Zoomcar Introduces New Product Category with 50% Lower Pricing

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (“Zoomcar” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZCAR), the leading marketplace for car sharing in emerging markets, today announced a new product category on its platform called the Thrift Store. This new product category is a powerful move by the recently NASDAQ-listed company, offering up to 50% lower pricing for same-day bookings and up to 30-45% off for next day bookings, providing greater affordability and accessibility for guests. Zoomcar is available across 45+ cities in India, including delivery to guests at transit points like airports and railway stations, with a comprehensive portfolio of cars across categories - Hatchbacks, Sedans, MUVs, SUVs, EVs, and Luxury cars.



Compared to cab rentals, which typically have surge pricing for immediate demand, this innovative pricing offering is set to transform the landscape of self-drive car sharing with a customer-first approach, allowing for a more affordable and enjoyable customer experience. Local hosts on the Zoomcar platform can opt into this feature to increase the usage of their vehicles during the weekdays with an expectation of increasing their overall earnings.

Designed to reinforce the relative value and competitive pricing of self-drive, Thrift Store’s transparent and predictable new affordable pricing structure aims to build trust and foster long-term relationships with its valued customers.

Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder Zoomcar, said, "We want to put the pedal to the metal with Thrift Store, where guests can experience the freedom of spontaneous self-drive travel. It is a game changer for our local hosts too, allowing them to make their cars instantly available for bookings while potentially maximizing their earnings and contributing to a more sustainable and efficient car-sharing ecosystem. This is not a one-time marketing campaign but an always-on product offering as Zoomcar remains fully committed to making the self-drive experience not just convenient, but also fully affordable to the everyday consumer.”

Adarsh Menon, President at Zoomcar, added, "Zoomcar’s Thrift Store is our solution for offering one of the most convenient and cost-effective travel options, especially given the freedom and privacy of self-drive. We want our customers to feel confident while driving a car without the fear of unexpected costs or even owning it. For the hosts, it is our goal to try and provide them an increase in bookings and sustained income.”

A recent report from Zoomcar also shared an industry-leading NPS with an average trip rating of nearly 4.7. The Thrift Store product launch is a testament to Zoomcar's commitment to customer-centric innovation and its broader focus toward building a stronger self-drive car sharing ecosystem.

About Zoomcar

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused on emerging markets. The Zoomcar community connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in growing markets.

