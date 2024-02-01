Semantix and SPC Grafeno Form Strategic Partnership to Enhance Brazil’s Credit Market

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semantix, Inc. (“Semantix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: STIX), a leading Latin American enterprise AI platform and applications provider, announced the initiation of a strategic partnership with SPC Grafeno - a financial asset registrar established through a joint venture between Grafeno and SPC Brazil. The collaboration was unveiled during an exclusive event featuring representatives from both organizations, signaling a joint effort to bring positive changes to Brazil's credit market.



The partnership aims to position SPC Grafeno as a data intelligence infrastructure in the financial market, leveraging the Semantix stack to expedite product creation, refine data processing, and enhance storage strategies. By introducing financial assets as influential players in credit decision-making, SPC Grafeno, as the registrar, will hold crucial information about asset registration. The ultimate objective is to contribute to a reduction in fraud, decrease default rates, mitigate risks, and attract global investors to a more secure credit market, particularly in the business segment.

Semantix, renowned for its expertise in artificial intelligence, brings to the partnership an advanced platform designed to accelerate the development and productization of data for SPC Grafeno. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning and deep learning, Semantix offers innovative solutions, including the use of synthetic data to expedite the creation of specialized artificial intelligence models and libraries.

Magno Lima, CEO of SPC Grafeno, underscores the pivotal role of the Central Bank of Brazil as a facilitator of innovation, providing a favorable regulatory environment for the growth of this emerging industry. "The partnership is a natural evolution of our joint journey, building upon Semantix’s successful track record in developing innovative technology in the Brazilian and global market," he concludes.

Leonardo Santos, CEO, and founder of Semantix, emphasizes the shared purpose between the companies, highlighting the creation of a collaborative ecosystem to drive the development of new products and the pursuit of positive impact on the lives of Brazilians through data. "The partnership aims to leverage Brazilian innovative and evolutive regulatory scenario by strengthening the presence of Brazilian technology in the capital market sector.”

