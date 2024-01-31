Global Electric Two Wheeler Battery Swapping Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Gogoro, NIO Technologies, Sun Mobility, Immotor, Oyika, MO Batteries Singapore, and Kwang Yang Motor

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Two Wheeler Battery Swapping Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is forecasted to reach a value of $432.15 million by 2028 from $133 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 26.3%

Contributing factors to this growth include significant technological advancements in lithium-ion batteries, increased R&D investment from key market players, and a global upsurge in electric two wheeler sales spurred by stringent pollution regulations.

Recent Developments Shaping the Market

Exciting developments in the industry have seen the emergence of startups specializing in battery swapping technology, such as a joint venture that aims to invest billions in an expansive battery swapping network across India. Elsewhere, innovations in the 'battery as a service' (BaaS) model are projected to reduce initial electric vehicle costs and accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lithium-ion batteries, accounting for a significant portion of an electric vehicle's initial cost, are predicted to dominate the market as governments in regions like APAC and Europe facilitate the widespread adoption of Li-ion powered two wheelers through supportive policies and subsidies.

Government Initiatives Bolster Growth

With government incentives and subsidies promoting electric two wheeler usage, alongside initiatives to establish battery swapping infrastructure, regions such as Asia-Pacific are poised to lead in market growth. Various nations are gearing up to support this burgeoning sector, with countries like China focusing on standardizing battery swapping infrastructure.

Despite the market's potential, challenges remain, particularly in rural infrastructure development and standardization of battery technology. The COVID-19 pandemic also presented setbacks by stalling operational activities, although optimism is high as markets rebound in many Asian countries.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The Electric Two Wheeler Battery Swapping Market is segmented based on service type, battery type, end user, and region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to spearhead the market due to its rapidly growing electric two wheeler segment, followed by Europe, which is expected to see a surge in growth attributed to the utilization of electric two wheelers in logistics and delivery services.

Key Market Players

Leading companies such as Gogoro Inc, NIO Technologies, and Sun Mobility are at the forefront of developing efficient battery swapping networks globally, signifying the industry's competitive landscape.

This in-depth market analysis forecasts strong growth trajectories and identifies critical segments and regional markets poised for significant expansion. It provides a comprehensive view of the forces propelling the Electric Two Wheeler Battery Swapping Market forward, offering valuable insights for stakeholders, investors, and participants looking to navigate this flourishing industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $133.23 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $432.15 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.3% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Gogoro Inc.

NIO Technologies

Sun Mobility

Immotor Inc.

Oyika Pte. Ltd.

MO Batteries Singapore Pte Ltd.

Kwang Yang Motor Co, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sasc3n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment