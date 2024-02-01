BMW Group Partners with Dassault Systèmes to Bring the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform to Its Future Engineering Platform

Strategic partnership will develop BMW Group’s future engineering platform with Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform at its core

17,000 users will be working globally on a virtual twin of a vehicle that can be configured for the variants of each model with consistent data in real time Partnership marks next step in the history of collaboration between the two companies that has influenced automotive industrial innovation for decades







VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France and MUNICH — February 1, 2024 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and BMW Group today embarked on a long-term strategic partnership to develop BMW Group’s future engineering platform featuring Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform at its core. More than 17,000 employees across multiple engineering disciplines at the premium automobile manufacturer will rely on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to accelerate the development of all vehicles, from their ideation to their production.

In an industry where quick time to market of sustainable mobility solutions with advanced technology is a competitive differentiator, the partnership between Dassault Systèmes and BMW Group is testimony to the fundamental role of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform in enabling companies to deliver products faster. The platform’s virtual twin experiences streamline enterprise-wide collaboration and deliver data-driven approaches to manage the exponential complexity carmakers are facing in connected, autonomous vehicle engineering.

“We will only optimize our engineering process if we think digital, work connected and rely on an integrated data. For the BMW Group the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will support this approach and help to reach a higher level of quality in our processes,” said Julien Hohenstein, Vice President Processes, Digitalization, Governance Idea to Offer at the BMW Group research and development.

With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform at the core of BMW Group’s future product development environment, all BMW Group engineering disciplines will be working on a virtual twin of a vehicle that can be configured for the variants of each model with real-time, integrated data. Teams can reuse components more easily, master the complexity of car variability, and improve the engineering to manufacturing cycle time. In addition, BMW Group can seamlessly migrate data from its existing IT solutions and extend its engineering platform to other disciplines such as modeling and simulation.

The strategic partnership between Dassault Systèmes and BMW Group marks the next phase in their long-term collaboration. For decades, the two companies have pooled their knowledge and know-how to advance technological innovation in areas including production planning and scheduling, part design and production efficiency.

“BMW Group and Dassault Systèmes are technology-driven companies that are entering a new era of shared innovation to deliver best-in-class products,” said Laurence Montanari, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, BMW Group can rethink its engineering development process to deliver the most personalized and sustainable experiences to its customers.”

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

About BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2022, the BMW Group sold nearly 2.4 million passenger vehicles and more than 202,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2021 was € 16.1 billion on revenues amounting to € 111.2 billion. As of 31 December 2021, the BMW Group had a workforce of 118,909 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.

