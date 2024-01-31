Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $6,418,337 or $2.08 Per Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

HAMPSTEAD, Md., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $6,418,337, or $2.08 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $8,090,127, or $2.66 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2022. The Company’s return on average equity during the year ended December 31, 2023 was 13.08% compared to 16.03% for the same period in 2022. The Company’s return on average assets during the year ended December 31, 2023 was 0.86% compared to 1.13% for the same period in 2022.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $1,415,230, or $0.46 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $2,014,282, or $0.66 per common share (basic and diluted), for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company’s return on average equity during the three months ended December 31, 2023 was 11.92% compared to 17.76% for the same period in 2022. The Company’s return on average assets during the three months ended December 31, 2023 was 0.72% compared to 1.12% for the same period in 2022.          

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $2,707,482 lower when compared to the same period in 2022 due to a decrease in the taxable equivalent net yield on average net interest earning assets to 2.97% for the year ended December 31, 2023 from 3.54% for the same period in 2022. The decline in net yield was partially offset by a $41.2 million increase in average interest earning assets to $728.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $686.8 million for the same period in 2022. Higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings was the driving factor in the lower net interest income. The Federal Reserve rate increases caused the cost of deposits and borrowings to increase significantly by 133 basis points to 1.74% for the year ended December 31, 2023 from 0.41% for the same period in 2022. In addition, average interest bearing liabilities increased by $42.2 million to $570.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $528.2 million for the same period in 2022. The taxable equivalent net yield on total average interest-earning assets increased 48 basis points to 4.33% for the year ended December 31, 2023 from 3.85% for the same period in 2022, partially offsetting the higher cost of funds. The Company entered into several interest rate swaps structured as fair value hedges during 2023, some in combination with the purchase of mortgage backed securities, to offset the impact of higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings.

Based on the Company’s CECL methodology, a recovery of $570,000 of credit losses was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to provision expense of $475,000 recorded for the year ended December 31, 2022. The recovery of credit losses was due primarily to a recovery of $387,000 from loans charged off over 10 years ago which also resulted in lower historical losses and a significant decrease in the required reserve for loans. In addition, an individually evaluated loan that had a $74,208 reserve at December 31, 2022 no longer required a reserve as of December 31, 2023.

Noninterest income decreased by $702,438 for the year ended December 31, 2023 when compared to the same period in 2022, primarily as a result of a $669,077 net decrease in gain on insurance proceeds, a $117,046 decrease in mortgage banking revenue and a $138,741 decrease in the gain on the sale of SBA loans, offset by a $67,539 increase in the fair value adjustment of an equity security, and a $116,233 increase in bank owned life insurance income. The decrease in mortgage banking revenue reflects a decline in refinancings due to rising interest rates. Noninterest expense was $225,354 lower for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the prior year, due primarily to a $257,243 decrease on other real estate owned and an $117,639 decrease in salaries and benefits, offset by a $91,876 increase in furniture and equipment and a $65,777 increase in other expenses. The decrease in other real estate owned expense is primarily due to a $249,217 gain on the sale of other real estate owned for which the carrying value was $0. The decrease in salaries and benefits was due to a $495,875 decrease in bonus expense, primarily due to lower net income, offset by normal annual salary increases as well as the hiring of several new employees. The increase in furniture and equipment expenses was due primarily to upgrades of equipment as the Company moves toward a conversion of its core system in 2024.

Income taxes decreased by $467,776 during the year ended December 31, 2023 when compared to the same period in 2022 due to lower earnings before taxes. The effective tax rate increased to 23.9% for the year ended December 31, 2023 from 23.5% for the same period last year due to a decrease in the amount of nontaxable income included in pretax income year-over-year.

Total assets increased to $800 million at December 31, 2023 from $718 million at December 31, 2022. Loans increased to $523 million at December 31, 2023 from $517 million at December 31, 2022. Investments in debt securities increased to $184 million at December 31, 2023 from $147 million at December 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $45 million at December 31, 2023 from $7 million at December 31, 2022. Deposits increased to $681 million at December 31, 2023 from $624 million at December 31, 2022. Approximately 20% of total deposits were uninsured by the FDIC at December 31, 2023. The implementation of the new credit loss methodology required by generally accepted accounting principles, known as current expected credit losses, or CECL, on January 1, 2023 resulted in a $335,935 increase in the credit loss reserve on loans, available credit, and held to maturity securities. This additional reserve, net of income taxes, was recorded as a reduction of equity and was not a component of the income statement. The Company’s tangible equity was $45 million at December 31, 2023 and $41 million at December 31, 2022. Tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure, which is equity ($52 million and $48 million at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively) less goodwill and other intangibles ($7 million at both December 31, 2023 and 2022).

The book value of the Company’s common stock increased to $16.74 per share at December 31, 2023 from to $15.56 per share at December 31, 2022. Book value per share at December 31, 2023 is reflective of the $23 million unrealized loss on the Company’s available for sale (“AFS”) investment portfolio as a result of the significant rise in interest rates over the last 24 months. Changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity, but are not included in the income statement. The Company’s AFS investment portfolio is comprised of 58% government agency mortgage backed securities which are fully guaranteed, 36% investment grade non agency mortgage backed securities, 2% investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, and 4% subordinated debt of other community banks. Based on management’s analysis, there is no indication of credit deterioration in any of the bonds and the Company intends to hold these investments to maturity, so no actual losses are anticipated. The unrealized loss on the AFS investment portfolio had no impact on regulatory capital because the Company elected many years ago to not include market value fluctuations in the calculation of regulatory capital.

The Company began utilizing the Federal Reserve Bank’s Bank Term Funding Program (“BTFP”) during the second quarter of 2023 and had borrowings of $33,000,000 outstanding at December 31, 2023. Eligible collateral for the BTFP includes mortgage backed securities which are valued at par instead of market providing greater availability than other facilities. The BTFP also provides competitive fixed rates for up to a one-year term and advances can be refinanced or paid off in full or in part at any time. This facility, along with the Company’s Federal Home Loan Bank facility, other borrowing lines available, unpledged securities, brokered deposit access, and cash, provided the Company with access to approximately $379 million of liquidity at December 31, 2023.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented “2023 was a challenging year with higher deposit and borrowing costs, which significantly reduced our net interest margin and negatively impacted our earnings. It appears that the higher interest rate environment will continue well into 2024. However, we are optimistic about our high quality loan portfolio and new loan activity. Our liquidity position remains strong. I have confidence in our experienced team to manage through this difficult interest rate environment.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, and Route 26 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, and Eldersburg. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
        
 December 31, December 31,
  2023   2022 
        
Assets       
        
Cash and due from banks$44,404,473  $6,414,822 
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 285,864   848,715 
Cash and cash equivalents 44,690,337   7,263,537 
Certificates of deposit in other banks 100,000   100,000 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 164,084,673   126,314,449 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit losses of $35,627 and $0 20,163,622   20,508,997 
Equity security, at fair value 507,130   489,145 
Restricted stock, at cost 863,500   1,332,500 
Mortgage loans held for sale -   428,355 
Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4,285,247 and $4,150,198 523,308,044   516,920,540 
Premises and equipment, net 6,583,452   6,186,594 
Accrued interest receivable 2,180,734   1,815,784 
Deferred income taxes, net 8,312,482   8,392,658 
Other real estate owned, net 1,242,365   1,242,365 
Bank owned life insurance 14,930,754   14,585,342 
Goodwill and other intangibles, net 7,034,424   7,042,752 
Other assets 5,939,309   5,587,654 
 $799,940,826  $718,210,672 
        
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity       
        
Deposits       
Noninterest-bearing$115,284,706  $126,695,349 
Interest-bearing 565,678,145   496,915,775 
Total deposits 680,962,851   623,611,124 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 6,760,493   5,175,303 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 5,000,000   20,000,000 
Federal Reserve Bank advances 33,000,000   - 
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 13,212,378   15,095,642 
Accrued interest payable 1,482,773   349,910 
Other liabilities 7,344,040   6,203,730 
  747,762,535   670,435,709 
Stockholders' equity       
Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,116,966 shares in 2023 and 3,071,214 shares in 2022 31,170   30,712 
Additional paid-in capital 30,398,080   29,549,914 
Retained earnings 39,433,185   35,300,166 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,684,144)  (17,105,829)
  52,178,291   47,774,963 
 $799,940,826  $718,210,672 
        


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
 
 Year Ended December 31,
  2023   2022 
        
Interest income       
Loans, including fees$25,730,722  $22,565,034 
Investment securities - taxable 4,299,206   2,981,300 
Investment securities - tax exempt 554,396   570,655 
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 738,814   152,664 
Total interest income 31,323,138   26,269,653 
        
Interest expense       
Deposits 7,971,094   1,375,691 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 41,873   12,768 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 485,886   93,079 
Federal Reserve Bank advances 823,319   - 
Long-term debt 584,953   664,620 
Total interest expense 9,907,125   2,146,158 
Net interest income 21,416,013   24,123,495 
        
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (570,000)  475,000 
        
Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 21,986,013   23,648,495 
        
Noninterest income       
Service charges on deposit accounts 792,941   777,901 
Mortgage banking income 96,997   214,043 
Bank owned life insurance income 345,412   229,179 
Fair value adjustment of equity security 5,445   (62,094)
Gain on sale of SBA loans 19,392   158,123 
Gain on insurance proceeds, net 4,406   673,483 
Other fees and commissions 326,907   303,303 
Total noninterest income 1,591,500   2,293,938 
        
Noninterest expense       
Salaries 7,544,773   7,865,194 
Employee benefits 2,000,932   1,798,150 
Occupancy 874,775   890,926 
Furniture and equipment 983,126   891,250 
Other real estate owned, net (235,538)  21,705 
Other 3,973,858   3,900,055 
Total noninterest expense 15,141,926   15,367,280 
        
Income before income taxes 8,435,587   10,575,153 
Income taxes 2,017,250   2,485,026 
Net income$6,418,337  $8,090,127 
        
Earnings per common share - basic$2.08  $2.66 
Earnings per common share - diluted$2.08  $2.66 
        


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(unaudited)
            
  2023   2022   2021 
            
OPERATING DATA           
            
Interest income$31,323,138  $26,269,653  $25,680,403 
Interest expense 9,907,125   2,146,158   2,805,299 
Net interest income 21,416,013   24,123,495   22,875,104 
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (570,000)  475,000   330,000 
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses 21,986,013   23,648,495   22,545,104 
Noninterest income 1,591,500   2,293,938   2,165,914 
Noninterest expense 15,141,926   15,367,280   14,128,599 
Income before income taxes 8,435,587   10,575,153   10,582,419 
Income taxes 2,017,250   2,485,026   2,432,813 
Net income$6,418,337  $8,090,127  $8,149,606 
            
PER SHARE DATA           
            
Net income (basic and diluted)$2.08  $2.66  $2.70 
Dividends$0.66  $0.63  $0.57 
Book value$16.74  $15.56  $18.64 
            
KEY RATIOS           
            
Return on average assets 0.86%  1.13%  1.16%
Return on average equity 13.08%  16.03%  14.85%
Efficiency ratio 65.81%  58.17%  56.42%
Dividend payout ratio 31.73%  23.68%  21.11%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.97%  3.54%  3.47%
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 9.42%  9.83%  9.27%
            
AT PERIOD END           
            
Total assets$799,940,826  $718,210,672  $716,677,255 
Gross loans 528,166,501   521,679,143   485,661,602 
Cash and cash equivalents 44,690,337   7,263,537   26,462,106 
Securities 184,248,295   146,823,446   171,089,891 
Deposits 680,962,851   623,611,124   626,414,670 
Borrowings 57,972,871   40,270,945   27,392,931 
Stockholders' equity 52,178,291   47,774,963   56,621,458 
            
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES           
            
Total assets$745,478,612  $714,115,497  $703,455,422 
Gross loans 528,910,091   498,427,308   515,167,318 
Cash and cash equivalents 18,497,261   20,015,477   38,059,811 
Securities 182,159,701   174,776,879   119,905,876 
Deposits 642,039,185   631,809,943   489,816,460 
Borrowings 48,040,853   26,042,874   32,398,746 
Stockholders' equity 49,063,426   50,457,994   54,885,256 
            
ASSET QUALITY           
            
Nonperforming assets$1,897,775  $1,897,775  $6,454,940 
            
Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.24%  0.26%  0.90%
            
Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans 0.81%  0.80%  0.75%
            


