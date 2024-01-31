Global Dry Construction Market Forecast Report 2018-2028 - Urbanization and Industrialization Drive Increase in Dry Construction Demand

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Construction Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emerging trends and analysis of the global dry construction market have been extensively compiled in a new research publication, providing stakeholders, investors, and industry professionals with a detailed overview of the sector's landscape from 2018 to 2028F. The report highlights the market's robust expansion, which is significantly influenced by urbanization, population growth, and a shift toward environmentally conscious building methodologies.

The adoption of dry construction techniques is rapidly becoming prevalent, particularly in regions witnessing intense urban development. Populating the fast-track for construction, these methods are underscored by the need for efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable building solutions, attributes that reflect in the uptick of market valuation, pegging the industry at USD 62.19 billion as of 2022 and projecting a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period.

What's Driving the Dry Construction Market?



Technological Innovations: One of the primary drivers fueling market growth is the wave of technological advancements encompassing

Building Information Modeling (BIM), Computer-Aided Design (CAD), and automation. These digital tools are reshaping construction from the ground up, elevating efficiency and refining project delivery timelines. Steamrolling ahead, the dry construction market is also supported by the sustainability movement sweeping across the globe.

Sustainable construction materials are being increasingly preferred for their reduced environmental impact, heightened importance of energy efficiency, and the waste minimization enabled by modular and prefabricated methods.

Challenges and Opportunities



The research delves into key challenges the market is navigating, such as the inertia resisting shifts from wet to dry construction methods, the stringent compliance with diverse regulatory environments, and the fragmentation and dire need for standardization. However, these headwinds present opportunities for market players to innovate and adapt to gain a competitive edge.

Regional Highlights:

The Asia Pacific region, pivotal to the expansion of the dry construction market, emerges as a front-runner due to its surging economy, substantial infrastructure investments, and rapid urban sprawl. These demographic and economic changes are creating a fertile ground for the adoption of advanced dry construction practices.

Segment Insights:

Insights provided in the publication reveal that the Supporting Framework and Plasterboard segments hold significant shares of the global market, both segments responding to increased demand with advancements in material engineering and integration with cutting-edge construction technologies.

Supporting Framework : Key to structural integrity, supporting framework systems make use of BIM and CAD for precision-developed solutions.

: Key to structural integrity, supporting framework systems make use of BIM and CAD for precision-developed solutions. Plasterboard: Preferred for its versatility and ease of use, plasterboard remains a heavyweight in the industry, finding extensive application in residential and commercial spaces.

The report encompasses a comprehensive analysis, particularly focusing on the materials, types, systems, applications, and regional diversities within the market. Detailed analysis is provided on major companies shaping the dry construction landscape, enhancing the strategic planning capabilities of decision-makers within the industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $62.19 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $90.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Dry Construction Market has been segmented into the following categories:



Global Dry Construction Market, By Material:

Plasterboard

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Others

Global Dry Construction Market, By Type:

Supporting Framework

Boarding

Global Dry Construction Market, By System:

Ceiling System

Wall System

Flooring System

Others

Global Dry Construction Market, By Application:

Residential

Non-Residential

Companies Profiled:

Fletcher Building Limited

CSR Limited

Knauf Gips KG

USG Boral Limited

Promax Group Inc.

Masterplast Plc.

Winstone Wallboards Limited

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Saint Gobain S.A.

Etex Group





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jv2vbf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment