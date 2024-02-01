EnteroBiotix Strengthens its Executive Team, Appoints COO and CFO

GLASGOW, Scotland, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnteroBiotix Limited (“EBX”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with the premier platform for full-spectrum microbiome therapeutics, today announced the appointments of Dr James Barnes as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) and Chris Lea as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”).



Dr Barnes has eighteen years’ early and late phase drug development and business operations leadership experience, spanning several therapeutic areas. He joins the Company from BerGenBio, a biotech company developing innovative drugs for oncology and serious respiratory infections, where he was COO. Dr Barnes previously worked at Vertex Pharmaceuticals as Director of Regulatory Affairs where he led the strategy development of several breakthrough products. He also held several positions at Clinical Research Organizations including ICON Clinical Research. He holds a Biomedical Science degree from the University of Sheffield and PhD from the University of Bristol.

Chris Lea joins EnteroBiotix as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary. He was previously CFO of AIM-listed Cambridge Nutritional Sciences PLC (formerly Omega Diagnostics Group PLC), a business that develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic products associated with gut health. He is the former CFO of two other AIM-listed companies, IndigoVision Group plc and Superglass Holdings PLC. Prior to his public company roles, he was CFO of Aviagen Europe.

He trained as a chartered accountant with KPMG, holding various roles in audit and corporate finance. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Physics from Nottingham University and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Commenting on the appointments, Dr James McIlroy, Chief Executive Officer said “I am delighted to welcome James Barnes and Chris Lea to EnteroBiotix at this exciting time for the Company. With our first clinical data expected this year, the newly strengthened Executive Team will support the development and growth of our business. We have a clear vision to deliver on our long-term mission to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from high unmet clinical needs associated with the gut microbiome.”

About EnteroBiotix

EnteroBiotix has established the premier full-spectrum product platform and an innovative product pipeline initially focussed on gastrointestinal disease. Established in 2017, EnteroBiotix is headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland. EnteroBiotix has raised over £25m from investors, including Thairm Bio, Kineticos Ventures, and Scottish Enterprise. EnteroBiotix has a differentiated platform technology that delivers superior product characteristics and manufacturing advantages. The Company operates a brand called Number 2®, which ensures the safety, security, quality and sufficiency of supply of microbiota obtained from healthy human donors.

