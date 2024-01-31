Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of convenient, ready-to-eat fresh food, today reported its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter Financial Overview

Total net sales of $241.2 million, a 1.0% decrease from the prior year quarter Grown segment net sales increased 5.6% to $125.7 million Prepared segment net sales decreased 7.9% to $116.1 million

Gross profit of $15.5 million, compared to $20.4 million for the prior year quarter Grown segment gross profit increased $0.2 million to $8.7 million Prepared segment gross profit decreased $5.1 million to $6.7 million

Net loss of $7.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the same period last year

Adjusted net loss of $5.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share for the prior year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.0 million compared to $9.6 million for the same period last year



Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Overview

Total net sales of $972.0 million, an 18.4% decrease from the prior year Grown segment net sales decreased 24.5% to $529.0 million Prepared segment net sales decreased 10.3% to $445.8 million

Gross profit of $70.0 million, compared to $73.8 million for the prior year Grown segment gross profit increased $2.0 million to $52.2 million Prepared segment gross profit decreased $5.9 million to $17.8 million

Net loss of $8.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the prior year

Adjusted net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $8.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $31.3 million compared to $35.1 million for the prior year



Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Management Commentary

“I am pleased with our fourth quarter results as we continued to focus on the fundamentals of our operations,” said Lee E. Cole, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calavo Growers, Inc. “We continue to work toward completing the sale of our fresh cut business to F&S Fresh Foods and will share more details when we are able. We look forward to delivering shareholder value in fiscal 2024 as we also celebrate the Company’s 100th anniversary.

“Turning to our financial performance, we generated approximately $7.0 million in adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter on $241 million of net sales. Avocado margins softened compared to the third quarter due to seasonality and an unfavorable foreign exchange impact of $3.0 million; however, margins improved versus the prior year quarter due to our margin management discipline. Gross profit improved sequentially in our prepared segment as we completed onboarding for a large national account customer in our fresh cut division, while our guacamole business continued to perform well operationally and benefitted from lower input costs.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Consolidated Financial Review

Total net sales for the fourth quarter 2023 were $241.2 million, compared to $243.6 million for the fourth quarter 2022, a decline of 1.0%. Grown segment sales increased 5.6%, and Prepared segment sales decreased 7.9%. The average selling price of avocados in the Grown segment increased by 25% compared to the prior year.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter was $15.5 million, or 6.4% of net sales, compared to $20.4 million and 8.4%, respectively, for the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter totaled $14.1 million, or 5.9% of net sales, compared to $17.1 million and 7.0% of net sales for the same period last year. The decrease from the prior year was related primarily to lower incentive compensation expense and lower outside service costs.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $7.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. This compares with a net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Adjusted net loss was $5.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.0 million compared to $9.6 million for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the year with $46.3 million of total debt, which included $39.0 million of borrowings under its credit facility and $7.3 million of other long-term obligations and finance leases. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, totaled $2.9 million, and the Company had $40.0 million of available liquidity as of October 31, 2023.

Segment Performance

Grown

Grown segment gross profit was $8.7 million, modestly higher than in the prior year quarter. Segment performance included an unfavorable foreign exchange balance sheet translation impact of $3.0 million. Excluding the foreign exchange impact, avocado margins were meaningfully higher than in the prior year quarter. Avocado prices receded from their seasonal summer highs and averaged near $40 per case, well above prices in the prior year quarter. Calavo’s fourth quarter avocado volume declined 8.7% from the prior year as we prioritized margin in our volume management decisions. Our sales and operations teams currently are focused on fulfilling customer demand for the Super Bowl.

Prepared

Prepared segment gross profit declined $5.1 million from the prior year quarter, generating a segment gross margin of 5.8%. The gross profit decline is attributed primarily to lower volume and higher input costs. While down compared to the prior year, gross profit increased $3.1 million sequentially as we completed onboarding activities for a major national account customer. The fresh cut division achieved a gross margin of 4.2% for the quarter. Syndicated retail data indicates that fiscal year-to-date unit sales were slightly down for the vegetable category but turned positive for fruit. Dollar sales for both produce categories were modestly positive. Unit sales for the fixed weight deli category were about flat, while dollar sales were up over 5%. Gross profit in the guacamole division increased to $2.5 million from $2.3 million in the prior year quarter. The guacamole business continues to benefit from lower fruit input costs and operational improvements. We are focused on growing volume in our prepared business in fiscal 2024.

Investigation into Mexico Operations

On January 16, 2024, the Company announced that its internal audit process had identified to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors certain matters that the Board of Directors determined after the fiscal year end merited enhanced evaluation. A Special Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Special Committee”) was established to commence an investigation, with the assistance of external legal counsel and external forensic accountants. The Special Committee determined that certain of those matters related to the Company’s operations in Mexico raised potential issues under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”). The Company has voluntarily disclosed this ongoing internal investigation to the SEC and the Department of Justice ("DOJ"), and the Company intends to fully cooperate with the SEC and the DOJ in connection with these matters.

Any determination that the Company’s operations or activities were not in compliance with laws, including the FCPA, could result in the imposition of material fines and penalties and the imposition of equitable remedies. The Company cannot currently predict the timing of completion or the outcome of its internal investigation or of any actions that may be taken by the SEC, the DOJ or Mexican authorities in connection with the matters under investigation, and the Company cannot currently estimate the amount or range of loss or potential impact on its consolidated financial statements associated with these matters.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP measures EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, which are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or “GAAP.”

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. excluding (1) interest income and expense, (2) income tax (benefit) provision, (3) depreciation and amortization and (4) stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA with further adjustments for (1) non-cash net losses (income) recognized from unconsolidated entities, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) write-off of long-lived assets, (4) acquisition-related costs, (5) restructuring-related costs, including certain severance costs, (6) certain litigation and other related costs, and (7) one-time items. Adjusted EBITDA is a primary metric by which management evaluates the operating performance of the business, on which certain operating expenditures and internal budgets are based. Additionally, the Company’s senior management is compensated in part on the basis of Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are items recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. excluding (1) non-cash net losses recognized from unconsolidated entities, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) write-off of long-lived assets, (4) acquisition-related costs, (5) restructuring-related costs, including certain severance costs, (6) certain litigation and other related costs, and (7) one-time items. Adjusted net income (loss) and the related measure of adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share exclude certain items that are recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded. We believe adjusted net income (loss) affords investors a different view of the overall financial performance of the Company than adjusted EBITDA and the GAAP measure of net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables below.

Items are considered one-time in nature if they are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual and have not occurred in the past two years or are not expected to recur in the next two years, in accordance with SEC rules. Non-GAAP information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. None of these metrics are presented as measures of liquidity. The way the Company measures EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in Company agreements.



CALAVO GROWERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) October 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,091 $ 2,060 Restricted cash 761 1,074 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,245 (2023) and $4,199 (2022) 61,376 59,016 Inventories 39,430 38,830 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,934 8,868 Advances to suppliers 14,684 12,430 Income taxes receivable 1,094 3,396 Total current assets 133,370 125,674 Property, plant, and equipment, net 112,729 113,310 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,033 54,518 Investments in unconsolidated entities 2,902 3,782 Deferred income tax assets 3,010 5,433 Goodwill 28,653 28,653 Intangibles, net 5,698 7,206 Other assets 52,459 47,170 $ 386,854 $ 385,746 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Payable to growers $ 14,788 $ 20,223 Trade accounts payable 15,537 10,436 Accrued expenses 31,108 51,795 Other current liabilities 11,000 11,000 Current portion of term loan 647 — Current portion of operating leases 7,062 6,925 Current portion of long-term obligations and finance leases 1,604 1,574 Total current liabilities 81,746 101,953 Long-term liabilities: Borrowings pursuant to line of credit, long-term 35,024 1,200 Long-term portion of term loan 3,416 — Long-term portion of operating leases 45,393 52,140 Long-term portion of obligations and finance leases 5,647 4,447 Deferred income tax liabilities 746 — Other long-term liabilities 4,653 2,635 Total long-term liabilities 94,879 60,422 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 17,761 (2023) and 17,732 (2022) shares issued and outstanding) 18 18 Additional paid-in capital 176,481 171,223 Noncontrolling interest 1,392 1,015 Retained earnings 32,338 51,115 Total shareholders' equity 210,229 223,371 $ 386,854 $ 385,746





CALAVO GROWERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Year ended October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 241,180 $ 243,571 $ 971,948 $ 1,191,073 Cost of sales 225,718 223,210 901,992 1,117,228 Gross profit 15,462 20,361 69,956 73,845 Selling, general and administrative 14,129 17,078 66,400 65,482 Expenses related to Mexican tax matters 1,897 269 3,128 1,417 Impairment and charges related to Florida facility closure — — — 959 Operating income (loss) (564 ) 3,014 428 5,987 Interest expense (1,013 ) (414 ) (2,495 ) (1,686 ) Other income, net 59 84 921 1,517 Unrealized net income (loss) on Limoneira shares — (2,802 ) — (8,605 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and loss from unconsolidated entities (1,518 ) (118 ) (1,146 ) (2,787 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (5,921 ) (3,614 ) (5,942 ) (3,251 ) Net income (loss) from unconsolidated entities (481 ) 248 (879 ) (564 ) Net income (loss) (7,920 ) (3,484 ) (7,967 ) (6,602 ) Add: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 13 168 (377 ) 353 Net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. $ (7,907 ) $ (3,316 ) $ (8,344 ) $ (6,249 ) Calavo Growers, Inc.’s net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.45 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.35 ) Diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.35 ) Number of shares used in per share computation: Basic 17,766 17,664 17,750 17,663 Diluted 17,766 17,664 17,750 17,663





CALAVO GROWERS, INC.

NET SALES AND GROSS PROFIT BY BUSINESS SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Inter-segment Grown Prepared Elims. Total (All amounts are presented in thousands) Three months ended October 31, 2023 Net sales $ 125,740 $ 115,902 $ (462 ) $ 241,180 Cost of sales 117,010 109,170 (462 ) 225,718 Gross profit $ 8,730 $ 6,732 $ — $ 15,462 Three months ended October 31, 2022 Net sales $ 119,098 $ 124,979 $ (506 ) $ 243,571 Cost of sales 110,527 113,189 (506 ) 223,210 Gross profit $ 8,571 $ 11,790 $ — $ 20,361





Inter-segment Grown Prepared Elims. Total (All amounts are presented in thousands) Year ended October 31, 2023 Net sales $ 529,025 $ 444,552 $ (1,629 ) $ 971,948 Cost of sales 476,862 426,759 (1,629 ) 901,992 Gross profit $ 52,163 $ 17,793 $ — $ 69,956 Year ended October 31, 2022 Net sales $ 700,270 $ 492,868 $ (2,065 ) $ 1,191,073 Cost of sales 650,105 469,188 (2,065 ) 1,117,228 Gross profit $ 50,165 $ 23,680 $ — $ 73,845

For the three months ended October 31, 2023 and 2022, intersegment sales and cost of sales of $0.5 million between Grown products and Prepared products were eliminated. For the year ended October 31, 2023 and 2022, intersegment sales and cost of sales of $1.6 million and $2.1 million between Grown products and Prepared products were eliminated.

CALAVO GROWERS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table presents adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, each a non-GAAP measure, and reconciles them to net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc., and Diluted EPS, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” earlier in this release.

Three months ended

October 31, Year ended

October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. $ (7,907 ) $ (3,316 ) $ (8,344 ) $ (6,249 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Non-cash losses (income) recognized from unconsolidated entities (a) 481 (248 ) 879 564 Loss from FreshRealm and other related expenses (b) — — — 580 Net loss (income) on Limoneira shares (c) — 3,125 — 8,928 Rent expense add back (d) 108 108 432 432 Restructure costs - consulting, management recruiting and severance (e) 304 440 5,490 4,914 Expenses related to Mexican tax matters (f) 1,897 709 3,128 2,343 Impairment, losses and charges related to property, plant and equipment (g) — 186 235 1,145 Legal settlement and related expenses (h) — — 700 — Tax impact of adjustments (i) (697 ) (408 ) (2,716 ) (3,788 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributed to Calavo Growers, Inc. $ (5,814 ) $ 596 $ (196 ) $ 8,869 Calavo Growers, Inc.’s net income (loss) per share: Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.35 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.33 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.50 Number of shares used in per share computation: Diluted 17,766 17,664 17,750 17,663

_______________

(a) For the three months ended October 31, 2023 and 2022, we realized losses of $0.5 million and income of $0.2 million from Agricola Don Memo. For the year ended October 31, 2023 and 2022, we realized losses of $0.9 million and losses of $0.6 million from Agricola Don Memo.

(b) For the year ended October 31, 2022, we recognized a return to provision discrete tax expense of $0.6 million due to the finalization of the tax treatment of the loss related to the previously recorded impairment of the investment in FreshRealm.

(c) For the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2022, we recorded $3.1 million and $8.9 million in unrealized losses related to these mark-to-market adjustments.

(d) For the three months ended October 31, 2023 and 2022, we incurred $0.1 million related to rent paid for Prepared’s former corporate office space that we have vacated and plan to sublease. For the year ended October 31, 2023 and 2022, we incurred $0.4 million related to rent paid for Prepared’s former corporate office space that we have vacated and plan to sublease.

(e) For the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2023, we recorded $0.3 million and $2.9 million in severance costs as part of U.S. restructuring efforts. For the twelve months ended October 31, 2023, we recorded $1.6 million of stock-based compensation related to senior management transitions, which does not impact the underlying cost structure of the Company. Additionally, we incurred $0.5 million related to the divesture of Salsa Lisa. For the year ended October 31, 2022, we recorded $2.8 million of consulting expenses related to an enterprise-wide strategic business operations study conducted by a third-party management consulting organization for the purpose of restructuring to improve the profitability of the organization and efficiency of our operations. In addition, for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2022, we recorded $0.1 million and $1.4 million of severance accrual related to the Project Uno restructuring. For the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2022, we incurred $0.3 million and $0.7 million related to management recruiting and severance costs in connection with the restructuring initiative.

(f) For the three months ended October 31, 2023 and 2022, we incurred $0.8 million and $0.3 million of professional fees related to the Mexican tax matters. For the twelve months ended October 31, 2023 and 2022, we incurred $2.4 million and $1.4 million of professional fees related to the Mexican tax matters. For the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2023, we recognized a reserve of $1.1 million and $2.5 million related to the collectability of IVA receivables.

(g) On April 1, 2023, we completed the divesture of our salsa business in our Prepared segment and incurred $0.2 million in losses related to the disposal of property, plant and equipment. On October 18, 2021, we announced the closure of Prepared’s food processing operations at our Green Cove Springs (near Jacksonville), Florida facility, as part of our Project Uno profit improvement program. As of November 15, 2021, the Green Cove facility for our Prepared segment ceased operations. We incurred $0.9 million of expenses for the year ended October 31, 2022, related to the closure of this facility.

(h) For the year ended October 31, 2023, we accrued $0.6 million in a legal settlement from a dispute from over 5 years ago connected to an old unused distribution agreement that was entered into over a decade ago. This legal settlement was considered out of the ordinary, due to the length it took to settle and since we have not done business with this party for many years. There are no other similar matters outstanding. In addition, we incurred $0.1 million in associated legal fees.

(i) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments are based on effective year-to-date tax rates.



CALAVO GROWERS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, each a non-GAAP measure, and reconciles them to net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc., which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” earlier in this release.

Three months ended

October 31, Year ended

October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. $ (7,907 ) $ (3,316 ) $ (8,344 ) $ (6,249 ) Interest Income (125 ) (98 ) (605 ) (500 ) Interest Expense 1,013 414 2,495 1,686 Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes 5,921 3,614 5,942 3,251 Depreciation & Amortization 4,467 4,117 17,282 16,589 Stock-Based Compensation 828 1,016 5,210 3,139 EBITDA $ 4,197 $ 5,747 $ 21,980 $ 17,916 Adjustments: Non-cash losses (income) recognized from unconsolidated entities (a) 481 (248 ) 879 564 Net loss (income) on Limoneira shares (c) — 3,125 — 8,928 Rent expense add back (d) 108 108 432 432 Restructure costs - consulting and management recruiting and severance (e) 304 440 3,930 4,775 Expenses related to Mexican tax matters (f) 1,897 269 3,128 1,417 Impairment, losses and charges related to property, plant and equipment (g) — 186 235 1,115 Legal settlement and related expenses (h) — — 700 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,987 $ 9,627 $ 31,284 $ 35,147

_______________

See prior page for footnote references.