ERA Sunrise Realty leverages BrokerAppStack to elevate real estate in Cobb County

LONE TREE, Colo., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrokerAppStack today announced a collaborative partnership with ERA Sunrise Realty in Cobb County, Georgia. By licensing BrokerAppStack's first-of-its-kind, complete brokerage solution to its 145-agent team, the major player in Cobb County's real estate market significantly enhances its operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the cutting-edge real estate technology provider's mission to revolutionize real estate brokerage operations. ERA Sunrise Real Estate will integrate BrokerAppStack's suite of proprietary and licensed products, including BrokerMatch.Ai, Local SEO and Homebot.AI, to help its brokers make informed decisions and drive sustainable growth.

“Having experienced the challenges of real estate brokerage firsthand, I understand the need for a comprehensive, AI-integrated solution in today's market,” said Steve deGuzman, founder and CEO of rēhavaPress, the parent company of BrokerAppStack. “BrokerAppStack is that solution, blending human insight with advanced technology to empower real estate professionals to get found, be remembered and grow.”

The full BrokerAppStack suite, which also includes innovations like Broker Signals, Content Ai and Metricool, offers a comprehensive toolkit for real estate brokers. The platform's capabilities in agent recruitment, digital marketing and client retention are completely customizable and empower ERA Sunrise Realty's real estate professionals to automate specific tasks throughout the customer journey, enhancing one of the top brokerages in Georgia’s digital presence and engagement strategies.

“Our collaboration with ERA Sunrise Realty is a testament to BrokerAppStack's effectiveness in elevating brokerage performance,” said Jon Howard, co-founder and COO of rēhavaPress. “Our commitment is not just to provide technology but to ensure it translates into real growth and success for our clients.”

About BrokerAppStack

BrokerAppStack, a subsidiary of rēhavaPress, leads the way in real estate property technology. Based in Lone Tree, Colo., the company specializes in integrating artificial intelligence and a unique digital application suite to drive growth in the real estate brokerage industry. BrokerAppStack's innovative solutions empower brokers to maximize efficiency, build strong client relationships and stay ahead in a dynamic market.

About rēhavaPress

rēhavaPress is real estate property technology company fusing artificial intelligence, machine learning and a unique digital application suite to propel brokerage growth. Headquartered in Lone Tree, Colo., the company combines expertise from across the real estate industry, AI and property technology to provide an integrated application stack designed to empower real estate brokerages with all the digital infrastructure to be found, be remembered and grow. For more information, please visit rehavapress.com.

