PlanSource’s 2024 Product Release Bring Benefits Engagement and AI to the Forefront

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, announced today the launch of its Winter 2024 Product Release. Available January 18 to all PlanSource customers and partners, the Winter Release introduced a new AI assistant, ACA enhancements, new carrier integrations and more.



The Source, a benefits engagement platform, which consolidates benefits enrollment and utilization into a single mobile-friendly experience, adds exciting new features. In this release, PlanSource has unveiled Olive, a new AI assistant, who is ready to create tailored communications for HR teams. Powered by ChatGPT4, Olive generates customized messages directly into the PlanSource platform. Olive Create can quickly adjust the formality, tone, length, and language of the communication, saving time and effort for HR teams who use The Source.

In 2024, PlanSource will invest heavily in streamlining the platform for HR teams through AI, seamless integrations, and functionality to simplify the HR administrators' day-to-day.

PlanSource has partnered with leading insurance carriers to create real-time API integrations. With this release, PlanSource is introducing new Boost integrations with several carriers:

Enrollment API : Aflac, The Hartford and Unum can now replace traditional batch EDI files (previously processed weekly) with a real-time enrollment API, reducing discrepancies and timing-related issues.

: Aflac, The Hartford and Unum can now replace traditional batch EDI files (previously processed weekly) with a real-time enrollment API, reducing discrepancies and timing-related issues. Evidence of Insurability Decision Notification API : Reliance Matrix customers can answer Evidence of Insurability questions within the benefits shopping experience and receive an automatic return of the decision, saving HR on average 15 - 30 minutes per EOI decision request.

: Reliance Matrix customers can answer Evidence of Insurability questions within the benefits shopping experience and receive an automatic return of the decision, saving HR on average 15 - 30 minutes per EOI decision request. Evidence of Insurability (EOI) Single Sign-On : The Standard's customers can now benefit from answering Evidence of Insurability questions within the PlanSource benefits shopping experience, saving valuable time and increasing submission rates of EOI forms.

: The Standard's customers can now benefit from answering Evidence of Insurability questions within the PlanSource benefits shopping experience, saving valuable time and increasing submission rates of EOI forms. Plan Configuration API : PlanSource now automates the setup and renewal process for MetLife's dental and vision products, increasing accuracy and saving HR on average 30 minutes per plan.

: PlanSource now automates the setup and renewal process for MetLife's dental and vision products, increasing accuracy and saving HR on average 30 minutes per plan. Member Portal SSO: Several insurance carriers in the Boost program have the Member Portal SSO. Customers now have a seamless login experience to the Carrier’s member portal right within the PlanSource shopping experience. Employees can file claims, check claim status and more without managing a separate login.



Other important features included in the Winter Product Release are:

ACA Enhancements – Updates to the ACA Aggregate Report, allowing PlanSource’s ACA team to be better informed and efficient when supporting customers.

– Updates to the ACA Aggregate Report, allowing PlanSource’s ACA team to be better informed and efficient when supporting customers. Enrollment API Updates – PlanSource’s enrollment APIs instantly transmit enrollment data into insurance carrier systems, saving HR teams time and reducing coverage gaps for employees due to errors associated with manual processes. In this release, PlanSource has introduced enhancements to the enrollment API transaction tracker, as well as several other improvements.

New Marketplace Partners – Four new lifestyle benefit and point solution providers have joined the PlanSource Partner Marketplace. The latest partners range in offering tailored solutions in categories such as employee rewards, financial wellness, caregiver support, family health and musculoskeletal. These strategic partnerships bring a diverse set of offerings to the marketplace and PlanSource customers. New partners include: Cleo – Cleo is the first and only global family care platform to support every life stage of employees: from considering starting a family, to parenting babies, toddlers, and teenagers, to caregiving for an adult loved one – and taking care of oneself on top of it all. Cleo anticipates both tangible and emotional employee needs – resulting in a decrease in employer costs, burnout, attrition, & stress and an increase in savings, retention, employee health and satisfaction, & more. EarnIn – EarnIn provides financial wellness benefits, including same-day pay, which enables employees to access their earnings when they need it, without having to wait until payday. With zero business cost and zero integration required, businesses can offer this benefit in just ten days. Grayce - stands alone as the ultimate family care solution for modern workplaces, fostering peak performance and retention among employees worldwide by solving their full spectrum of care challenges at home–from starting a family to navigating end-of-life care and every significant milestone in between. Our powerful combination of best-in-class technology and Masters-level Care Partners provide employees with unrivaled expertise, emotional support, and hands-on resolution of care challenges—no matter how simple or complex the need. Vori Health – Vori Health is a specialty medical practice delivering a virtual-first musculoskeletal (MSK) solution that helps employees overcome back and joint pain and get back to their lives faster. From medical evaluations and diagnoses to non-opioid prescriptions and personalized physical therapy, employers turn to Vori Health for convenient end-to-end care that reduces unnecessary surgery, controls costs, and improves outcomes.



“We are kicking off 2024 with a series of enhancements that will continue to make our platform even easier to use and save time and effort for our customers,” said Srini Venkatramani, Chief Product & Technology Officer at PlanSource. “I am especially proud of our dedication to leveraging AI to enhance the PlanSource experience for employers and employees."

PlanSource launches major software releases three times a year and conducts ongoing updates and enhancements throughout the year. More details about the Winter Release can be found here.

