Surveillance Radar Systems Market Size Projections Exhibit a CAGR of 4.8%, Likely to Attain a Value of USD 53.76 Billion by 2032

Newark, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global surveillance radar systems market will grow from USD 33.64 Billion in 2022 to USD 53.76 Billion by 2032. Radars are used to keep an eye on activity at important locations and infrastructure, including ports, borders, airports, and military camps. These systems are used to identify and track cooperative, non-linear targets to maintain national security. Additionally, it is employed in the defence and commercial sectors to strengthen border security. These radar systems can function on land, sea, air, and space, among other platforms. An essential part of border security operations is radars. Surveillance radars are used to monitor various activities at vital infrastructure and locations, including ports, airports, camps, and borders. For the sake of national security, these radars are used to identify and track moving targets that are non-cooperative and non-linear.



Key Insight of the Surveillance Radar Systems Market



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global surveillance radar systems market. The Asia Pacific region will significantly expand. In the Asia Pacific region, a dense geopolitical terrain characterized by security worries and territorial conflicts leads to an urgent need for sophisticated surveillance technologies. Governments aim to enhance their ability to identify potential threats and respond accordingly, leading them towards investing in advanced radar systems. The region has also witnessed the rise of strong local defence industries; countries such as South Korea and Japan have succeeded in developing home-grown expertise in radar technology, resulting in greater market diversity. As nations strive more independently towards achieving self-sufficiency, it may significantly impact global partnerships within this region.



The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The component segment includes hardware and software. The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Surveillance radar systems rely on signal processing algorithms that provide the necessary intelligence. These advanced software programs are created to eliminate noise, reduce interference and gather important information from radar signals. The system's target detection, tracking and discrimination accuracy is directly connected to how efficiently these algorithms operate. Regarding operational efficacy for surveillance radars, faultless tracking and identification software is critical since it functions as an effective informant within a designated area through advanced algorithms or predictive models, which help maintain continual tracks on multiple targets concurrently.



The long-range segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The radar range type segment is bifurcated into short-range, medium-range and long-range. The long-range segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Strategic air defence and early warning capabilities rely heavily on long-range surveillance radar systems, which serve as the foundation. These sophisticated systems are strategically placed to provide comprehensive coverage over expansive areas, detecting high-altitude threats like incoming aircraft and ballistic missiles. The market share of this category is driven by national security concerns, implying that these radar systems play a pivotal role in safeguarding nations from potential attacks. They contribute towards border control through wide-area surveillance and help with homeland security enhancements via their ability to detect and track intrusions across vast territories often characterized by challenging terrains.



The air segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The platform segment includes land, air, naval, and space. The air segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities are essential for regional airspace segments. These capabilities are utilized in military and civil applications, such as disaster response and environmental observation. The market share of these instruments is influenced by the adaptability of ISR abilities while integrating them into multi-sensor platforms with integrated radars to maximize efficiency. These tools can locate enemy aircraft and missiles, effectively extending reconnaissance boundaries. The advanced 360-degree coverage technologies have become necessary operating criteria for better performance outcomes in the future.



The commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is bifurcated into commercial, military, and homeland security. The commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Surveillance radar systems are paramount in air traffic management and civil aviation within the commercial sector. They aid airport personnel and air traffic control centres in monitoring flight paths, ensuring secure take-offs and landings, and managing airspace congestion. Market dominance is influenced by customers seeking advanced radar technology that enhances safety protocols regarding airborne activity while optimizing overall efficiency. In addition to their primary functions, surveillance radar is a key component involved with weather monitoring for disaster management purposes for various emergencies such as severe meteorological incidents, allowing timely detections that facilitate rapid responses accordingly.



Recent Developments:



• In May 2021: The French technology company Thales Group introduced a new meta-sensor for safer air traffic control, the digital secondary radar RSM-NG. The RSM NG provides faster track initialization and more accurate, dependable information by combining ADS-B and radar data (Mode S). The radar may share 64 data outputs with multiple ATC centres concurrently tracking up to 2,000 aircraft routes. Modern digital technology is used in the radar to provide airports with enhanced performance, cyber security, and lower life-cycle costs.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising Counterterrorism Efforts



Investments in surveillance radar systems have increased due to the world's attention to counterterrorism initiatives. Governments across the globe acknowledge that spotting and tracing potential security dangers, such as unauthorized border infiltrations and illegal product movements, are critical issues. In countering terrorism, these radar systems provide significant assistance by multiplying forces, enabling security agencies to promptly deter and handle any breaches. This factor is stimulating the market growth and development.



Restraint: Electronic Countermeasures and Stealth Technology



Developing electronic countermeasures (ECM) and stealth technology presents a significant obstacle for surveillance radar systems. Stealth aircraft and vessels are engineered to reduce their radar cross-section, making them tricky to detect. Moreover, opponents may employ electronic warfare strategies like jamming or spoofing to disturb the radar signals. Creating more robust detection systems that could withstand these measures remains an enduring challenge for the industry. This factor is restricting the market growth and development.



Opportunity: Technological Advancements



The ongoing progress in radar technology greatly propels the growth of the surveillance radar systems market. Incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning into these systems brings about a significant transformation within the industry. With AI and ML algorithms, detection becomes even more sophisticated as they allow for independent analysis of large data sets, pattern recognition, and differentiation between actual threats versus false alarms - boosting accuracy and lessening the human workload involved with monitoring activities. This factor is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the upcoming years.



Some of the major players operating in the surveillance radar systems market are:



• BAE Systems

• Dassault Aviation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Rockwell Collins Inc.

• Saab AB

• Thales Group



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Component:



• Hardware

• Software

By Platform:



• Land

• Air

• Naval

• Space

By Radar Range Type:



• Short range

• Medium range

• Long range

By Application:



• Commercial

• Military

• Homeland Security

By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



