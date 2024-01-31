BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has resolved on a share issue without consideration to the company itself

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, 31 January 2024 at 6.00 p.m. EET



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes has resolved on a share issue without consideration to the company itself

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc's Board of Directors has decided on 31 January 2023 to issue 1,000,000 shares without consideration to the company itself, for potential loan conversions as well as for other possible purposes, in accordance with authorisation from the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 23 October, 2023.

After the directed share issue, the Company holds 1,000,000 treasury shares, representing approximately 4.9 percent of the total shares, after the new shares have been registered in the trade register.

For more information, please contact:

Juliusz Rakowski, CEO

+358 50 448 5132

juliusz.rakowski@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB,

+46 70 551 67 29,

info@certifiedadviser.se

BBS in brief

BBS -Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is an orthobiology company that started its operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of complex bone fractures and bone healing issues. Our goal is to provide next-generation medical products for the treatment of bone injuries in orthopedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical industry, the development and research work require perseverance and courage to innovate. We have a track record of over 20 years in this field. Our company is characterized by expertise, innovation, and dedicated employees who are passionate about their work. Our first developed product, ARTEBONE® Paste, is in the final stages of the CE marking process to enable its commercialization in the EU market. We are based in Oulu with a medical manufacturing facility in Reisjärvi, holding a manufacturing license. The company's headquarters are in Oulu, and we employ over 20 people.

BBS has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi