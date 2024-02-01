MIAMI, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to researchers at Stanford University, ibogaine may have the potential to restore brain function in individuals who have suffered traumatic brain injuries and witnessed horrific events. The study, which involved soldiers who had experienced both physical and psychological trauma, offers insight towards the potential therapeutic benefits of ibogaine.

According to the study, the soldiers who were given ibogaine treatment showed significant improvements in brain function, specifically in the areas related to memory, cognition, and emotional regulation. This is a promising finding, as traumatic brain injuries can have long-lasting effects on an individual's physical and mental well-being.

Possible explanations for ibogaine's effectiveness in restoring brain function include its properties on serotonin, a neurotransmitter that plays a crucial role in regulating mood and cognitive function. The University of California has asserted that ibogaine has the ability to increase serotonin levels, which may contribute to the recovery of damaged brain cells.

Medicalnewstoday, a leading source of medical news and information, has also reported on the potential of ibogaine in promoting cell recovery. The publication suggests that ibogaine may have neuroprotective properties that can help repair damaged brain cells, making it a promising treatment option for individuals with traumatic brain injuries.

Based on the previous findings it is suggested that ibogaine may play a crucial role in cell growth and mental health improvement. This challenges the common belief that ibogaine simply restores neurotransmitter communication in the brain.

According to David Dardashti, there is reasonable cause to believe that ibogaine not only improves communication between neurotransmitters and nerve cells, but also stimulates the production of glial cells. Glial cells are responsible for supporting and protecting nerve cells, and their growth has been linked to improved cognitive function and mental health. This suggests that ibogaine may have a more profound effect on the brain and body than previously thought.

Dardashti believes that ibogaine's ability to reconnect the brain and body through the production of glial cells can have a positive impact on both the physical and mental aspects of these conditions.

A recent study conducted by the National Library of Medicine Supports these claims. The study found that Glial Cell Line-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (GDNF) was improved with ibogaine. The study, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, focused on the role of GDNF in regulating neural pathways and its potential impact on mental health. Researchers discovered that GDNF can mediate the desirable actions of Ibogaine. “By carefully dosing Ibogaine based on the severity of trauma and depression, we can ensure the proper production of glial cells and potentially improve mental health outcomes,” says David Dardashti

Ibogaine By David Dardashti has revealed the physical evidence behind the plant-based medicine's ability to enhance communication between nerve cells and neurotransmitters through production of glial cells. The study, which tested bioavailability factors by drawing blood from 20 patients before and after ibogaine treatment, proves this mechanism of action.

Through careful dosing procedures the lab results showed stabilization in blood cells, insulin, and blood sugar. This evidence suggests ibogaine triggers an expansion of glial cell production. Glial cells play a crucial role in regulation of physiological processes associated with the body's immunity. They play a crucial role in maintaining the health and function of nerve cells and neurotransmitters. When glial cells are produced in higher quantities, they can help stabilize nerve cells and neurotransmitters, leading to improved overall function of the body and mind.

According to Harvard Alumni Doctor Ashak Bharucha, "Enhanced glial cell production can have a significant impact on the body and mind. These cells not only provide support for nerve cells, but they also help establish more interconnective pathways, leading to a more effective immune system. This can result in improved cognitive function and a more balanced thought process."

The benefits of enhanced glial cell production are not limited to just the brain and nervous system. Studies have also shown that these cells can help regulate inflammation and immune responses, leading to improved overall health and well-being.

With its proven ability to enhance communication between nerve cells and neurotransmitters, ibogaine offers a promising solution for those struggling with mental health issues. Ibogaine By David Dardashti is proud to be at the forefront of this research and looks forward to further advancements in the field.

