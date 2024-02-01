DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2024
|£30.67m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2024
|£30.67m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,608,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 January 2024 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|65.81p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|65.81p
|Ordinary share price
|58.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(11.87%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 31/01/2024 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Cash and other net current assets
|27.51%
|2
|Synectics Plc
|9.71%
|3
|Volex Plc
|9.70%
|4
|Centaur Media Plc
|7.86%
|5
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|7.08%
|6
|Equals Group Plc
|6.23%
|7
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|5.88%
|8
|National World Plc
|5.80%
|9
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|4.76%
|10
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|4.08%
|11
|Journeo plc
|3.01%
|12
|DigitalBox plc
|2.62%
|13
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|2.01%
|14
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|1.98%
|15
|Inspecs Group plc
|1.77%
|Total
|100.00%