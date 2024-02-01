Building Automation System Market Size Worth USD 217.52 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Building Automation System (BAS) market size was USD 83.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of automated security systems in buildings and rising demand for integrated security and monitoring solutions are key factors driving market revenue growth. BAS provides improved control over a building's numerous systems, such as Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), electrical, and security. HVAC and electrical systems are run more efficiently with the help of a Building Automation System, decreasing energy consumption and utility expenses.

A Building Automation System not only helps to automate a building's systems with sensors and timers, but also collect data on the building's energy usage. This system automatically adjusts the temperature and lighting in a building to maintain an appropriate degree of comfort. In addition, increasing use of building automation technologies to increase a building's safety and security is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 13 April 2020, Comprehensive Energy Services, Inc. (CES) announced the formation of a new value-added relationship with Siemens Building Technologies, which provides CES customers with the most advanced BAS.

Building Automation System give innovative tools and approaches that improve the security of building. These systems provide greater protection for property, company resources, assets, and Information Technology (IT) data, as well as making building occupants considerably more secure than before as it helps to deter criminal behavior, property damage, and employee theft and tampering. For instance, on 18 January 2022, Johnson Controls, the global pioneer in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, launched OpenBlue Indoor Air Quality as a Service. The new product was the first specialized ‘as-a-service’ Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solution for buildings, offering energy-efficient, complete clean air outcomes with an innovative financing mechanism.

The OpenBlue Indoor Air Quality system provides energy-efficient, turnkey clean air results. Similarly, on 2 July 2022, Siemens Smart Infrastructure introduced Building X, a new open, interoperable, and fully cloud-based smart building package. This suite is the first next-generation product based on the design principles of Siemens Xcelerator, open digital business platform aimed at accelerating digital transformation and value creation across industry, transportation, grids, and buildings. Building X allows stakeholders to digitize and use their building data from diverse sources, disciplines, and systems on a single platform.

High installation costs, as well as requirement for ongoing maintenance are major factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. In addition, many companies are providing financing alternatives for automation systems, making it easier than ever to get the company on board with automation, which could also restrain market revenue growth. Furthermore, security concerns is another factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. BAS are prone to cyber threats as gadgets and systems become more connected. Concerns regarding cybersecurity can make it difficult to implement or fully utilize Building Automation System technologies.

Segment Insights

Offering Insights:

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into facility management systems, security & access control, fire protection systems, BEM software, Building Automation System services.

The security & access control segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global Building Automation System market in 2022. This is due to increasing use of BAS to restrict entry to the building, ensuring that only authorized people are let in. BAS’s are extremely important in the operation and administration of buildings. These systems provide various benefits, including improved facility security, energy savings, and increased comfort and safety and overall building system efficiency. These systems are programmed to detect possible safety issues such as gas leaks or fires and take appropriate precautions. It accesses control software records and keeps data on every activity occurring within the building and on property grounds.

Communication Technology Insights:

Based on communication technology, the global Building Automation System market is segmented into wireless technology, wired technology.

The wireless technology segment is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global BAM market during the forecast period. Building automation benefits from IoT include increased energy efficiency, improved building security, remote access and control, and cost savings. Sensors, smart devices, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and advanced data analytics are key IoT technologies utilized in building automation, which in turn, is driving revenue growth of this segment. IoT-based energy meters are used to monitor real power usage and other energy characteristics of the building's key assets and equipment. This data on energy consumption is then analyzed and given as insights and recommendations for further energy optimization.

Regional Insights:

North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global Building Automation System market in 2022. This is due to increasing adoption of automated security systems in residential and commercial buildings owing to its various advantages such as providing centralized control and lower total operating. Moreover, presence of key players in this region and increasing number of strategic initiatives are also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region during the forecast period.

For instance, on 17 May 2023, Honeywell and Arcadis announced their partnership to provide tools and services to assist optimize energy use and carbon emissions in commercial buildings throughout the world. The companies collaboratively offer a range of end-to-end solutions to help clients and customers accelerate progress toward their carbon-reduction goals, with an initial focus on five projects in various places across the world.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global BAM market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing need for centralized control and monitoring and technological advancement in countries such as India, China, and Japan. For instance, on 22 March 2022, Hitachi Elevator Co., Ltd., a joint venture company of Hitachi, Ltd and Siam Motors Group, a sole sales and service company of elevators and escalators in Thailand, announced that it launched a full-scale Smart Building Solution business in Thailand and Southeast Asia for the first time. Through this launch, these companies will provide value to buildings with Physical Biometrics, such as facial verification and QR Code identification, contribute to a safe and secure workplace environment for employees and guests by reducing physical contact between individuals and ensuring safe and seamless traffic flow from the parking lot to elevators and destination floors.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 83.20 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 10.1% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 217.52 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Offering, communication technology, application, and region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Limited, ABB, Hubbell, and Cisco Systems, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Building Automation System market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market.

Some major players included in the Building Automation System market report are:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International Inc.

Bosch Limited

ABB

Hubbell

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 19 May 2021, Honeywell and SAP announced the launch of a cloud-based solution for building owners and managers that streamlines and combines operational and business data to support better decision-making, drive greater efficiencies, and achieve sustainability goals, based on Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management software and SAP Cloud Platform. Forge Real Estate Operations (FREO), a cloud-based SaaS platform provides customers with better visibility into building performance by easing the integration of IT and OT data from SAP and Honeywell, respectively.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Building Automation System market on the basis of offering, communication technology, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Facility Management Systems Security & Access Control Fire Protection Systems BEM Software BAS Services

Communication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Wireless Technology Wired Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Commercial Residential Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



