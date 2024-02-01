Kenya Alternative Lending Market Set to Grow by 41.4% in 2023 - Emerging Business and Investment Opportunities to 2027

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis into the burgeoning alternative lending sector in Kenya reveals significant growth opportunities for businesses and investors, according to a newly published databook report. With an expected annual growth rate of 41.4%, the Kenyan alternative lending market is forecast to reach a value of US$347.8 million in 2023.

The in-depth databook outlines a robust medium to long-term growth trajectory for alternative lending in Kenya, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3% from 2023 to 2027. This anticipated expansion is slated to drive the market's valuation from US$246.0 million in 2022 to US$802.8 million by the end of the forecast period.

The report presents a meticulously curated analysis of over 75 key performance indicators (KPIs) in the alternative lending sector, charting market size, forecasts, and an extensive range of end-user segments. It encompasses essential insights, evaluating traditional and emerging finance models, payment instrument preferences, loan types, as well as deep-dives into demographic-specific lending trends.

Alternative Lending Dynamics in Kenya: A Sector Poised for Exponential Growth

Against the backdrop of Kenya's economic indicators such as GDP, unemployment rate, and loan default rate, the databook elaborately dissects the alternative lending market. This analysis is crucial for stakeholders looking for data-driven market intelligence to guide strategic decision-making.

Highlights of the report include:

Transaction value and volume across various alternative lending models.

Segmentation of market size by end-users, pinpointing opportunities in both the business and consumer domains.

Analysis of finance models, unraveling the fabric of peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, and other emergent platforms.

Insights into payment instrument utilization, indicating transaction values, volumes, and average transaction values for diverse payment methods.

Projection of growth avenues within the sector by aligning loan types such as B2C and B2B loans with evolving market demands.

Consumer attitude and behavior analytics, offering granular insights by age, income, and gender dimensions.

Fueling Business and Investment Decisions with Actionable Market Insights

The report's findings cater to investors, financial institutions, and fintech entrepreneurs, delivering a quantitative and qualitative understanding of a rapidly evolving market. It strengthens the decision-making apparatus by equipping stakeholders with actionable insights into Kenya's alternative lending environment.

Kenya's alternative lending market is transforming the financial landscape, fostering inclusive economic growth by reaching previously underbanked segments. The burgeoning adoption of innovative lending models, facilitated by robust technological advancements, underscores the potential for continued expansion and investment in this vital sector.

As the alternative lending space evolves, this databook report emerges as a valuable asset for business leaders aiming to carve a niche in Kenya's vibrant financial ecosystem or those looking to bolster their existing market presence.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $347.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $802.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.3% Regions Covered Kenya

