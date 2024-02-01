DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2024 £30.67m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2024 £30.67m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 46,608,486

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 January 2024 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 65.81p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 65.81p

Ordinary share price 58.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (11.87%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 31/01/2024 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Cash and other net current assets 27.51%

2 Synectics Plc 9.71%

3 Volex Plc 9.70%

4 Centaur Media Plc 7.86%

5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.08%

6 Equals Group Plc 6.23%

7 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 5.88%

8 National World Plc 5.80%

9 Hargreaves Services Plc 4.76%

10 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 4.08%

11 Journeo plc 3.01%

12 DigitalBox plc 2.62%

13 Norman Broadbent Plc 2.01%

14 Theworks.co.uk Plc 1.98%

15 Inspecs Group plc 1.77%