BHP Donates $150,000 Towards Saskatoon’s Medically Inclusive Childcare Center

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hope’s Home is pleased to announce BHP has invested $150,000 to provide an essential nursing station at the new medically inclusive childcare centre in Saskatoon.



As the only medically inclusive childcare centers in Canada, Hope’s Home provides care where kids with complex medical and typical needs can learn, grow, and thrive. With on-site nurses providing medical care to children, Hope’s Home is a national leader filling a gap that exists in child and infant healthcare. Since 2005, Hope’s Home has been supporting families outside of a hospital setting in Regina, Warman and Prince Albert.

To continue providing the best care for children with complex medical needs across Saskatchewan, Hope’s Home launched the “There’s No Place Like Hope” capital campaign, with an $8 million fundraising goal to open Saskatoon’s first medically inclusive childcare center in 2024.

“Hope’s Home is incredibly grateful for the generous gift that is being made by BHP,” said Jacqueline Tisher, Founder and CEO of Hope’s Home. “This significant contribution provides one of the nursing stations and supplies which allow us to bring medically inclusive care to families and children in Saskatoon.”

“Finding childcare for kids with medical needs can be an extreme point of stress for many families,” said Karina Gistelinck, Asset President of BHP Potash. “We are pleased that we can be a part of making possible the new Hope’s Home center in Saskatoon – and help provide these much-needed services to more families in the province.”

On-site nursing stations are what make Hope’s Home distinctive. Inside the new center, there will be two nursing stations. The stations will be equipped with medical equipment and supplies needed for everything from complex medical needs to a scraped knee. The nursing stations will provide a safe space where children can be treated in private while keeping them comfortable with child-friendly features like medical dolls and teddy bears that educate and alleviate any stress or fear a child may have.

The new Saskatoon location will feature two separate centers caring for 144 kids ages 6 weeks to 6 years old. Spaces will be held for kids with complex medical needs making this center an extension of pediatric healthcare. On-site nursing care, early childhood educators, developmental workers, and physical development consultants will provide Saskatoon families with a safe and inclusive environment where children receive the care they need.

To learn more and to support the “There’s No Place Like Hope” capital campaign visit hopeshome.org

ABOUT HOPE’S HOME

The first medically inclusive child care center in Canada. Hope’s Home is a charitable organization providing inclusive care where kids with complex medical and typical needs learn, grow and thrive. Hope’s Home provides families with a safe and inclusive environment for their children to play and be kids regardless of their medical needs. For more information visit hopeshome.org

ABOUT BHP

BHP is a global resources company with its Canadian operational headquarters in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and global business development headquarters in Toronto. BHP has a global workforce of approximately 80,000 people working in locations across Canada, Australia, Asia, the UK, US and the Americas. BHP produces commodities essential for global decarbonization, economic development and food security including copper, nickel, iron ore, metallurgical coal and is developing the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada. Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp.com

