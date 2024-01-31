Sogeclair: TURNOVER 2023: €148M (+9.7%; +10.6%*)

Blagnac, France, January 31st 2024-5.35 pm

Montreal, Canada

TURNOVER 2023: €148M (+9.7%; +10.6%*)

TURNOVER 4TH QUARTER 2023: €40.2M (+13.8%)

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover ended 31 December 2023.

* The change variations over the period represent €-1.2M against € -3.7M in 2022.

Turnover for 2023 is up by 9.7%. This is the eleventh consecutive quarter of increased turnover (+13.8% in Q4). Commercial aviation (36.7% of turnover) confirmed its rebound at +20.4%, while rail (8.5% of turnover) grew by 11.1%. Defense (4.8% of turnover) grew strongly by 35.9%, business aviation (38.3% of turnover) continued to grow by 5.2% and automotive (8% of turnover) was down slightly by 2.2%.

By geographical area (€M) Turnover

2023 Impact on 2023 turnover

(as %) Evolution



(as %) France 66.7 45.1% -3.0% Europe 33.8 22.8% +27.1% America 37.6 25.4% +23.2% Asia-Pacific 7.8 5.3% -7.6% Rest of the world 2.2 1.5% +213.7%

Differences are due to rounding.

Business growth is driven by Europe, and North America is a major growth driver in the One Sogeclair 2030 plan.

By Business Unit Turnover (€M)

2023 Turnover (€M)

2022 Variation

(as %) Engineering

At constants exchange rate and perimeter 74.2

74.4 71.8

71.8 +3.2%

+3.5% Solutions

At constants exchange rate and perimeter 72.9

73.9 62.1

62.1 +17.5%

+19.1% Conseil 0.9 1.0 NS Total 148.0 134.9 +9.7% International 81.3 66.2 +22.9%

Differences are due to rounding.

Engineering (support for manufacturers in the development of their products, processes and life cycle - 50.1% of turnover).

Decarbonized aviation was the driving force of this activity, with Research and Technology projects for commercial aviation at Airbus, as well as the presence on several projects of players developing alternative modes of transportation (hybrid, electric, and airship).

The other business driver is the extension and reinforcement of the geographical offering, especially in North America (23.4% of the BU, up by 11.3%), which serves as a relay for the Europe zone, which will see new major programs start up in the second half of the decade. In addition to its long-standing expertise in interiors, the America zone now draws on first-rate know-how in aerostructure design, through an organization combining a strengthened front office and a worldwide back office.

Solutions (support for manufacturers and operators in simulation and equipment supply - 49.3% of turnover).

Simulation (47.8% of the BU, software products and simulators grew by 8.4%) was driven in balanced proportion by:

Development (shorter development cycles, reduced need for physical prototypes, testing via digital twins for the automotive, aerospace and defense industries). Noteworthy during the year was the delivery and inauguration of the ROADS automotive simulator, underway since 2018.

Training (anticipation and reduction of geographically distributed training, perfect traceability, cost reduction, increased safety).

Equipment (52.2% of the BU, grew by 27.1%) was buoyed by the ramp-up of commercial and business aircraft manufacturers, and through strong growth in interior fittings located in North America (+48%), as well as in Thermoplastics activities (+15%).

Conseil (audit, consulting and optimization of technologies and processes - 0.6% of turnover). This activity, created on January 1st 2022, ended the year with a turnover of €0.93m after the integration of the innovative materials business into the Solutions BU.

PERSPECTIVES

Our markets are growing, our technologies are promising for safer, more restrained mobility, and our geographical locations offer strong potential, all of which underpin our attractiveness.

SOGECLAIR remains confident for its growth in 2024 and for the execution of its 2030 plan, which targets a turnover of €250 million.

Next announcement: Result for 2024 on March 13th 2024 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative. high added-value solutions for safer and more efficient mobility. SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors. notably aeronautics. space. vehicle. rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime. all along the production chain through to entry into service. the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality. proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Philippe ROBARDEY. Chairman of the Board / Olivier PEDRON. Chief Executive Officer / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +336 75 95 12 20

Attachment