Linen Supply & Management Services Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 107.6 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.2% | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The linen supply & management services market was valued at US$ 44.5 billion in 2021. A CAGR of 9.2% is expected from 2022 to 2031, reaching US$ 107.6 billion by 2031. Many businesses, including the supply of linens, are becoming more and more concerned with sustainability and cost-effectiveness. The use of eco-friendly and energy-efficient linen supply and management services is rising.

Businesses aiming to comply with sustainable practices are drawn to companies that prioritize water conservation, use ecologically friendly detergents, and use effective linen tracking systems. Investing in laundry facilities and linen inventories can be costly for businesses, so outsourcing linen services is often a more affordable option. The combined drivers of sustainability and cost-effectiveness influence businesses in various industries' decision-making processes.

Technology for order processing, delivery tracking, and inventory management may be widely used. IoT (Internet of Things) and RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) technologies can increase productivity and offer real-time tracking of linen usage. Customers could be offered Individualized and tailored services to meet their unique needs. A customized linen solution, flexible contracts, and sophisticated reporting tools can be included in this package.

The current state of world health has increased awareness of cleaning and hygiene. To comply with changing health and safety regulations, linen supply providers may need to improve and modify their cleanliness practices. Linen services will increasingly be organized, tracked, and ordered through digital systems. Consumers might anticipate intuitive web interfaces and smooth business process integration.

Key Findings of Market Report

● Commercial establishments are increasingly adopting linen supply and management services

As laundry services grow, linen supply & management services will see new markets.

In terms of linen type, bed linen will create a market for linen supply & management services.

Asia Pacific will dominate the global linen supply & management services market during the forecast period.

Based on the service provider, contracted services are expected to create a growing market.

Global Linen Supply & Management Services Market: Growth Drivers

The expanding demand from the healthcare industry is driving the linen supply and management market. The focus on maintaining strict hygiene standards in hospital settings makes professional linen services essential. Healthcare market growth is driven by linen supply companies, which are essential for infection control and to satisfy the demands of the growing global healthcare industry.

The market for linen supply and management services is also significantly influenced by the hospitality industry, which includes lodging facilities, dining establishments, and catering services. The need for high-quality, well-maintained linens in hotels and restaurants is rising along with the worldwide tourism business.

To avoid the headaches of in-house management and guarantee a consistent supply of high-quality, fresh linens, hospitality organizations prefer to outsource their linen needs. The requirement for hygienic and visually appealing linens benefits linen supply companies serving the hotel sector, promoting market expansion.

Global Linen Supply & Management Services Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific region is expected to drive demand for linen supply & management services in the market. The hospitality and healthcare industries heavily influence the Asia-Pacific linen supply and management services market.

Quality linen services will be in more demand as the number of hotels, restaurants, hospitals, and healthcare facilities rises. Countries like China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia are experiencing economic growth and development, which raises disposable income and increases demand for hospitality services, increasing the need for linen supply services.

The healthcare industry's strict health and safety regulations fuel the demand for regulatory-compliant professional linen management services. Hospitals and clinics are particularly reliant on this service. Environmental sustainability is becoming increasingly important, and certain companies in the linen supply industry may implement eco-friendly procedures to satisfy customer needs and legal obligations.

To improve efficiency and customer satisfaction, linen supply and management services may incorporate technological innovations like RFID tracking for inventory management, route optimization, and order tracking.

Global Linen Supply & Management Services Market: Key Players

Several prominent players in the market are expanding their product portfolios and acquiring companies. Healthcare facilities are being constructed in commercial areas by governments of several countries. In addition to hospitals and hotels, linen suppliers can offer their services to guesthouses, hostels, and beauty centers & spas.

ACE Hospitality linen

Braun Linen

Crown Linen LLC.

Ecolab

Elite Linen

HID Global Corporation



ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialist

Tetsudo Linen Service Co., Ltd.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.

Key Developments

In January 2024 , the five analysts covering the stock rated Healthcare Services Group, Inc. a “Hold”. Analysts have given the stock two buy ratings and three hold ratings. Stock analyst price objectives in the last year averaged $13.80 among brokerages who cover the stock.

, the five analysts covering the stock rated Healthcare Services Group, Inc. a “Hold”. Analysts have given the stock two buy ratings and three hold ratings. Stock analyst price objectives in the last year averaged $13.80 among brokerages who cover the stock. In August 2022, Unitex and Dacon expanded their Lawrence facility by 97,000 square feet to accommodate the growing market. In addition to its 13 locations in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, Unitex provides linen and uniform services to the health industry.

Global Linen Supply & Management Services Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Inventory Management

Linen Rental/Hire

Laundry Services

Customer Services Management

By Linen Type

Bed Linen

Bath Linen

Table Linen

Others

By Service Provider

In-house

Contractual

By End User

Healthcare Facilities

Hotels & Resorts

Service Apartments

Corporate Guesthouses

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

