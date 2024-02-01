Cell-Based Assay Market Overview: Predicts a Promising Journey to USD 61.3 Billion by 2034 – By PMI

Covina, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the recent research study, the Cell-Based Assay Market size was valued at about USD 20.9 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 12.6% to extend a value of USD 61.3 Billion by 2034.”

What is Cell-Based Assay?

Market Overview:

Cell-Based Assay is a laboratory technique that utilizes living cells to evaluate various biological processes, including cell viability, proliferation, toxicity, and response to external stimuli. These assays are crucial in biomedical research, drug discovery, and toxicology studies, providing valuable insights into the effects of compounds on cellular systems. They are designed to investigate the behavior of cells in response to specific experimental conditions and are employed to understand cellular functions, screen for potential drugs, assess cytotoxicity, and study signal transduction pathways. Various ell types, including primary cells, immortalized cell lines, and stem cells, can be used in cell-based assays. The choice of cell type depends on the specific research objectives and the relevance to the biological process under investigation.





Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Cell-based assays provide a more physiologically relevant model compared to biochemical assays. Using living cells allows researchers to study complex cellular processes in a context that closely mimics in vivo conditions. Cell-based assays play a crucial role in drug discovery by allowing researchers to screen compounds for their effects on specific cellular targets or pathways. They help identify potential drug candidates and assess their efficacy and safety. Cell-based assays aid in the identification and validation of potential therapeutic targets. By studying the effects of modulating specific targets in cells, researchers can gain insights into their role in disease processes. Cell-based assays are widely used in toxicology studies to assess the impact of chemical compounds on cell viability, proliferation, and function. They contribute to the safety assessment of potential drugs and other substances.



Restrain Factors:

Limited biological complexity.

Lack of standardization.

Limited dynamic information.

Inadequate biomarker availability.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2023 Forecast period 2024 – 2034 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Market Segmentation By Product - Instruments, Reagents and Assay Kits, Cell Lines, Software, Microplates, and Others

By Application - Predictive Toxicology, Drug Discovery, ADME Process, and Others

By End-User - Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical companies, Government & Academic Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, and Other end-users Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Top Leading Players in Cell-Based Assay Market:

Cisbio Bioassays

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Merck & Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories

Promega Corporation

Lonza Group AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Cell-Based Assay Market:

There is a growing interest in incorporating more complex and physiologically relevant models, such as organoids and 3D cell cultures, into cell-based assays. These models better mimic the in vivo environment, offering improved predictability in drug responses and toxicity assessments.

The integration of CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology into cell-based assays allows for more targeted and precise studies of gene function. This enables researchers to validate drug targets and study disease mechanisms with increased accuracy.

The use of stem cell-derived assays is expanding, offering a platform for studying developmental processes, disease modeling, and drug screening. Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are increasingly employed to generate relevant cell types for assays.

AI and machine learning are being applied to analyze large datasets generated by cell-based assays. These technologies help identify patterns, predict outcomes, and optimize experimental conditions, thereby accelerating the drug discovery process.

Increased collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic institutions is fostering innovation in cell-based assay development. Partnerships allow for the exchange of expertise, resources, and technologies.

Challenges of Cell-Based Assay Market:

Technological challenges.

Long assay duration.

Assay sensitivity and specificity.

Limited biomarker availability.

Reproducibility and standardization.

Recent Development:

In August 2023, Altis Biosystems a leader in developing in-vitro cell-based model systems for drug discovery launched the new “RepliGut Planar InflammaScreen Services”. These new developed services help in improving screening capacity for potential therapeutics targeting IBD (inflammatory bowel diseases) by using human-derived in-vitro model that used to recapitulates the inflammatory response of colon.

Key highlights of the Cell-Based Assay Market:

Cell-based assay provides more physiological relevant model compared to biochemical assays.

Continuous advancements in technology, such as high-content screening, automated imaging, and microfluidics, have significantly improved the efficiency, sensitivity, and throughput of cell-based assays.

Cell-based assays are instrumental in the development of personalized medicine. Cell-based assays are critical in the development of biotechnological products, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell-based therapies.

The emergence of 3D cell culture models and organoids has further enhanced the relevance of cell-based assays by better recapitulating the in vivo microenvironment. These models offer improved predictability and accuracy in drug testing.

North America market is estimated to witness a significantly high revenue share over the forecast period due to rising investment and funding. North America, particularly the United States, has been a major hub for cell-based assay research and drug development.

Conclusion:

Cell-Based Assay market is expected to see strong growth, driven by increased applications in drug discovery and disease research. Innovations in high-throughput screening, 3D cell culture, and automation are enhancing assay efficiency. Collaborations between industry and research institutions are fueling technological advancements. As personalized medicine gains importance, cell-based assays are set to play a pivotal role in drug development and precision medicine. Stakeholders should monitor this dynamic market for opportunities and advancements.

