Candice Batista, award-winning environmental journalist, launches her first book Sustained: Creating a Sustainable House Through Small Changes, Money-Saving Habits, and Natural Solutions

Sustained will be available online and in-store at select book retailers on Feb. 13, 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New eco-living handbook, Sustained: Creating a Sustainable House Through Small Changes, Money-Saving Habits, and Natural Solutions by sustainability expert, Candice Batista, will hit bookshelves on Feb. 13, 2024. Batista’s first book acts as a resource, equipping readers with money-saving sustainability tips for their homes that benefit the planet.

With a career dedicated to environmental journalism, Candice Batista has been at the forefront of national and international media, emerging as one of Canada's foremost eco advocates. Her expertise is now distilled into Sustained, a transformative guide that takes readers on an eye-opening journey toward sustainability and eco-friendly living, starting right at home.

Packed with practical insights, Sustained offers a step-by-step approach to turn every room in readers’ homes into a hub of sustainability, emphasizing small changes with big impacts. From green cleaning alternatives to ethical fashion recommendations, kitchen composting tips, waste management advice, fresh recipe ideas and more, the book is a comprehensive resource for those seeking a greener lifestyle without compromising their time, energy, or budget.

“My goal with the release of this book was to make sustainable living accessible to everyone,” said Candice Batista, author of Sustained. “I am excited to share what I know about sustainability and the small changes people can make at home to reduce environmental impact and save money.”

Batista’s Sustained is a catalyst for change towards sustainability. “A tour de force of household sustainability and a remarkable and urgent handbook for living our everyday lives with a lighter footprint,” said Aran O’Carroll, J.D., National Director, Environment, Canadian Geographic. The new book acts as a compelling call to action for individuals seeking practical, budget-friendly ways to reduce their environmental impact while saving money.

Sustained will be available to purchase on Feb. 13, 2024 anywhere books are sold online, including Amazon and Indigo . The book is also available upon request through local bookstores.

Sustained: Creating a Sustainable House Through Small Changes, Money-Saving Habits, and Natural Solutions

Mango Publishing Group

On Sale Date: Feb. 13, 2024

Paperback CDN Price: $34.99

Ebook CDN Price: $9.99

Page Count: 254

Connect

Instagram: @candicebatista

X: @candicebatista

YouTube: @theecohub

Website: www.theecohub.com/sustained

More about Candice Batista

Candice Batista is an award-winning environmental journalist and revered eco-living authority. Today, she is the leading Sustainability Expert for Citytv’s Breakfast Television and Cityline, Canada’s top daytime talk shows. Having devoted her entire career to environmental journalism, Candice knows a thing or three about how our daily choices impact wildlife, the climate, and the environment. Candice has spent years on the front line of national and international media as one of Canada's leading eco advocates, leveraging her background in media and communications to produce and report on the most pressing climate and environmental crises for digital audiences worldwide. She is also one of the only Canadians to have been picked by former US Vice President Al Gore to be trained to deliver the powerful Inconvenient Truth Presentation. Candice is The Eco Hub 's proud founder and owner, a leading online destination and resource for all things sustainable.



Contact:

Becca Logan

rock-it promotions inc.

becca@rockitpromo.com

416-656-0707 x123

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78ce17f7-3a48-49d8-9eee-e1ac54d88ae0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ceefa39e-830c-4084-89c5-ef8b737dbaab