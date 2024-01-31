Latin America Online On-demand Home Services Market Set to Expand by USD 252.25 Billion with a 41.64% CAGR from 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin America 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An insightful report delivering a comprehensive analysis of the burgeoning online on-demand home services market in Latin America has been added to our extensive research portfolio. This analysis forecasts an impressive growth, projecting a market increase by USD 252.25 billion during the period from 2023 to 2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 41.64%. The study encompasses an in-depth review of market size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, complemented by a thorough vendor analysis featuring around 25 key market players.



The latest report offers a current overview of the market scenario, spearheaded by factors such as the convenience offered by online on-demand home services, a surge in internet penetration, and the significant impact of digital media on consumer choices. Furthermore, the study segments the market, providing a detailed examination of the following:

By Platform Mobile application Online website

By Service Home care and design Repair and maintenance Health wellness and beauty Others



Among the key findings, the report identifies an escalation in advertising and marketing campaigns as a substantial factor contributing to market growth in the region. Additionally, the demand for on-demand home services is buoyed by increasingly busy lifestyles, while a focus on cybersecurity measures is expected to further stimulate market expansion.



This comprehensive industry analysis underscores the significant market opportunities and is an indispensable tool for entities aiming to strengthen their market presence. The vendors are meticulously evaluated to reflect their position in the market, with strategic insights aimed at facilitating client advancement.



The study deploys a rigorous methodology that blends both primary and secondary data, assimilating contributions from pivotal industry figures. It presents an exhaustive landscape of the market, along with a vendor selection strategy underpinned by qualitative and quantitative research, predicting precise market growth.



The report not only delivers an all-encompassing view of the market through extensive research but also captures the essence of market dynamics. It is instrumental for companies planning to formulate strategies that capitalize on projected growth opportunities in the Latin American online on-demand home services market.

Market Dynamics and Vendor Landscape

Users engaged in seeking market expansion in the Latin American realm will find the data presented as comprehensive, reliable, and the fruit of extensive primary and secondary research. The report plots a complete competitive landscape and dives deep into the market's key influencers, thereby empowering stakeholders to make informed and strategic decisions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Conserta Express

Eliptica Networks S.A.S

Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services

GHE FRANCHISING LTDA

GRUPO ALIADAMX SA

Higitec Desentupidora

Hogaru Inc.

Juntos Somos Mais Fidelizacao SA

Laser Facility Management

Maid in Brazil

Mana

Mix House ABC

Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais

Prophylaxis

Sies Salud

WS MARIDO DE ALUGUEL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vb361

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.