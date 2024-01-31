Safety Gloves Market to Witness Remarkable Expansion by 2031, Fueled by Rising Workplace Safety Measures and Novel Technology Developments

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Gloves Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global safety gloves market is on track to realize an impressive growth trajectory through to 2031, with market valuation projected to reach upwards of US$ 22 billion, a significant increase from its recorded US$ 13 billion mark. The market's substantial growth is attributed to the escalated emphasis on occupational health and safety prompting an upsurge in demand for these crucial protective items.

In the span of this forecast period, the safety gloves sector has emerged to hold a notable 14%-17% of the overall gloves market, with pivotal contributions from North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Focused insights pinpoint the United States, Japan, China, India, and the U.K. as prominent markets fostering this expansion.

Addressing Workplace Safety: A significant driver for this market arises from a clear need to reduce workplace accidents related to improper or lack of hand protection. Safety gloves are instrumental in mitigating these risks, emphasizing their critical role in various industrial settings.

Market Drivers:

Rising public awareness around health and hygiene, especially post COVID-19, has catalyzed the demand for safety gloves globally.

Technological advancements have led to the development of safety gloves with enhanced features to counteract threats from chemical, biological, and nuclear hazards.

Increased industrial activity and risks have heightened the necessity for robust safety equipment, including safety gloves.

The U.S. market showcases robust growth driven by stringent regulatory norms and a substantial customer base across diversified industries. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia, the predominant oil and gas industry necessitates advanced protection gear like safety gloves. Similarly, India's burgeoning industrial growth presents ample opportunities for market expansion.

Competitive Strategy: To navigate the market's competitive landscape, manufacturers are leveraging strategies such as product innovation, global partnerships, and expansive distribution networks—yielding product advancements and market growth.

Market by Product Type:

Disposable Gloves Durable Gloves

Market by Material Type:

Natural Rubber

Nitrile

Leather, among others

The end-use landscape spans multiple sectors including medical & healthcare, food & beverages, and the chemical industry, further reinforcing demand for safety gloves.

Key regional segments poised for comprehensive analysis include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The wide-ranging insights into the safety gloves market cultivate an understanding of the pivotal trends stoking market growth. This is essential intelligence for entities looking to navigate the complexities of the evolving market landscape, adapting to an increasing emphasis on workplace safety and advanced hand protection solutions.

