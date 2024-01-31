Stroke Rehabilitation Industry Poised for Growth as Innovations in Virtual Reality and Tele-Rehabilitation Advance

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stroke Rehabilitation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Market Analysis Indicates Strong Projected Expansion by 2031, Fueled by Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand for Rehabilitation Devices

With a comprehensive recent industry analysis underlining the transformative trends shaping the global stroke rehabilitation market, an insightful publication detailing these dynamics is now accessible. This market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming years, with a forecasted market valuation rising to an estimated US$ 600 million by 2031.

The report segments the stroke rehabilitation market into numerous categories, including products, stroke type, end-users, and regional markets. The study furnishes a granular exploration of factors that are propelling the demand for stroke rehabilitation services and devices, underpinning significant growth trajectories across various geographies.

The key highlights from this exhaustive market survey include:

The prevalence of stroke-related health issues in the United States propels the North American market forward, while simultaneously spotlighting the urgent need for comprehensive stroke care and rehabilitation services. Technological Innovations Unlock Market Potential: Breakthroughs in virtual reality and the expanding realm of tele-rehabilitation are revolutionizing the way stroke recovery services are delivered, unlocking new opportunities for growth within this sector.

Within the competitive landscape, significant market players are engaging in strategic alliances, product innovation, and acquisition activities, aiming to dominate the market and cater to the growing demands of stroke rehabilitation. Businesses are moving swiftly to develop cost-effective rehabilitation tools and technologies to secure a larger slice of the market pie.

Report Delineates Key Market Segments

The in-depth report categorizes the global stroke rehabilitation market into the following segments:

By Product: Featuring a diverse range of devices such as electrical stimulators, robotic stimulators, and cognitive stimulation devices.

By Stroke Type: Encompassing ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, and transient ischemic attack (TIA).

By End User: Covering hospitals, specialty clinics, long-term treatment centers, and home care settings, among other healthcare facilities.

The report illuminates the regional markets across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, thereby presenting a comprehensive view of the stroke rehabilitation market's performance and opportunities globally.

Industry stakeholders, healthcare professionals, and investors keen on understanding the future market trends and prospects can now access a wealth of information from this latest publication, paving the way for informed decision-making and strategic growth initiatives in the stroke rehabilitation landscape.

The insights presented in the global stroke rehabilitation market analysis are crucial for businesses and healthcare providers, who are striving to enhance patient outcomes and lead the way in the evolution of stroke care and recovery services worldwide.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Penumbra, Inc. (REAL System)

Saebo Inc

Shanghai Siyi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

DJO Global

Shenzhen XFT Medical

Soterix Medical Inc.

Restorative Therapies

Zynex Medical, Inc

MYOLYN

ACP - Accelerated Care Plus.

Neurosoft

BIONIK Inc.

EB Neuro S.p.A.

Motorika Medical

Ottobock

Guangzhou Longest Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Roceso Technologies Pte Ltd

Brain Stimulation AB

