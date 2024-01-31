PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky will release its 2023 annual and fourth quarter results on Monday, February 12, 2024 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky’s 2023 fourth quarter and year-end results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and the annual information form will be available on PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

Live call participants registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc8d6ed709556478090dacabbb21e8b02

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

