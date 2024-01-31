Global Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market Forecasted at $60.2 Billion by 2028: Analysis of Key Market Dynamics, Technologies, and Use Cases

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Software-Defined Networking Market by Offering (SDN Infrastructure, Software, Services), SDN Type (Open SDN, SDN via Overlay, SDN via API, Hybrid SDN), Application (SD-WAN, SD-LAN, Security), End-user, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Software-Defined Networking market is expected to grow from USD 24.5 billion in 2023 to USD 60.2 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period. The exponential growth of data traffic and the proliferation of cloud-based services are driving the need for more agile and scalable network infrastructures. SDN offers a solution by enabling automated provisioning, efficient resource allocation, dynamic traffic management, enhancing network performance and adaptability.
This market study covers the SDN market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, such as offering, SDN type, application, end-user, vertical and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Among offering, services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As businesses increasingly rely on digital technologies and data-driven operations, the demand for SDN services continues to expand. The growing demand for expert guidance and integration services in the implementation of SDN solutions within existing infrastructures will also drive the market.
Among the SDN Type, the Open SDN segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period
The key driver for open SDN is vendor neutrality and interoperability. Open SDN solutions adhere to open standards, ensuring compatibility between various vendors' hardware and software components. This vendor-agnostic approach gives businesses the freedom to choose the best-of-breed solutions without being locked into a single vendor. The emphasis on interoperability promotes healthy competition, fosters innovation, and prevents vendor monopolies, making it an attractive choice for industries seeking flexibility and innovation in their network infrastructure.
Among regions, Asia-Pacific is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Several global players of SDN have foreseen Asia-Pacific as a major strategy-impacting region due to its strong spending capabilities in the IT infrastructure. SDN is a significant paradigm shift in networking technology. There is a growing trend of SMEs adopting SDN technologies in Asia-Pacific, leading to economic benefits and driving prosperity.
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Need to Simplify Network Management
- Need to Optimize CapEx and Reduce OpEx
- Rising Demand for Cloud Services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization
- Increasing Need for Enterprise Mobility to Enhance Productivity for Field-based Services
- Restraints
- Increasing Security Concerns
- Lack of Skilled Workforce
- Opportunities
- Growing Adoption of IoT
- Rising Implementation of SDN for 5G
- Increasing Demand for Hybrid Clouds
- Development of Open-Source SDN
- Challenges
- Difficulties in Transitioning from Traditional Network to SDN
- Reliability Concerns for SDN Network
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
- 5G
- Edge Computing
- Complementary Technologies
- Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN)
- Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)
- Adjacent Technologies
- Intent-based Networking (IBN)
- Blockchain
- Containerization and Microservices
Use Case Analysis
- Use Case 1: Cisco Improved Network Segmentation for German Automotive Group
- Use Case 2: Juniper Accelerated Activation of eBay Classifieds Group's Business Platforms
- Use Case 3: NEC Helped Kanazawa University Hospital Keep Pace with Rapid Developments Occurring in Clinical Medicine
- Use Case 4: HPE Helped Deltion College Drive Growth and Comply with Changing Regulations
- Use Case 5: Huawei Helped Lincoln University Increase Wired Access Bandwidth by Ten Times
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|269
|Forecast Period
|2023-2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$24.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$60.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Profiled
- Arista Networks
- Canopus Networks
- Ciena
- Cisco
- Citrix
- Comcast
- Cosgrid Networks
- Dell EMC
- Ericsson
- Extreme Networks
- Fortinet
- Fujitsu
- Hiveio
- HPE
- Huawei
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NEC
- Nokia
- NVIDIA
- Oracle
- Palo Alto Networks
- Pica8
- Scale Computing
- Trustgrid
- VMware
- Zeetta Networks
