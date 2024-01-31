Global Mattress Market Forecast: Exceptional Growth in Orthopedic and Natural Mattress Sectors by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mattress Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The recent addition to the comprehensive research database unveils detailed insights into the Global Mattress Market, predicting significant expansion with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% from 2024 to 2031. The market, which stood at a robust US$ 72 Bn in revenue in 2024, is expected to witness continued growth due to consumer trends, innovative product developments, and increasing demand from healthcare and hospitality sectors.

Key drivers fueling this growth include rising competition amongst industry players that has led to enhanced product quality, and increased consumer priority towards personal health and well-being. The adaptation and introduction of premium production techniques and use of organic materials are setting new standards in the industry, transforming distributors into core retailers and diversifying the market.

Technological Innovations Reshaping the Market

The advent of e-commerce has revolutionized the mattress industry, enabling access to untapped markets and providing a platform for transparent product comparison. Additionally, target marketing strategies focusing on millennials, who prioritize both affordability and style, have been instrumental in driving mattress sales.

Sectors Contributing to Market Expansion

The healthcare and hospitality industries are vital segments contributing to the market's growth by integrating quality mattresses into their facilities. The surge in orthopedic mattresses, favored for their ability to enhance sleep quality and alleviate back pain, along with the popularity of waterbeds and airbeds, is also adding to substantial market growth.

Global Insights and Regional High-Growth Markets

U.S. Market: An aging population and increasing instances of back pain are pivotal market drivers, with high adoption rates of mattresses envisioned.

An aging population and increasing instances of back pain are pivotal market drivers, with high adoption rates of mattresses envisioned. European Market: Led by Germany, eco-consciousness and recycling practices are influencing the industry, with higher demand in healthcare settings.

Led by Germany, eco-consciousness and recycling practices are influencing the industry, with higher demand in healthcare settings. Asia-Pacific Market: China emerges as a primary growth driver, buoyed by its thriving real estate sector, income growth, and demographic expansion.

China emerges as a primary growth driver, buoyed by its thriving real estate sector, income growth, and demographic expansion. Latin American Market: In Brazil, the trend towards box-type and smart mattresses is indicative of a progressive market poised for growth.

Competition in the Market Arena

The competitive landscape showcases a commitment to quality and variety, with industry leaders focusing on research and development, and launching new products to ameliorate comfort levels for consumers.

Extensive Analysis Covered in the Research



The research provides an in-depth analysis of various market segments and sub-segments. The key segments covered include:

Product Type (Foam, Hybrid, Innerspring, Latex, Others)

Size (Twin and Single, Twin XL, Full or Double, Queen, King, Others)

Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Direct Sales, Wholesalers/Distributors, Specialty Mattress Stores, Online Retailers, Other Sales Channels)

This comprehensive industry research is a valuable tool for stakeholders, investors, market participants, and anyone interested in the trajectory of the global mattress market. The insightful data is poised to assist in strategic decision-making and in identifying emerging trends and opportunities within the market sphere.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Spring Air International

King koil, paramount Bed Co., Ltd.

Relyon Beds

Casper

Simba Sleep limited

Dormeo UK Limited

Dreams Ltd.

Kurl-on

Jinboama Furniture Manufacturers

Ministery of Sleep

Duroflex, Pvt. Ltd.

M.H. Polymers Pvt Ltd.

Talalay Global

Latex Global

Sheela Foam limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/po9zlq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.