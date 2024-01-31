Crakmedia team nominated for DevOps Excellence Awards

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crakmedia's DevOps team had the honor of being nominated for the prestigious DevOps Excellence Awards as a finalist. The event will be held in London on March 14, 2024, at The Montcalm Marble Arch Hotel. Crakmedia's small but mighty team has been nominated in the Best DevOps Team category alongside teams from IBM, HSBC Bank, UK state-owned ESO, financier Hymans Robertson and developer Head Channel.



The DevOps Excellence Awards is an event organized by UK-based TheChannelCo to celebrate products, projects, companies, teams, and individuals that stand out for innovation in DevOps management.

This nomination is a great cause for celebration for Martin Bélisle, DevOps Director at Crakmedia: "We've assembled a truly formidable team. Each person is individually talented, but together, they are the best DevOps team a company could have. Thanks to them, our IT infrastructure is more solid than many other companies two or three times our size".

The DevOps team is a recent addition at Crakmedia to support its growth and the complexity of its web content development and distribution ecosystem. Crakmedia's DevOps infrastructure represents a significant challenge for such a small team:

Six hundred cloudfronts delivering in addition to 2 petabytes of data worldwide every month.

1.2 billion WAF (web application firewall) actions every month.

Over 1,400 secrets (API tokens, encryption keys, usernames, passwords, etc.) in around 500 different pipelines.

A network of in addition 2000 domains, growing daily.

185 hosts and 1370 containers monitored every month.



The young team of six people had the daunting task of repatriating all development operations management activities within the company and rebuilding the entire IT infrastructure on solid, consolidated foundations. The challenge was all the greater after the announcement, in August, of the imminent shutdown of Stackpath and Highwind activities, which forced the mass migration of all content distribution networks in the space of a few weeks at the end of 2023.

For the company, such recognition is a testament to its expertise in web development, helping to make Crakmedia one of the fastest-growing digital marketing companies in the country. The company was recently recognized in the Globe & Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies 2023 ranking, as well as in L'Actualité magazine's Growth Leaders (Leaders de la croissance) 2023 ranking.

About Crakmedia

A world leader in web marketing, performance marketing, web development, and traffic monetization, Crakmedia is an international company based in Quebec City. Its fields of activity include digital content design, campaign personalization, website and data analysis, brand management, search engine optimization, media buying, advertising brokerage, web development, and the creation of innovative technologies. For more information: crakmedia.com

