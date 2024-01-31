Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Products Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Emerging 5 Agricultural Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $1,454.6 billion to the global agricultural products industry in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $1,721.1 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4% over the 2022-27 period.

Within the agricultural products industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $936.5 billion in 2022. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $300.9 and $165.0 billion, respectively.

China is expected to lead the agricultural products industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $1,098.9 billion in 2027, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $373.8 and $181.7 billion, respectively.

Report Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five agricultural products market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five agricultural products market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key agricultural products market players' emerging five operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five agricultural products market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

Key Questions Answered

What was the size of the emerging five agricultural products market by value in 2022?

What will be the size of the emerging five agricultural products market in 2027?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five agricultural products market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the emerging five agricultural products market?

