Treace to Highlight Latest Product Innovations and ALIGN3D™ Study Outcomes at the 2024 ACFAS Annual Scientific Conference

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities through its flagship Lapiplasty ® and Adductoplasty ® Procedures, today announced it will highlight new technology innovations and three-year interim ALIGN3D™ clinical results at the 2024 American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (“ACFAS”) Annual Scientific Conference in Tampa, Florida from February 1-4, 2024.



“Our continued strong presence at ACFAS underscores Treace's longstanding commitment to investing in the field of foot and ankle surgery,” said John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Board Member of Treace. “During this year’s ACFAS conference, we are excited to highlight several new innovations from our robust pipeline of ten focused product launches slated from the second half of 2023 through 2024. We also look forward to sharing compelling three-year data from our ALIGN3D™ study in a podium presentation at ACFAS this Friday.”

Treace will feature its current and next-generation technologies at its ACFAS exhibit booth and host Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® surgeon training events featuring recent innovations, including:

Expanded SpeedPlate™ Configurations: Innovative fixation technology designed to deliver the stability of a titanium locking plate with the speed of insertion and compression of a staple. While broadly applicable across Lapiplasty ® and Adductoplasty ® procedures today, new SpeedPlate™ implant configurations are designed to expand the versatility of the SpeedPlate™ platform to address a wide range of additional fusion procedures throughout the foot. These new SpeedPlate™ configurations are expected to be available in the first half of 2024.

Mini-Adductoplasty™ System: New, advanced instrumentation designed to allow the Adductoplasty® Midfoot Deformity Correction procedure to be performed through a ~50% smaller incision and leverages SpeedPlate™ implant technology for fixation. The Mini-Adductoplasty™ System is currently in limited clinical release with full commercialization planned in the second half of 2024.

RedPoint™ Patient-Specific Instrumentation (PSI): First-to-market technology designed to deliver pre-operative planning and patient-specific guides for surgical correction of foot deformities. RedPoint™ PSI is currently in limited clinical release with full commercialization planned in the second half of 2024.

Recently introduced Hammertoe PEEK Fixation System and the LapiTome™ and RazorTome™ single-use osteotomes will also be featured at the conference.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® system – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of bunion patients, Treace has introduced its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot as well as its Hammertoe PEEK Fixation System designed to address hammertoe, claw toe and mallet toe deformities. The company continues to expand its footprint in the foot and ankle market with the introduction of its SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implants, an innovative fixation platform with broad versatility across Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures, as well as other common bone fusion procedures of the foot. For more information, please visit www.treace.com .

