Postherpetic Neuralgia Market Projected to Exceed USD 1.32 Billion by 2034: Comprehensive Analysis, Dynamics, and Growth Opportunities -By Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the recent research study, the Postherpetic Neuralgia Market size was valued at about USD 803.0 Million in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 5.6% to extend a value of USD 1320.9 Million by 2034.”

What is Postherpetic Neuralgia?

Market Overview:

Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN) is a long-lasting pain in areas of skin in people with shingles. The pain from post-herpetic neuralgia can continue up to 85 days and a person may have a variety of additional health problems such as itching, strange sensations, and others. It is a type of neuropathic pain that is caused by an injury. In many situations, the recurrence of the varicella zoster virus causes harm to the peripheral nerves. Herpes zoster, also known as shingles, is caused by the virus. Neuralgia is more common in places with only one sensory nerve. The pain from post-herpetic neuralgia can continue up to 85 days. In addition to PHN, a person may have a variety of additional health problems. Itching, strange sensations, pain from gentle contact, hyperalgesia, and so on. Intermittent or continuous nerve pain in a previously shingles-affected location is the most common sign of post-herpetic neuralgia.





Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:



Growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of post herpetic neuralgia has contributed in market growth.

The development of new experimental post herpetic neuralgia treatment drugs by major players is expected to boost the market growth.

Advancement in biotechnology & adoption of digital health technologies boost the market growth.

Restrain Factors:

The poor efficiency and efficacy of drugs restrain market growth.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2023 Forecast period 2024 – 2034 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Market Segmentation By Type (Patches, Drugs, and Opioids)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, and Others) Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Top Leading Players in Postherpetic Neuralgia Market:

Pfizer Inc.

Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Postherpetic Neuralgia Market:

Ongoing research and development may lead to the discovery of new and more effective treatment options for postherpetic neuralgia. This could include novel pharmaceuticals, targeted therapies, or innovative approaches such as gene therapy or neuromodulation.

Advances in biotechnology may play a role in developing personalized or precision medicine approaches to better tailor treatments to individual patients based on their genetic makeup or other specific factors.

The integration of digital health technologies, such as telemedicine, mobile health apps, and remote patient monitoring, could enhance the management of postherpetic neuralgia. These technologies may improve patient outcomes, increase access to healthcare, and provide valuable data for research.

Challenges of Postherpetic Neuralgia Market:

Limited treatment options.

Chronic nature of conditions.

Side-effects of current therapies.

Incomplete understanding of pathophysiology.

High economic burden.

Regulatory & reimbursement challenges.

Key highlights of the Postherpetic Neuralgia Market:

Advancement in treatment modalities and innovations in biotechnology.

The integration of digital health technologies such as mobile health apps, telemedicine, and others.

Increased awareness and diagnosis about postherpetic neuralgia.

Increased collaboration between research institutions, pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare organizations.

Growing market expansion in emerging economies.

Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions fostering innovation.

North America is likely to dominate the Postherpetic Neuralgia Market because of the developed economy, better reimbursement rules, and an increase in the incidence of postherpetic neuralgia, the presence of significant players, and increased health-care spending.

Conclusion:

Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN) market is poised for growth, driven by an aging population and increased shingles cases. Innovations in pain management and targeted therapies are expected. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions will play a key role in advancing treatment understanding and efficacy. Improved awareness, early diagnosis, and enhanced access to cutting-edge treatments are crucial for addressing PHN patients' needs and improving outcomes.

