Agricultural Products Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2018-2027

The Emerging 5 Agricultural Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $1,454.6 billion to the global agricultural products industry in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $1,721.1 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4% over the 2022-27 period.
- Within the agricultural products industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $936.5 billion in 2022. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $300.9 and $165.0 billion, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the agricultural products industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $1,098.9 billion in 2027, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $373.8 and $181.7 billion, respectively.
Report Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five agricultural products market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five agricultural products market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key agricultural products market players' emerging five operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five agricultural products market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
Key Questions Answered
- What was the size of the emerging five agricultural products market by value in 2022?
- What will be the size of the emerging five agricultural products market in 2027?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five agricultural products market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the emerging five agricultural products market?
Company Profiles
- Glencore Plc
- La Coop federee
- Union InVivo
- Bunge Global S.A.
- Zen-Noh Fresh Produce Marketing Corporation
- Nisshin Seifun Group Inc
- Nordic Sugar A/S
- Dansk Landbrugs Grovvareselskab amba
- Danish Agro amba
- KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA
- Gartnerhallen SA
- Hoff Norske PotetIndustrier
- Lantmannen ek
- AAK AB
- Rusagro Group of Companies
- Tongaat Hulett Ltd
- Illovo Sugar Africa Pty Ltd
- Copersucar S.A.
- New Hope Liuhe Co Ltd
- E.I.D.-Parry (India) Ltd.
- Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd
- Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
- Suedzucker AG
- Bayer AG
- BayWa AG
- Showa Sangyo Co Ltd
- Co-operative Bulk Handling Group
- GrainCorp Limited
- Richardson International Ltd
- AGT Food and Ingredients Inc
- COFCO Corp
- Gansu Dunhuang Seed Fruit & Vegetable Products Co Ltd
- Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.
- Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA
- ForFarmers NV
- Syngenta AG
- Groupe Limagrain Holdings S.A.
- Borges International Group SLU
- Tereos
- Frontier Agriculture Limited
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Total Produce plc
- CHS Inc.
- Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
- PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
- Gruma SAB de CV
- Archer Daniels Midland Co
- Kaneko Seeds Co Ltd
- Wilmar International Limited
- Dole Food Co Inc
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.
- Cargill International SA
- Tiryaki Agro Gida San Ve Tic Inc AS
- Advanta India Limited
- Konya Seker Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS
