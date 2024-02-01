Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to report the final results from the 2023 drilling campaign at its Tom and Jason deposits, Macmillan Pass (“Macpass”) Project, Yukon, Canada.



Highlights

Hole TS23-009 intersected 17.95 m (est. 14 m true width) of 11.45% zinc, 5.86% lead and 126.3 g/t silver, including 6.6 m of 19.33% zinc, 8.42% lead, and 225.1 g/t silver.

Hole TS23-009D2 intersected 18.78 m (est. 9.8 m true width) of 9.82% zinc, 11.65% lead, and 180.1 g/t silver, including 11.75 m of 11.93% zinc, 16.17% lead, and 260.5 g/t silver.

Both TS23-009 and TS23-009D2 intersected the new Tom South zone which was not in the 2018 mineral resource. There is substantial potential in this zone beyond what was intersected this year.

Drill results are now fully disclosed for the 2023 drilling campaign at Macpass.

CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated, “The intersection of continuous high-grade feeder style mineralization at Tom South is arguably one of the most significant discoveries at this deposit in decades and is a >100-metre step-out beyond the known Tom resource. These intercepts provide a tantalizing glimpse that Tom Southeast and Tom West may form a continuous zone of stratiform and massive sulphide mineralization connected around a fold hinge at Tom South. We are excited at the prospect of exploring this concept in 2024 and are reminded that despite generations of work, the Tom and Jason deposits may still have surprises in store for us.”

Summary

The mineralization from drill holes in this release primarily comprise stratiform (layer-parallel) and massive (>50% sulphides) sulphides in Tom West, Tom South and Jason South. At Tom West and Tom South this mineralization forms a continuous steeply dipping domain with sharp margins, occurring from surface to at least a depth of 750 m and across a strike length of 1,500 m. At Jason South, mineralization occurs as a series of steeply dipping stratiform lenses from 250 m below surface to a depth of at least 730 m and a strike length of 450 m. The intersections in holes TS23-009, TS23-009D1, and TS23-009D2 represent a significant 100 m step out from mineralization included in the current Tom resource and comprise high-grade massive sulphides associated with feeder style mineralization.

Results

The drill holes in this release are located at Tom West, Tom South, and Jason South and targeted stratiform and massive sulphides with a focus on step outs from the current mineral resource that was last updated in 2018. Holes TS23-009, TS23-009D1, and TS23-009D2 stepped out from an isolated intersection in historical hole TS90-012 which was not included in the 2018 resource. All three holes intersected high-grade stratiform and massive sulphides, which support the idea there is a continuous domain of mineralization outside of the 2018 resource that remains open along strike. Holes TS23-001 to TS23-008 intersected stratiform zinc mineralization, successfully stepping-out downdip and northwest from the known mineral resource at Tom West.

Table 1: Assay highlights for 2023 holes at Tom and Jason.

Drillhole Interval From

(m) To (m) Interval

Width

(m) Est. True

Width

(m) † Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Silver

(g/t) Bulk

Density

(t/m3) TS23-003 Primary 250.80 280.50 29.7 22 3.59 0.31 1.5 2.84 TS23-003 Including 261.75 271.00 9.25 6.9 6.24 0.54 1.8 2.94 TS23-009 Primary* 719.00 736.95 17.95 14 11.45 5.86 126.3 3.04 TS23-009 Including* 723.60 730.20 6.6 5.1 19.33 8.42 225.1 3.23 TS23-009D1 Primary 715.74 736.44 20.7 20 4.83 3.32 52.4 2.87 TS23-009D1 Including 728.61 736.44 7.83 7.7 10.63 7.08 112.2 3.08 TS23-009D1 >Including 729.61 736.44 6.83 6.7 11.70 7.89 123.7 3.12 TS23-009D2 Primary 794.20 812.98 18.78 9.8 9.82 11.65 180.1 3.39 TS23-009D2 Including 796.45 811.57 15.12 7.9 10.95 13.53 211.3 3.51 TS23-009D2 >Including 799.82 811.57 11.75 6.1 11.93 16.17 260.5 3.66 JS23-001D1 Primary 595.98 621.55 25.57 Unknown 3.75 2.50 30.7 3.13 JS23-001D1 Including 595.98 612.95 16.97 Unknown 4.18 2.98 39.3 3.16

* Denotes intervals with recovery of less than 85%.

† See “Data Verification” for a description of true width calculations

At the Tom deposit, mineralization is contained within tabular zones, that dip outwards around the margins of a doubly-plunging, kilometre-scale anticline fold. The deposit is subdivided into several zones, Tom West (or Tom Main zone), Tom East, and Tom Southeast. Tom North was drilled and re-discovered in 2019, interpreted as a northern extension of Tom West that is not included in the current mineral resource (see Fireweed news release dated August 20, 2019). New drilling at Tom South indicates it is a southern extension of Tom West on the nose of an anticline fold. 2023 drilling tested Tom South with hole TS23-009 and two directional-splay holes TS23-009D1 and TS23-009D2. Mineralization at Tom is subdivided into geological domains, based on mineralogy and texture: massive sulphide, and pink facies, grey facies, and black facies based on the colour of the sphalerite (zinc) mineralization. Examples of the high-grade massive to laminated sulphides encountered at Tom South, and the black-facies and grey-facies mineralization within hole from Tom West can be seen in Photos 1 to 3. Assays have now been received for all 2023 Tom and Jason holes (Tables 1 and 3). Summaries for new drill results reported in this news release are as follows:

Hole TS23-009 intersected 17.95 m (14 m est. true width) of massive and stratiform sulphide grading 11.45% zinc, 5.86% lead, and 126.3 g/t silver, including 6.60 m grading 19.33% zinc, 8.42% lead, and 225.1 g/t silver. Recovery in this mineralized intercept was 64%—below the recovery threshold of 85% typically deemed acceptable at the project, and as a result a secondary hole was drilled as TS23-009D1.

intersected 17.95 m (14 m est. true width) of massive and stratiform sulphide grading 11.45% zinc, 5.86% lead, and 126.3 g/t silver, including 6.60 m grading 19.33% zinc, 8.42% lead, and 225.1 g/t silver. Recovery in this mineralized intercept was 64%—below the recovery threshold of 85% typically deemed acceptable at the project, and as a result a secondary hole was drilled as TS23-009D1. Hole TS23-009D2 intersected 18.78 m (est. true width 9.8 m) of massive and stratiform sulphide grading 9.82% zinc. 11.65% lead and 180.1 g/t silver, including 11.75 m grading 11.93% zinc, 16.17% lead, and 260.5 g/t silver.

intersected 18.78 m (est. true width 9.8 m) of massive and stratiform sulphide grading 9.82% zinc. 11.65% lead and 180.1 g/t silver, including 11.75 m grading 11.93% zinc, 16.17% lead, and 260.5 g/t silver. Hole TS23-009D1 intersected 20.70 m (est. true width of 20 m) of massive and stratiform sulphide grading 4.83% zinc, 3.32% lead, and 52.4 g/t silver, including 7.83 m grading 10.63% zinc, 7.08% lead, and 112.2 g/t silver.

intersected 20.70 m (est. true width of 20 m) of massive and stratiform sulphide grading 4.83% zinc, 3.32% lead, and 52.4 g/t silver, including 7.83 m grading 10.63% zinc, 7.08% lead, and 112.2 g/t silver. Hole JS23-001D1 intersected 25.57 m grading 3.75% zinc. 2.50% lead, and 30.7 g/t silver, including 16.97 m grading 4.18% zinc, 2.98% lead, and 39.3 g/t silver.

intersected 25.57 m grading 3.75% zinc. 2.50% lead, and 30.7 g/t silver, including 16.97 m grading 4.18% zinc, 2.98% lead, and 39.3 g/t silver. Hole TS23-007 intersected 31.58 m (est. true width 19 m) of stratiform sulphide grading 4.49% zinc and 0.53% lead.

intersected 31.58 m (est. true width 19 m) of stratiform sulphide grading 4.49% zinc and 0.53% lead. Hole TS23-006 intersected 24.47 m (est. true width 21 m) of stratiform sulphide grading 4.16% zinc, 2.00% lead and 6.2 g/t silver.

intersected 24.47 m (est. true width 21 m) of stratiform sulphide grading 4.16% zinc, 2.00% lead and 6.2 g/t silver. Hole TS23-003 intersected 29.7 m (est. true width 22 m) of stratiform mineralization grading 3.59% zinc and 0.31% lead, including 9.25 m grading 6.24% zinc and 0.54% lead.

intersected 29.7 m (est. true width 22 m) of stratiform mineralization grading 3.59% zinc and 0.31% lead, including 9.25 m grading 6.24% zinc and 0.54% lead. Hole TS23-008 intersected 22.10 m (est. true width 19 m) of stratiform mineralization grading 2.86% zinc and 0.12% lead.

intersected 22.10 m (est. true width 19 m) of stratiform mineralization grading 2.86% zinc and 0.12% lead. Hole TS23-005 intersected 17.12 m (est. true width 16 m) of stratiform mineralization grading 3.72% zinc.

intersected 17.12 m (est. true width 16 m) of stratiform mineralization grading 3.72% zinc. Hole TS23-004 intersected 11.76 m (est. true width 8.7 m) of stratiform mineralization grading 3.33% zinc, 0.32% lead and 1.5 g/t silver.

intersected 11.76 m (est. true width 8.7 m) of stratiform mineralization grading 3.33% zinc, 0.32% lead and 1.5 g/t silver. Hole JS23-001 intersected 2.02 m of stratiform mineralization grading 8.69% zinc and 3.6 g/t silver.

intersected 2.02 m of stratiform mineralization grading 8.69% zinc and 3.6 g/t silver. Hole TS23-002 intersected 3.06 m grading 6.34% zinc, 0.98% lead, and 8.5 g/t silver.

intersected 3.06 m grading 6.34% zinc, 0.98% lead, and 8.5 g/t silver. Hole TS23-001 intersected 0.6 m grading 3.8% zinc.

See Tables 1, 3, 4, and 5, Cross Sections TA–TA’, TB–TB’, TC–TC’, TD–TD’, TE–TE’, TF–TF’, JA–JA’, Long Section TG–TG', and Maps 2, 3, 4, and 5 below for further details.

2023 Prospecting Program

Fireweed conducted a short prospecting program at Macpass in 2023, focusing around geochemical and geophysical anomalies that could be related to reduced intrusion related gold systems. Prospecting crews took 535 rock samples, with gold grades between 1 and 3,121 parts-per-billion (ppb) gold. Results over 100 ppb gold (12 samples) are presented in Table 2. Evidence of arsenic-bismuth bearing ~NW-SE trending and NE dipping veins with generally low and spotty gold values was located within hornfels rock at the newly defined Neptune showing, interpreted as distal alteration around a Mid-Cretaceous buried reduced intrusion. The depth to the hypothesized intrusion cannot be accurately estimated with the current observations and more work is required to accurately assess the potential at Neptune.

Fireweed intends to continue prospecting in the upcoming 2024 field season, with an emphasis on following up anomalies in a commodity agnostic manner, using a data-driven approach. Fireweed owns almost 1,000 square kilometres of mineral tenure within the Selwyn basin, one of the world’s most significant basins for zinc mineralization, where Fireweed sees great potential for additional zinc discoveries. Fireweed’s ground is also within the Mayo-Tombstone-Tungsten belt of intrusive rocks that on Fireweed’s claims, host the world's largest high-grade tungsten deposit**, Mactung, and off Fireweed’s claims, also includes the past-producing Cantung tungsten mine, and emerging gold discoveries.

Table 2: Rock samples over 100 ppb gold from the 2023 prospecting program

Sample Au (ppb) Ag (ppm) As (ppm) Bi (ppm) Te (ppm) 4303342 3173 4.65 79107 259.5 0.5 4303156 1174.6 2.97 89178 73.3 N/A 4303283 737.5 9.1 >100000 88.6 0.3 4303438 725 5.5 >100000 58.5 1.0 4303437 620 9.37 >100000 30.5 2.0 4303231 338.3 1.225 20870 10.5 12.0 4303420 276.5 6.4 26559 0.3 0.5 C0042653 251.5 4.35 1375 7.7 0.5 4303344 232 1.4 97909 17 0.5 4303202 165 17.47 241 0.9 N/A 4303345 131.5 1.2 59373 21.4 1.3 4303311 109.5 2.63 308 1.2 0.5



About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:M0G): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. Fireweed is well-funded, with a healthy balance sheet, and has three projects located in Canada:

Macpass Project (Zinc-Lead-Silver) : Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km 2 Macmillan Pass (“Macpass”) Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to one of Earth’s largest undeveloped resources of zinc**, a Critical Mineral. The Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits have current Mineral Resources 1 (11.21 Mt Indicated Resource at 6.59% zinc, 2.48% lead, and 21.33 g/t silver; and 39.47 Mt Inferred Resource at 5.84% zinc, 3.14% lead, and 38.15 g/t silver) and a Preliminary Economic Assessment 2 (PEA). In addition, Boundary Zone, Tom North, Tom South, and End Zone have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The Project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential.

Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km Macmillan Pass (“Macpass”) Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to one of Earth’s largest undeveloped resources of zinc**, a Critical Mineral. The Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits have current Mineral Resources (11.21 Mt Indicated Resource at 6.59% zinc, 2.48% lead, and 21.33 g/t silver; and 39.47 Mt Inferred Resource at 5.84% zinc, 3.14% lead, and 38.15 g/t silver) and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). In addition, Boundary Zone, Tom North, Tom South, and End Zone have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The Project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential. Mactung Project (Tungsten) : The Company owns 100% interest in the 37.6 km 2 Mactung Project located adjacent to the Macpass Project. Recently announced Mineral Resources for Mactung (41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 ) 3 make it the world’s largest high-grade resource of the Critical Mineral tungsten**. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China**.

The Company owns 100% interest in the 37.6 km Mactung Project located adjacent to the Macpass Project. Recently announced Mineral Resources for Mactung (41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO ) make it the world’s largest high-grade resource of the Critical Mineral tungsten**. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China**. Gayna Project (Zinc-Lead-Gallium-Germanium): Fireweed owns 100% of the 128.75 km2 Gayna Project located 180 km north of the Macpass Project. It is host to extensive mineralization including Critical Minerals zinc, gallium and germanium as well as lead and silver, outlined by 28,000 m of historical drilling. A recent reevaluation of the geology supported by recent ground gravity geophysics results, soil surveys, and high grade rock samples, indicate drill targets with potential for high-grade Kipushi-style massive sulphide mineralization.



Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Fireweed’s Senior Geologist, Ian Carr, P.Geo. (BC), a ‘Qualified Person’ as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Data Verification

The diamond drill core logging and sampling program was carried out under a rigorous quality assurance / quality control program using industry best practices. Drill intersections in this release are NQ2 size core (50.5 mm/ 1.99-inch diameter) with recoveries typically above 85% unless otherwise noted in the results tables. After drilling, core was cleaned, logged for geology, structure, and geotechnical characteristics, then marked for sampling and photographed on site. Certain cores were selected for core scanning. The cores for analyses were marked for sampling based on geological intervals with individual samples 2 m or less in length, with 1 m samples within mineralized zones. Drill core was cut lengthwise in half with a core saw; half-core was sent for assays reported in this news release, and the other half is stored on site for reference. Bulk density was determined on site for the entire length of each assay sample by measurement of mass in air and mass in water. Sample duplicate bulk density determinations and in-house bulk density standard determinations were each made at a rate of 5%. Since 2017, four in-house bulk density standards (mineralized drill core from the Tom deposit that span a range of densities) have been used and show an acceptable long-term precision. Certified standard masses are used to calibrate the scale balance used for bulk density determinations.

A total of 5% assay standards or blanks and 5% core duplicates are included in the sample stream as a quality control measure and are reviewed after analyses are received. Standards and blanks in 2023 drill results to date have been approved as acceptable. Duplicate data add to the long-term estimates of precision for assay data on the project and precision for drill results reported is deemed to be within acceptable levels. Samples were sent to the Bureau Veritas (BV) preparation laboratory in Whitehorse, Yukon, where the samples were crushed and a 500 g split was sent to the BV laboratory in Vancouver, B.C to be pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh size pulps. Clean crush material was passed through the crusher and clean silica was pulverized between each sample. The pulps were analyzed by 1:1:1 Aqua Regia digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-ES/ICP-MS) multi-element analyses (BV Code AQ270). All samples were also analyzed for multiple elements by lithium borate fusion and X-ray fluorescence analysis (XRF) finish (BV Code LF725). Over-limit lead (>25.0%) and zinc (>24.0%) were analyzed by lithium borate fusion with XRF finish (BV Code LF726). For BV samples, silver is reported in this news release by method AQ270, and zinc and lead are reported by LF725 or LF726. Bureau Veritas (Vancouver) is an independent, international ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory.

Surface samples from the gold program described in this release were submitted with 5% standards or blanks and 2% duplicates that were reviewed after receipt of assays and approved as acceptable. Samples were sent to the BV preparation laboratory in Whitehorse, Yukon, and prepared using the same crushing and pulverizing methods as drill core samples. The resulting pulps were analyzed by 1:1:1 Aqua Regia digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-ES/ICP-MS) multi-element analyses (BV Code AQ270). Gold values were determined by lead collection fire assay fusion followed by ICP-ES analysis (BV Code FA330). Any rock sample that initially assayed greater than 0.1 ppm gold was re-assayed from both pulps and coarse rejects and results were found to be repeatable, with variations within the range expected given the nature of the duplicate samples. Reported values for rock samples in Table 2 constitute a mean between initial and re-assayed values for all reported analytes excepting Te, which was only reported in the reanalysis.

Assay values may appear rounded to one decimal place but are given in full in Table 1, Table 2, and Table 3, and Cross Sections where zinc and lead grades are reported to two decimal places.

Drilling results in this news release are length and bulk-density weighted averages as would be used in a Mineral Resource estimate. Length and bulk-density weighted averages have been reported as these most accurately represent the average metal-content of the intersections.

True widths for primary intervals are estimated by measuring perpendicular to strike within the short axis of a stratiform wireframe that has been constructed in 3D around the mineralized intercepts at Tom based on assay results, geological logging, stratigraphic correlation, and bedding measurements from oriented core. The mineralization at Tom is stratiform (oriented parallel to bedding), therefore the true width, or thickness, of the zone is estimated perpendicular to both the strike and dip direction of bedding. True widths are rounded to the nearest metre for widths over 10 m and to the nearest 0.1 m for widths less than 10 m, as this better reflects the precision of the estimates. True widths should be regarded as approximate as these are derived from an estimation that uses a preliminary interpretation of the geological model. True widths for nested intervals (marked as “Including” in results tables) are estimated using a ratio of included to primary intersected widths to attribute appropriate portions of the true width of the primary interval to the nested intervals.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to interpretation of drill results and projections of mineralization, future work plans, the use of funds, and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and laboratory tests, and one-time events.

Footnotes and References

** References to relative size and grade of the Mactung resources and Macpass resources in comparison to other tungsten and zinc deposits elsewhere in the world, respectively, are based on review of the Standard & Poor’s Global Market Intelligence Capital IQ database.

1: For details, see https://www.sedarplus.ca/ Fireweed Technical Report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Watson Lake and Mayo Mining Districts Yukon Territory, Canada” filed on https://www.sedarplus.ca/ on February 23, 2018, and Fireweed News Release dated January 10, 2018.

2: For details, see https://www.sedarplus.ca/ Fireweed Technical Report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Macmillan Pass Project Yukon Territory Canada” filed on https://www.sedarplus.ca/ on July 9, 2018, and Fireweed News Release dated May 23, 2018. This Technical Report includes a Preliminary Economic Analysis disclosing an economic analysis of mineral resources that is preliminary in nature and does not include any mineral reserves. It is equally emphasized that the mineral resources disclosed within this Technical Report are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

3: For details, see Fireweed news release dated June 13, 2023 “Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World” and the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mactung Project, Yukon Territory, Canada,” with effective date July 28, 2023 filed on https://www.sedarplus.ca/

Map 1: Macpass Project and Mactung Project locations









Map 2: Location of 2023 Tom drillholes and cross sections. See below for sections









Map 3: Location of 2023 Jason drillholes and cross sections. See below for sections









Map 4: Mineralized intervals in 2023 drilling and pre-2023 drilling defining a stratiform laminated to massive sulphide zones beyond the extents of the 2018 Tom resource projected to surface (purple polygons)









Map 5: Mineralized intervals in 2023 drilling and pre-2023 drilling defining a stratiform laminated to massive sulphide zones beyond the extents of the 2018 Jason resource projected to surface (purple polygon)









Cross Section TA–TA’ — Including analytical results for holes TS23-001 and TS23-002









Cross Section TB–TB’ — Including analytical results for holes TS23-003, TS23-006, and TS23-007









Cross Section TC–TC’ — Including analytical results for hole TS23-004









Cross Section TD–TD’ — Including analytical results from Holes TS23-005





Cross Section TE–TE’ — Including analytical results from Hole TS23-008









Cross Section TF–TF’ — Including analytical results from Holes TS23-009, TS23-009D1, and TS23-009D2









Cross Section JA–JA’ — Including analytical results from Hole JS23-001D1









Cross Section JB–JB’ — Including analytical results from Hole JS23-001





Long Section TG–TG’ — showing resource extents and modelled limits of mineralization





Photo 1: High resolution core scanning image of stratiform and massive to semi-massive sulphide mineralization in TS23-009 (722.4 m to 734.3 m)





Photo 2: High resolution core scanning image stratiform and massive to semi-massive sulphide mineralization in TS23-009D1 (728.3m to 736.8 m)





Photo 3: High resolution core scanning image of barite-sphalerite-galena stratiform mineralization in black, grey and pink facies from TS23-007 (170.9 m to 180.6 m)





Table 3: TS23-003, TS23-004, TS23-005, TS23-006, TS23-007, TS23-008, TS23-009, TS23-009D1, TS23-009D2, JS23-001, and JS23-001D1 drill results

Drillhole Interval From

(m) To (m) Interval

Width

(m) Est. True

Width (m)

‡ Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Silver

(g/t) Bulk

Density

(t/m3) JS23-001D1 Primary 595.98 621.55 25.57 N/A 3.75 2.50 30.7 3.13 JS23-001D1 Including 595.98 612.95 16.97 N/A 4.18 2.98 39.3 3.16 TS23-003 Primary 250.80 280.50 29.70 22 3.59 0.31 1.5 2.84 TS23-003 Including 261.75 271.00 9.25 6.9 6.24 0.54 1.8 2.94 TS23-004 Primary 305.74 317.50 11.76 8.7 3.33 0.32 1.5 2.84 TS23-005 Primary 311.90 329.02 17.12 16 3.72 0.07 1.6 2.81 TS23-006 Primary 102.00 126.47 24.47 21 4.16 2.00 6.2 3.11 TS23-007 Primary 161.20 192.78 31.58 19 4.49 0.53 0.9 3.21 TS23-008 Primary 343.00 365.10 22.10 19 2.86 0.12 1.6 2.78 TS23-009 Primary* 719.00 736.95 17.95 14 11.45 5.86 126.3 3.04 TS23-009 Including* 721.30 736.95 15.65 12 12.33 6.37 143.6 3.05 TS23-009 >Including* 723.60 730.20 6.60 5.1 19.33 8.42 225.1 3.23 TS23-009D1 Primary 715.74 736.44 20.70 20 4.83 3.32 52.4 2.87 TS23-009D1 Including 728.61 736.44 7.83 7.7 10.63 7.08 112.2 3.08 TS23-009D1 >Including 729.61 736.44 6.83 6.7 11.70 7.89 123.7 3.12 TS23-009D2 Primary 794.20 812.98 18.78 9.8 9.82 11.65 180.1 3.39 TS23-009D2 Including 796.45 811.57 15.12 7.9 10.95 13.53 211.3 3.51 TS23-009D2 >Including 799.82 811.57 11.75 6.2 11.93 16.17 260.5 3.66

* Denotes intervals with recovery of less than 85%.

‡ See “Data Verification” for a description of true width calculations



Table 4: 2023 Drilling Summary

Drillhole Length (m) Zone Significant Intersection Type NB23-001 460 Boundary Results disclosed Jul 26 2023 Step Out NB23-002 351 Boundary Results disclosed Jul 26 2023 Step Out NB23-003 418 Boundary Results disclosed Jul 26 2023 Step Out NB23-004 432 Boundary Results disclosed Aug 22 2023 Step Out NB23-005 234 Boundary Results disclosed Aug 22 2023 Step Out NB23-006 373 Boundary Results disclosed Aug 22 2023 Step Out NB23-007 461 Boundary Results disclosed Aug 22 2023 Step Out NB23-008 385 Boundary Results disclosed Aug 22 2023 Step Out NB23-009 67 Boundary Hole abandoned and redrilled as NB23-011 Step Out NB23-010 96 Boundary Results disclosed Oct 24 2023 Step Out NB23-011 289 Boundary Results disclosed Oct 24 2023 Step Out NB23-012 452 Boundary Results disclosed Oct 24 2023 Step Out NB23-013 551 Boundary Results disclosed Oct 24 2023 Step Out NB23-014 223 Boundary Results disclosed Oct 24 2023 Step Out NB23-015 339 Boundary Results disclosed Oct 24 2023 Step Out NB23-016 460 Boundary Results disclosed Oct 24 2023 Step Out NB23-017 96 Boundary Results disclosed Nov 30 2023 Step Out NB23-018 195 Boundary Results disclosed Nov 30 2023 Step Out NB23-019 560 Boundary Results disclosed Nov 30 2023 Step Out NB23-020 414 Boundary Results disclosed Nov 30 2023 Step Out NB23-021 442 Boundary Results disclosed Nov 30 2023 Infill NB23-022 386 Boundary Results disclosed Jan 9 2024 Step Out NB23-022D1 448 Boundary Results disclosed Jan 9 2024 Step Out NB23-023 181 Boundary Results disclosed Nov 30 2023 Step Out NB23-024 402 Boundary Results disclosed Nov 30 2023 Infill NB23-025 580 Boundary Results disclosed Nov 30 2023 Step Out NB23-026 111 Boundary Results disclosed Nov 30 2023 Step Out NB23-027 396 Boundary Results disclosed Nov 30 2023 Infill NB23-028 477 Boundary Results disclosed Jan 9 2024 Step Out NB23-029 640 Boundary Results disclosed Jan 9 2024 Step Out NB23-029D1 689 Boundary Results disclosed Jan 9 2024 Step Out NB23-030 526 Boundary Results disclosed Nov 30 2023 Step Out NB23-031 574 Boundary Results disclosed Jan 9 2024 Step Out NB23-032 495 Boundary Results disclosed Jan 9 2024 Step Out NB23-033 681 Boundary Results disclosed Jan 22 2024 Step Out NB23-034 580 Boundary Results disclosed Jan 22 2024 Step Out NB23-035 552 Boundary Results disclosed Jan 22 2024 Step Out NB23-036 397 Boundary Results disclosed Jan 22 2024 Step Out NB23-037 544 Boundary Results disclosed Jan 22 2024 Step Out NB23-038 427 Boundary Results disclosed Jan 22 2024 Step Out TS23-001 143 Tom North Results disclosed in this release Step Out TS23-002 182 Tom North Results disclosed in this release Step Out TS23-003 299 Tom West Results disclosed in this release Step Out TS23-004 369 Tom West Results disclosed in this release Step Out TS23-005 407 Tom West Results disclosed in this release Step Out TS23-006 137 Tom West Results disclosed in this release Step Out TS23-007 215 Tom West Results disclosed in this release Step Out TS23-008 428 Tom West Results disclosed in this release Step Out TS23-009 749 Tom South Results disclosed in this release Step Out TS23-009D1 747 Tom South Results disclosed in this release Redrill TS23-009D2 821 Tom South Results disclosed in this release Step Out JS23-001 631 Jason South Results disclosed in this release Step Out JS23-001D1 665 Jason South Results disclosed in this release Step Out BX23-001 219 Boundary South No significant mineralization Exploration BX23-002 144 Boundary South No significant mineralization Exploration KB23-001 368 Kobuk No significant mineralization Exploration KB23-002 284 Kobuk No significant mineralization Exploration



Table 5: Drill Hole Collar Information

Drillhole Zone Length

(m) Easting Northing Elevation

(m.s.l) Azimuth

(°) Dip (°) NB23-001 Boundary 460 422297 7010471 1185.86 211.99 -76.42 NB23-002 Boundary 351 422235 7010525 1194.57 214.06 -70.22 NB23-003 Boundary 418 422235 7010525 1194.57 213.40 -78.00 NB23-004 Boundary 432 422171 7010556 1203.00 213.91 -78.08 NB23-005 Boundary 234 422058 7010589 1207.95 199.63 -49.74 NB23-006 Boundary 373 422171 7010556 1203.00 215.44 -70.02 NB23-007 Boundary 461 422058 7010589 1207.95 206.37 -86.43 NB23-008 Boundary 385 422171 7010556 1203.00 215.83 -60.07 NB23-009 Boundary 67 422058 7010589 1208.67 198.54 -75.41 NB23-010 Boundary 96 422241 7010385 1150.41 212.28 -45.00 NB23-011 Boundary 289 422058 7010589 1208.67 201.59 -75.40 NB23-012 Boundary 452 422289 7010534 1200.90 211.75 -69.90 NB23-013 Boundary 551 422072 7010666 1233.59 214.94 -77.68 NB23-014 Boundary 223 422241 7010384 1150.86 213.68 -70.83 NB23-015 Boundary 339 422241 7010385 1150.41 213.36 -84.00 NB23-016 Boundary 461 422274 7010600 1216. 70 209.88 -72.96 NB23-017 Boundary 96 422279 7010359 1142.67 191.27 -46.90 NB23-018 Boundary 195 422279 7010359 1142.67 190.21 -65.21 NB23-019 Boundary 561 422289 7010534 1200.90 209.95 -81.31 NB23-020 Boundary 414 422465 7010510 1191.44 204.85 -63.35 NB23-021 Boundary 442 422391 7010500 1190.07 201.97 -77.01 NB23-022 Boundary 386 421948 7010672 1232.44 178.85 -74.18 NB23-022D1 Boundary 448 421948 7010672 1232.44 177.78 -74.00 NB23-023 Boundary 181 422449 7010351 1145.42 211.82 -49.18 NB23-024 Boundary 405 422348 7010550 1203.82 199.65 -50.18 NB23-025 Boundary 582 422343 7010620 1219.03 196.94 -74.05 NB23-026 Boundary 111 422449 7010351 1145.42 210.02 -65.44 NB23-027 Boundary 451 422348 7010550 1203.82 197.18 -72.46 NB23-028 Boundary 467 422222 7010587 1209.75 211.38 -65.44 NB23-029 Boundary 630 422124 7010731 1250.31 196.21 -75.67 NB23-029D1 Boundary 690 422124 7010731 1250.31 196.21 -75.67 NB23-030 Boundary 526 422535 7010614 1214.65 211.44 -62.01 NB23-031 Boundary 574 422329 7010671 1235.88 207.69 -69.87 NB23-032 Boundary 493 422165 7010640 1224.09 210.08 -62.01 NB23-033 Boundary 681 422228 7010663 1233.01 211.31 -73.88 NB23-034 Boundary 580 422138 7010674 1237.24 199.07 -72.40 NB23-035 Boundary 552 422228 7010663 1232.97 199.00 -72.02 NB23-036 Boundary 398 422289 7010534 1200.89 212.26 -59.46 NB23-037 Boundary 544 422228 7010663 1232.94 204.73 -66.10 NB23-038 Boundary 427 422001 7010675 1233.60 179.75 -68.10 TS23-001 Tom North 143 441761 7004226 1492.16 075.08 -49.66 TS23-002 Tom North 182 441761 7004226 1492.16 074.97 -80.38 TS23-003 Tom West 299 441676 7004024 1445.00 074.17 -68.51 TS23-004 Tom West 369 441694 7003884 1463.34 067.38 -71.48 TS23-005 Tom West 407 441761 7003770 1510.00 063.25 -75.35 TS23-006 Tom West 137 441779 7004076 1485.36 065.15 -50.08 TS23-007 Tom West 215 441779 7004076 1485.36 065.23 -78.04 TS23-008 Tom West 428 441816 7003717 1538.00 089.53 -88.95 TS23-009 Tom South 749 442363 7003106 1747.29 351.97 -82.00 TS23-009D1 Tom South 748 442363 7003106 1747.29 351.97 -82.00 TS23-009D2 Tom South 821 442363 7003106 1747.29 351.97 -82.00 JS23-001 Jason South 631 436722 7002304 1185.00 228.15 -83.90 JS23-001D1 Jason South 665 436722 7002304 1185.00 228.15 -83.90 BX23-001 Boundary Expl. 219 421752 7010127 1114.70 035.16 -50.19 BX23-002 Boundary Expl. 144 421637 7010243 1137.50 014.78 -49.83 KB23-001 Kobuk 368 418651 7012138 1311.00 006.19 -51.12 KB23-002 Kobuk 284 418754 7011620 1225.00 006.00 -65.24

Coordinates listed in NAD83 UTM Zone 9N.

