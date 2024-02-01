DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

| Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

 

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2024£30.67m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2024£30.67m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):46,608,486
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 January 2024 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*65.81p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*65.81p
  
Ordinary share price 58.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(11.87%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 31/01/2024 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Cash and other net current assets27.51%
2Synectics Plc9.71%
3Volex Plc9.70%
4Centaur Media Plc7.86%
5Flowtech Fluidpower Plc7.08%
6Equals Group Plc6.23%
7Fireangel Safety Technology Plc5.88%
8National World Plc5.80%
9Hargreaves Services Plc 4.76%
10Ramsdens Holdings Plc4.08%
11Journeo plc3.01%
12DigitalBox plc2.62%
13Norman Broadbent Plc2.01%
14Theworks.co.uk Plc1.98%
15Inspecs Group plc1.77%
 Total100.00%