EZCORP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2023.



Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Net income increased to $28.5 million, an increase of $11.7 million, or 70%. On an adjusted basis 1 , net income increased $6.6 million or 30%.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.36, up from $0.25. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.36, compared to $0.28.

Total revenues and gross profit increased 13%.

Merchandise sales gross margin remains within our targeted range at 36%.

Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) up 16% to $243.3 million.

Return on earning assets (ROEA) remains strong at 165%.

CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK

Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We began fiscal 2024 with another outstanding quarter. Our PLO was the highest on record in our first quarter, and total revenues were the highest for any quarter in our history. The challenging macro-economic backdrop continues to drive increased demand for our two core products, which are satisfying the short term cash needs of our customers and selling pre-owned and recycled goods.

“We remain committed to market-leading customer service in the neighborhoods in which we serve. We continue to invest in our team members, technology, process efficiencies and automation, to provide fast, convenient and respectful cash solutions and affordable pre-owned and recycled jewelry and general merchandise to cost-conscious and environmentally concerned consumers. This consistent service to our customers and investment in our teams and technology continue to produce outstanding operating and financial results for our shareholders.

“During the first quarter, we also acquired one store in Texas and opened five de novo stores in Latin America. In Guatemala, we added 3 stores, expanding our market leadership there with a total of 120 stores, and in Mexico, we added 2 stores. We now have a total of 1,237 stores across the organization and over 7,700 team members. Our strong balance sheet and cash liquidity enable us to capitalize upon potential growth opportunities in a disciplined way.

“MaxPawn, the luxury pawnbroking business we acquired in December 2022, had a strong 2023 holiday season. While still a small part of the business, MaxPawn and the luxury category as a whole represent an exciting component of our future.

“We now have 4.2 million EZ+ Rewards members across all geographies, an increase of 75% over the first quarter of 2023 and 11% over last quarter. We are focused on driving increased engagement with this large customer set as we seek to increase market share and share of wallet in all of the neighborhoods in which we serve.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to retain and incentivize our passionate, engaged and productive team members because it is their operational excellence and superior customer service that drive our financial results and ultimately enhance value for all shareholders. We are proud to have also been recognized during the quarter by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024.

“Thank you to all EZCORP team members for an exceptional quarter of operating and financial results to commence the 2024 fiscal year.” concluded Given.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended December 31 As Reported Adjusted1 in millions, except per share amounts 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 300.0 $ 264.3 $ 292.9 $ 264.3 Gross profit $ 172.6 $ 152.5 $ 168.8 $ 152.5 Income before tax $ 37.7 $ 24.5 $ 37.2 $ 28.3 Net income $ 28.5 $ 16.8 $ 28.2 $ 21.6 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.25 $ 0.36 $ 0.28 EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 47.1 $ 38.1 $ 46.4 $ 38.3

Diluted earnings per share of $0.36, up from $0.25. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.36, up from $0.28.

Income before taxes was $37.7 million, up from $24.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to $46.4 million.

PLO increased 16% to $243.3 million, up $33.4 million. On a same-store basis 2 , PLO increased 14% due to improved operational performance and continued strong pawn demand.

Total revenues and gross profit increased 13%, reflecting improved pawn service charge (PSC) revenues, merchandise sales and merchandise sales gross profit.

PSC increased 15% as a result of higher average PLO.

Merchandise sales gross margin remains within our target range at 36%. Aged general merchandise was 1.3% of total general merchandise inventory.

Net inventory increased 6%, as expected with the growth in PLO. Inventory turnover increased to 3.0x, from 2.8x.

Store expenses increased 10%, primarily due to increased labor in-line with store activity, higher store count and rent. On a same-store basis, store expenses increased 7%.

General and administrative expenses increased 7%, primarily due to annual salary increases and an increase in costs related to the implementation of Workday.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $218.5 million, up 5% year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to cash inflows provided by operating activities offset by the increase in PLO and inventory, strategic investments, share repurchases, and the acquisition of new stores.

SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. Pawn

PLO ended the quarter at $190.8 million, up 14% or 13% on a same store basis.

Total revenues was up 12% and gross profit increased 10%, reflecting increased PSC and higher merchandise sales.

PSC increased 14% as a result of higher average PLO.

Merchandise sales increased 6% and gross margin decreased to 37% from 38%. Aged general merchandise was 1.1% of total general merchandise inventory.

Net inventory increased 8%, as expected with the growth in PLO. Inventory turnover increased to 2.7x from 2.6x.

Store expenses increased 5%, primarily due to wage inflationary pressures, higher store count and, to a lesser extent, rent.

Segment contribution increased 21% to $47.5 million.

Segment store count increased by 1 store during the quarter due to an acquisition.



Latin America Pawn

PLO improved to $52.5 million, up 22% (11% on constant currency basis). On a same store basis, PLO increased 19% (8% on a constant currency basis).

Total revenues was up 19% (9% on constant currency basis) and gross profit increased 22% (11% on a constant currency basis), reflecting increased PSC, higher merchandise sales and improved merchandise sales gross profit.

PSC increased 18% (8% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO.

Merchandise sales gross margin increased from 30% to 32%. Aged general merchandise was 1.6% of total merchandise inventory.

Net inventory remained flat (decreased 11% on a constant currency basis) due to PLO growth, offset by increased inventory turnover at 3.8x, up from 3.3x.

Store expenses increased 21% (10% on a constant currency basis), primarily due to increases in minimum wage and headcount, higher store count and, to a lesser extent, rent. Same-store expenses increased 16% (6% on a constant currency basis).

Segment contribution increased 35% (27% on a constant currency basis). On an adjusted basis, segment contribution was up 24% to $9.6 million.

Segment store count increased by 5 de novo stores opened during the quarter.

FORM 10-Q

EZCORP’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ezcorp.com.

CONFERENCE CALL

EZCORP will host a conference call on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2024 results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by registering online at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iic4zjrc/. Once registered you will receive the dial-in details with a unique PIN to join the call. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: http://investors.ezcorp.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the end of the call.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the Company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects, see the Company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

Note: Percentages are calculated from the underlying numbers in thousands and, as a result, may not agree to the percentages calculated from numbers in millions.

1“Adjusted” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes certain items. “Constant currency” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. For additional information about these calculations, as well as a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release.

2“Same Store” basis, which is a financial measure, includes stores open the entirety of the comparable periods.

EZCORP, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 179,403 $ 163,787 Jewelry scrapping sales 14,082 7,884 Pawn service charges 106,449 92,593 Other revenues 57 63 Total revenues 299,991 264,327 Merchandise cost of goods sold 115,210 104,877 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 12,208 6,953 Gross profit 172,573 152,497 Operating expenses: Store expenses 110,555 100,803 General and administrative 16,543 15,476 Depreciation and amortization 8,565 7,988 Gain on sale or disposal of assets and other (172 ) (16 ) Total operating expenses 135,491 124,251 Operating income 37,082 28,246 Interest expense 3,440 6,190 Interest income (2,639 ) (664 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1,153 ) (1,584 ) Other income (271 ) (234 ) Income before income taxes 37,705 24,538 Income tax expense 9,235 7,760 Net income $ 28,470 $ 16,778 Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.30 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.25 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 55,076 56,308 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 86,812 83,779





EZCORP, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 218,516 $ 207,658 $ 220,595 Restricted cash 8,470 8,359 8,373 Pawn loans 243,252 209,855 245,766 Pawn service charges receivable, net 40,002 34,921 38,885 Inventory, net 164,927 156,064 166,477 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,001 45,559 39,623 Total current assets 719,168 662,416 719,719 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 10,125 37,789 10,987 Other investments 51,220 39,220 36,220 Property and equipment, net 68,998 55,612 68,096 Right-of-use assets, net 231,103 229,991 234,388 Goodwill 303,799 297,361 302,372 Intangible assets, net 56,977 58,029 58,216 Notes receivable, net — 1,224 — Deferred tax asset, net 25,984 12,428 25,702 Other assets, net 13,819 8,245 12,011 Total assets $ 1,481,193 $ 1,402,315 $ 1,467,711 Liabilities and equity: Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 34,307 $ — $ 34,265 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 69,386 69,930 $ 81,605 Customer layaway deposits 18,324 16,276 18,920 Operating lease liabilities, current 57,980 52,799 57,182 Total current liabilities 179,997 139,005 191,972 Long-term debt, net 326,223 358,984 325,847 Deferred tax liability, net 372 — 435 Operating lease liabilities 188,475 188,730 193,187 Other long-term liabilities 11,243 10,261 10,502 Total liabilities 706,310 696,980 721,943 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders’ equity: Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding : 52,272,594 as of December 31, 2023; 52,877,930 as of December 31, 2022; and 51,869,569 as of September 30, 2023 523 529 519 Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171 30 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 343,870 343,012 346,181 Retained earnings 457,929 414,929 431,140 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,469 ) (53,165 ) (32,102 ) Total equity 774,883 705,335 745,768 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,481,193 $ 1,402,315 $ 1,467,711





EZCORP, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 28,470 $ 16,778 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,565 7,988 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 417 378 Non-cash lease expense 14,744 13,596 Deferred income taxes 345 656 Other adjustments (857 ) (91 ) Provision for inventory reserve (156 ) 532 Stock compensation expense 2,264 1,886 Equity in net income from investment in unconsolidated affiliates (1,153 ) (1,584 ) Net loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,545 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions: Pawn service charges receivable (1,000 ) (691 ) Inventory 2,066 (1,881 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (5,823 ) (2,280 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (33,991 ) (34,761 ) Customer layaway deposits (719 ) (752 ) Income taxes 8,309 6,574 Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates — 1,775 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,481 11,668 Investing activities: Loans made (216,978 ) (189,074 ) Loans repaid 123,021 109,125 Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral 98,209 88,030 Capital expenditures, net (7,184 ) (7,182 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (677 ) (12,884 ) Issuance of notes receivable — (15,500 ) Investment in unconsolidated affiliate — (2,133 ) Investment in other investments (15,000 ) (15,000 ) Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 1,745 — Net cash used in investing activities (16,864 ) (44,618 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,253 ) (1,138 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt — 230,000 Debt issuance cost — (7,403 ) Cash paid on extinguishment of debt — (1,951 ) Payments on debt — (178,488 ) Purchase and retirement of treasury stock (3,007 ) (7,027 ) Payments of finance leases (132 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,392 ) 33,993 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (207 ) 605 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,982 ) 1,648 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 228,968 214,369 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 226,986 $ 216,017

EZCORP, Inc.

OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

(Unaudited) (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

Investments Total Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 125,513 $ 53,890 $ — $ 179,403 $ — $ 179,403 Jewelry scrapping sales 12,815 1,267 — 14,082 — 14,082 Pawn service charges 79,073 27,376 — 106,449 — 106,449 Other revenues 37 16 4 57 — 57 Total revenues 217,438 82,549 4 299,991 — 299,991 Merchandise cost of goods sold 78,709 36,501 — 115,210 — 115,210 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 11,284 924 — 12,208 — 12,208 Gross profit 127,445 45,124 4 172,573 — 172,573 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 77,255 33,300 — 110,555 — 110,555 General and administrative — — — — 16,543 16,543 Depreciation and amortization 2,624 2,339 — 4,963 3,602 8,565 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other 26 (196 ) — (170 ) (2 ) (172 ) Interest expense — — — — 3,440 3,440 Interest income — (420 ) (573 ) (993 ) (1,646 ) (2,639 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates — — (1,153 ) (1,153 ) — (1,153 ) Other (income) expense — (48 ) 1 (47 ) (224 ) (271 ) Segment contribution $ 47,540 $ 10,149 $ 1,729 $ 59,418 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 59,418 $ (21,713 ) $ 37,705





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Unaudited) (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

Investments Total Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 118,314 $ 45,473 $ — $ 163,787 $ — $ 163,787 Jewelry scrapping sales 7,176 708 — 7,884 — 7,884 Pawn service charges 69,310 23,283 — 92,593 — 92,593 Other revenues 25 16 22 63 — 63 Total revenues 194,825 69,480 22 264,327 — 264,327 Merchandise cost of goods sold 73,256 31,621 — 104,877 — 104,877 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 6,216 737 — 6,953 — 6,953 Gross profit 115,353 37,122 22 152,497 — 152,497 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 73,304 27,499 — 100,803 — 100,803 General and administrative — (3 ) — (3 ) 15,479 15,476 Depreciation and amortization 2,755 2,215 — 4,970 3,018 7,988 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other 3 (19 ) — (16 ) — (16 ) Interest expense — — — — 6,190 6,190 Interest income — (169 ) — (169 ) (495 ) (664 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates — — (1,584 ) (1,584 ) — (1,584 ) Other expense (income) — 70 4 74 (308 ) (234 ) Segment contribution $ 39,291 $ 7,529 $ 1,602 $ 48,422 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 48,422 $ (23,884 ) $ 24,538





EZCORP, Inc.

STORE COUNT ACTIVITY

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Consolidated

As of September 30, 2023 529 702 1,231 New locations opened — 5 5 Locations acquired 1 — 1 As of December 31, 2023 530 707 1,237





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Consolidated As of September 30, 2022 515 660 1,175 New locations opened — 2 2 Locations acquired 10 — 10 Locations sold, combined or closed — (1 ) (1 ) As of December 31, 2022 525 661 1,186

Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency (“constant currency”) and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.

Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were as follows:

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Mexican peso 17.0 19.5 17.5 19.7 Guatemalan quetzal 7.7 7.7 7.6 7.7 Honduran lempira 24.3 24.4 24.4 24.3 Australian dollar 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5

Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.

Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 Net income $ 28.5 $ 16.8 Interest expense 3.4 6.2 Interest income (2.6 ) (0.7 ) Income tax expense 9.2 7.8 Depreciation and amortization 8.6 8.0 EBITDA $ 47.1 $ 38.1





Total

Revenues Gross

Profit Income

Before Tax Tax Effect Net

Income Diluted EPS EBITDA 2024 Q1 Reported $ 300.0 $ 172.6 $ 37.7 $ 9.2 $ 28.5 $ 0.36 $ 47.1 FX Impact — — 0.1 — 0.1 — 0.1 Constant Currency and other impact (7.1 ) (3.8 ) (0.6 ) (0.2 ) (0.4 ) — (0.8 ) 2024 Q1 Adjusted $ 292.9 $ 168.8 $ 37.2 $ 9.0 $ 28.2 $ 0.36 $ 46.4





Total

Revenues Gross

Profit Income

Before Tax Tax Effect Net

Income Diluted EPS EBITDA 2023 Q1 Reported $ 264.3 $ 152.5 $ 24.5 $ 7.8 $ 16.8 $ 0.25 $ 38.1 Extinguishment of Debt Impact — — 3.5 (1.0 ) 4.5 0.03 — FX Impact — — 0.3 (0.1 ) 0.3 — 0.2 2023 Q1 Adjusted $ 264.3 $ 152.5 $ 28.3 $ 6.7 $ 21.6 $ 0.28 $ 38.3



