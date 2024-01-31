Ordinary general meeting of 31 January 2024 : Result

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 31 January 2024 approved all the proposed resolutions on the agenda, which mainly concerned the financial statements of Ascencio SA for the year ended 30 September 2023.

1,686,751 shares of Ascencio SA were represented, or 26 % of the total number of shares in existence.

Approval of the annual accounts of Ascencio SA and appropriation of profit

The Meeting approved the distribution of a gross dividend of EUR 4.15 per share.

The Meeting gave discharge, by separate vote, to the sole statutory director and the Statutory Auditor, SRL Deloitte, for the performance of their mandates.

The meeting approved, by separate vote, the compensation report for the financial year ended 30 September 2023 and the provisions relating to change of control.

Financial calendar

Coupon payment date (Ex-date) 6 February 2024 Record date 7 February 2024 Payment of dividend 9 February 2024 Interim statement at 31 December 2023 22 February 2024 (5.40 p.m.) Interim financial report at 31 March 2024 30 May 2024 (5.40 p.m.) Interim statement at 30 June 2024 13 August 2024 (5.40 p.m.) Annual press release at 30 September 2024 28 November 2024 (5.40 p.m.) Ordinary general meeting 2023/2024 31 January 2025 (2.40 p.m.)









