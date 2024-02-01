Automotive Mechanical Oil Pump Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 2% by 2031 to Reach USD 20.7 billion | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automotive mechanical oil pump market was worth US$ 17.3 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 2.0% is expected from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 20.7 billion by 2031 . Internal combustion engines may become less important with the automobile industry moving toward electric and hybrid vehicles. Developing powertrain technologies will require adapting electric pumps and other creative solutions for lubrication.

The automobile industry will likely continue to focus on improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions to comply with strict environmental requirements. As a result of this focus on sustainability, sophisticated lubrication systems, which rely heavily on mechanical oil pumps, will be created. Providing higher levels of control, efficiency, and precision will contribute to achieving fuel economy and pollution reduction targets in the future.

Download sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85931

Vehicles with smart and connected features are becoming increasingly popular in the automotive industry. This technological integration will include parts such as mechanical oil pumps. A smart sensor or connection element may be incorporated into the oil pump design to provide real-time lubrication state monitoring and predictive maintenance. Integrating data-driven, intelligent solutions into systems can improve system performance and dependability.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2022, wet sump lubrication held the largest global market share in revenue and volume.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the global automotive mechanical oil pump market in 2022.

By 2022, engine oil pumps were the most popular automotive mechanical oil pumps.

Increasing passenger vehicle sales will drive demand for automotive mechanical oil pumps.

A market for automotive mechanical oil pumps is expected to develop through OEM sales channels.

Global Automotive Mechanical Oil Pump Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing vehicle production and sales and tighter emission regulations demand mechanical oil pumps to maintain engine performance and efficiency. ongoing technological development in the field of automotive engineering. Automakers are always trying to improve automobiles' overall performance and fuel economy.

A greater focus on innovation has led to lubrication efficiency improvements, lower friction, and greater control over oil flow in mechanical oil pumps. Due to these advancements, the market for high-performance, low-impact vehicles is expected to grow.

The market for automotive mechanical oil pumps is expanding due to growing awareness of and emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency. Governments worldwide enforce stringent emission and fuel efficiency standards to address environmental concerns.

Mechanical oil pumps, vital components of engine lubrication systems, achieve regulatory compliance goals. The automotive industry is increasing its efforts to develop environmentally friendly solutions by creating mechanical oil pumps that reduce pollution and fuel consumption.

Global Automotive Mechanical Oil Pump Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand for automotive mechanical oil pumps. Developing regions are experiencing a surge in automotive ownership, which increases the demand for reliable and efficient mechanical oil pumps. China, India, and Japan are among the fastest-growing automobile markets in the Asia Pacific.

is expected to drive demand for automotive mechanical oil pumps. Developing regions are experiencing a surge in automotive ownership, which increases the demand for reliable and efficient mechanical oil pumps. China, India, and Japan are among the fastest-growing automobile markets in the Asia Pacific. Automobile production and sales in the region benefit the automotive mechanical oil pump market. Lubrication systems that are reliable and effective, like mechanical oil pumps, are essential for servicing the region's cars.

Several Asia Pacific nations are imposing stricter emission regulations to improve air quality and resolve environmental problems. Due to governmental regulations, automotive manufacturers use innovative technologies that improve fuel efficiency and minimize emissions.

Mechanical oil pumps help to achieve these goals by reducing friction, increasing overall efficiency, and optimizing engine lubrication. Therefore, Asia Pacific automotive mechanical oil pumps must meet or exceed these strict emission regulations to meet this growing demand.

Ask here for more customization report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85931

Global Automotive Mechanical Oil Pump Market: Key Players

Many manufacturers and major companies are present in the global automotive mechanical oil pump market as they can drive growth by introducing newer technologies and consistently changing their business strategies. Major strategies key players adopt include expanding product portfolios, and mergers and acquisitions.

BorgWarner Inc.

DENSO CORPORATION

FTE automotive

HUSCO Automotive LLC

Johnson Electric

Magna International Inc.

MAHLE Group

Mikuni American Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

Nidec Corporation

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

AISIN SEIKI

Hitachi Astemo

TBK Co. Ltd.

Jatco

KYB

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

Concentric AB

SHW Germany

Stackpole

Wanliyang China

Vitesco Technologies Group

Other Key Players

Key Developments

In December 2022, BorgWarner Inc.'s Delphi Technologies enhanced its Sparta fuel pump line with 21 specialist parts and 142 main parts. As part of AAPEX 2022, Delphi Technologies debuted Sparta, a line of vehicles designed primarily for older and high-mileage vehicles. Sparta expanded its service line to 347,000 households in Canada and 4.9 million households in the United States. The products include sending fuel tank units, filters, mechanical and electric pumps, and check valves for fuel pumps.

Delphi Technologies enhanced its Sparta fuel pump line with 21 specialist parts and 142 main parts. As part of AAPEX 2022, Delphi Technologies debuted Sparta, a line of vehicles designed primarily for older and high-mileage vehicles. Sparta expanded its service line to 347,000 households in Canada and 4.9 million households in the United States. The products include sending fuel tank units, filters, mechanical and electric pumps, and check valves for fuel pumps. In August 2023, Nidec Power Train Systems Corporation released an electric oil pump for automotive CVTs (continuously variable transmissions). An engine-driven mechanical oil pump is attached to this latest product to support a vehicle's CVT system in the idling-stop mode.

Global Automotive Mechanical Oil Pump Market: Segmentation

By Type

Transmission Oil Pump

Engine Oil Pump

Brake Oil Pump

By Lubrication System

Wet Sump Lubrication

Dry Sump Lubrication

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Buses & Coaches

Off-road Vehicles

By Displacement Type

Fixed Displacement

Variable Displacement

By Propulsion Type

Diesel

Gasoline

By Sales Channel

OEM

OES

Aftermarket

By Discharge Type

Gear Pump

Gerotor

Vane Pump

Others (Plunger Pumps, Etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85931<ype=S



Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Automotive

Bias Tire Market : By 2031, the Bias Tire Market value is likely to reach US$ 36.1 billion. The bias tire market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2031.

Motorcycle Tires Market : The global motorcycle tires market stood at US$ 6.8 billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 12.7 billion in 2031. Global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2023 and 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

