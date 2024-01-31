Business Awards UK Shines a Spotlight on Excellence in UK Dentistry with the 2023 Dentistry Awards

HALIFAX, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Business Awards UK, the benchmark for industry best practice, proudly presents the winners of the 2023 Dentistry Awards. These accolades recognise the outstanding professionals and practices in the UK dental sector, highlighting their exceptional contributions to dental hygiene, digital innovation, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, and patient care.

Business Awards UK Dentistry Awards 2023 Winners

Nabila Shamsan Azim, Face Studio Clinic - Dental Hygienist of the Year

Iconic Smiles - Digital Dentistry Innovation

Worcester Street Dental Practice - Dental Practice Team of the Year

York House Dental Practice - Patient-Centred Dental Care

Monton Green Dentistry & Orthodontics ltd - Orthodontist of the Year

Nabeel Jamil, The Invisalign Dentist - Cosmetic Dentist of the Year

Andover Advanced Dental Center - Dentist of the Year

Tower Hill Dental Practice - Best Dental Practice

Business Awards UK Dentistry Awards 2023 Finalists

Lighthouse Dental Practice - Dental Practice Team of the Year, Patient-Centred Dental Care

Morvinkumar Patel, Radiant Dental - Cosmetic Dentist of the Year, Dentist of the Year

Worcester Street Dental Practice - Best Dental Practice

Weybridge Dental Care - Dental Practice Team of the Year

Wigan Orthodontics Centre - Best Dental Practice

Marford Road Dental Practice - Patient-Centred Dental Care

Nik Amin, Marford Road Dental Practice - Dentist of the Year

Nabeel Jamil, The Invisalign Dentist - Orthodontist of the Year, Digital Dentistry Innovation

The 2023 Dentistry Awards have illuminated the exceptional levels of expertise, innovation, and patient dedication that exemplify the UK's dental industry. Each winner and finalist has demonstrated a commitment to advancing dental health and patient experiences through their exemplary practices.

As we celebrate the success of these dental professionals, we are reminded of the importance of oral health in overall well-being and the role these individuals play in enhancing the quality of life for their patients.

For further information on the 2023 Dentistry Awards or to arrange interviews with the winners or finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

