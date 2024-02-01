Flash News: OKX DEX Offers 5,000 USDT Prize Pool for JUP Traders as Part of 'Solana Super Season' Campaign

SINGAPORE, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 1, 2024.

OKX DEX Offers 5,000 USDT Prize Pool for JUP Traders as Part of 'Solana Super Season' Campaign

OKX today announced that eligible users of its DEX who buy or sell over US$100 worth of JUP, the token that fuels Jupiter, will stand the chance to claim a share in a prize pool worth 5,000 USDT.

Winners will be announced via OKX Web3's X account every 2 days, starting from February 1. Over the course of the campaign period (January 31 at 3:00 PM UTC to February 9 at 3:00 PM UTC), 20 users will be randomly selected every two days to win a share of the 5,000 USDT prize pool. This will result in 100 winners in total. OKX DEX users are automatically entered into the draw for the prize pool when they trade at least US$100 worth of JUP.

The 5,000 USDT prize pool - available to eligible OKX DEX users who trade JUP - is part of OKX's ongoing 'Solana Super Season' campaign. The campaign consists of a range of CeFi and Web3 giveaways and competitions, and features a prize pool worth up to USD150,000. OKX launched 'Solana Super Season' to motivate users to engage with the Solana blockchain ecosystem and trade Solana-based tokens and listings.

In the coming weeks, OKX is set to unveil additional promotions and a trading competition as part of its 'Solana Super Season' campaign. This includes the 'Solana Season Showdown,' offering OKX DEX users who trade eligible tokens the opportunity to claim rewards. OKX also plans to reward eligible OKX DeFi users who contribute liquidity to the pools of the following protocols - Raydium, Orca Finance and Solblaze - with the opportunity to earn RAY, ORCA and BLZE tokens; more details will be announced later today. These campaigns are part of OKX's ongoing commitment to providing rewarding and engaging opportunities for its user base.

OKX DEX is a multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

For more information, users are encouraged to visit the OKX Support Center.

Note: Not all products are available in all regions. OKX reserves the right to determine and amend the rules of the campaign at any time without further notice, including but not limited to canceling, extending, or terminating this campaign, modifying the eligibility conditions for users participating in the campaign, and adjusting the campaign and reward rules. For the campaign's full terms and conditions, click here .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer