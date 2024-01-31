ONEflight International Elevates Private Jet Travel Experience with the Launch of Enhanced BAJit Web and Mobile App

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, a leading provider of private jet solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of its upgraded BAJit app, designed to deliver an unparalleled and user-friendly experience for private jet travelers.



The BAJit app has undergone a comprehensive overhaul, incorporating cutting-edge technology and user-centric features to streamline the private jet booking process. With an emphasis on simplicity and efficiency, the new and improved app reflects ONEflight International's commitment to providing an exceptional travel experience for its clients.

Key features of the enhanced BAJit app include:

Intuitive User Interface: The app boasts a sleek and intuitive interface, ensuring a seamless navigation experience for Clients. The redesigned layout simplifies the booking process, making it more accessible for both seasoned and first-time private jet travelers.

Enhanced Booking Capabilities: Users can now enjoy an optimized booking process, allowing for quicker and more efficient reservations. The app's advanced search and filtering options provide users with a wide array of private jet choices tailored to their specific preferences.

Real-time Flight Tracking: Stay informed every step of the way with real-time flight tracking capabilities. Users can track their private jet's location, estimated arrival time, and other relevant details, providing peace of mind and transparency throughout the journey.

Instant Communication: Users can easily communicate with ONEflight International's dedicated support team through the app, ensuring prompt assistance and personalized service whenever required.

"We are excited to introduce the enhanced BAJit app, which represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to revolutionizing private jet travel," said Ferren Rajput, CEO at ONEflight International. "Our goal is to provide an effortless and enjoyable experience for our members, and the new features of the BAJit app underscore our dedication to exceeding their expectations."

The upgraded BAJit app is now available for download on App Store/Google Play, offering clients a sophisticated and

user-friendly platform to elevate their private jet travel experience.

ONEflight firmly believes you don’t need to OWN, you just need to FLY .

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Dave Rajyagor, VP of Strategic Initiatives

DaveRajyagor@oneflight.net

720-575-4303

About ONEflight International: ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit, its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking. ONEflight firmly believes you don’t need to OWN, you just need to FLY.

Visit oneflight.net for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a2002a9-7131-4d85-bccb-12e35f1878fc