the sector benefits from strong investment and funding currents, with capital inflows from various sources underpinning the development of new and improved drug delivery systems.

Segmentation and Regional Analysis Enlighten Market Dynamics



An in-depth segmentation analysis sheds light on the different aspects of the market, categorizing by type, commercialized drugs, route of administration, method, and region. An array of drug delivery devices, from subretinal injection cannulas to sterile insulin syringes, serve diverse therapeutic needs across varied administration routes. A regional perspective highlights the influence of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America on the global landscape. The participation and contribution of each region are meticulously evaluated to understand the market’s trajectory.

Market Participants Steer the Competitive Landscape



A robust and diverse array of market players is driving innovation within the cell & gene therapy drug delivery devices market. These organizations, with their unwavering commitment to improve therapeutic delivery, are shaping the industry's future. The detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the global cell & gene therapy drug delivery devices market illustrates a competitive landscape teeming with innovation, strategic maneuvers, and market-leading initiatives.

Report Highlights

Enhanced focus on personalized medicine contributes to market expansion

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases fuels demand for effective drug delivery devices

Novel drug delivery systems like subdermal implants are expected to bolster market growth

Surge in FDA approvals and clinical trials of cell and gene therapies signifies industry potential

Investments and funding in the sector mark a positive outlook for drug delivery device innovation

Detailed segmentation and regional analysis offer an in-depth understanding of the market landscape

Insightful company profiles reveal a competitive market driven by technological advancements

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

Kite Pharma, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Bluebird bio, Inc.

Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc (Fibrocell Technologies, Inc.)

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Helixmith Co., Ltd (ViroMed Co., Ltd)

Report Scope:



Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Type:

Subretinal Injection Cannula

Extension Tube

Intravenous Catheter

Sterile Insulin Syringe

Prefilled Syringe

Infusion Bags

Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Commercialized Drugs:

Luxturna

Kymriah

Yescarta

Zolgensma

Provenge

Strimvelis

Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Ocular

Transdermal

Others

Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Method:

In Vitro

Ex Vivo

Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

