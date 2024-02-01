Flash News: OKX Announces Integration of Moby with its Layer 2 Testnet

SINGAPORE, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of February 1, 2024.



OKX Announces Integration of Moby with its Layer 2 Testnet

OKX today announced the successful integration of Moby with its Layer 2 testnet. With this integration, users can explore a wide range of features, services and the limitless possibilities of OKX's Layer 2, all within a controlled testnet environment.

Moby is a platform designed to revolutionize Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) by prioritizing community engagement and democratizing the investment process. Moby emphasizes true community-driven projects where the community owns the majority of the token's supply. The platform aims to ensure public ownership of at least 50% of its fees.

Since its inception in November 2023, the Layer 2 testnet from OKX has drawn in over 170 projects, including Quickswap, Galxe and D8X, promoting innovation and collaboration within the Web3 community. The Layer 2 network serves as OKX's native network, aiming to offer users and developers exposure to the largest blockchain ecosystems globally.

OKX's Layer 2 utilizes ZK proofs, ensuring high security and scalability while reducing transaction costs. The network is compatible with Ethereum, allowing seamless and secure deployment of EVM-based DApps. It also provides connectivity with a wide range of smart contracts, wallets and tools.

