Acasti Announces Poster Detailing its GTX-104 STRIVE-ON Trial

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ACST) (Acasti or the Company), a late-stage, biopharma company advancing GTX-104, its novel formulation of nimodipine that addresses the high unmet medical needs for a rare disease, aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH), today announced that a poster outlining its pivotal Phase 3 STRIVE-ON safety trial (the STRIVE-ON trial–NCT05995405) has been accepted for presentation at the 2024 International Stroke Conference, to be held February 7-9, 2024 in Phoenix, AZ.



The poster, Safety and Tolerability of Intravenous Versus Enteral Nimodipine in Patients with Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, will be presented Thursday February 8th during the Ongoing Clinical Trials session of the conference.

The STRIVE-ON trial is a prospective, open-label, randomized (1:1 ratio), parallel group trial of GTX-104 compared with oral nimodipine, in patients hospitalized for aSAH. Key trial design features include:

Approximately 100 patients are expected to be enrolled at an estimated 25 hospitals in the U.S.

The primary endpoint is safety and will be measured as comparative adverse events, including hypotension, between the two groups.

GTX-104 will be administered as a continuous IV infusion of 0.15 mg/hour, and a 30-minute IV bolus of 4 mg every 4 hours. Oral nimodipine will be administered as 60 mg (two 30 mg capsules) every 4 hours.

Both groups will receive their assigned GTX-104 or oral nimodipine for up to 21 consecutive days and will be evaluated from commencement of patient treatment through a 90-day follow-up period.

About aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH)

aSAH is bleeding over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and the skull, which contains blood vessels that supply the brain. A primary cause of such bleeding is the rupture of an aneurysm. Approximately 70% of aSAH patients experience death or dependence, and more than 30% die within one month of hemorrhage. Approximately 50,000 patients in the United States are affected by aSAH per year, based on market research.

About GTX-104

GTX-104 is a clinical stage, novel, injectable formulation of nimodipine being developed for intravenous infusion (IV) in aSAH patients to address significant unmet medical needs. The unique nanoparticle technology of GTX-104 facilitates aqueous formulation of insoluble nimodipine for a standard peripheral IV infusion.

GTX-104 provides a convenient IV delivery of nimodipine in the Intensive Care Unit potentially eliminating the need for nasogastric tube administration in unconscious or dysphagic patients. Intravenous delivery of GTX-104 also has the potential to lower food effects, drug-to-drug interactions, and eliminate potential dosing errors. Further, GTX-104 has the potential to better manage hypotension in aSAH patients. GTX-104 has been administered in over 150 healthy volunteers and was well tolerated with significantly lower inter- and intra-subject pharmacokinetic variability compared to oral nimodipine. The addressable market in the United States for GTX-104 is estimated to be about $300 million, based on market research.

About Acasti

Acasti is a late-stage biopharma company with drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases. Acasti's novel drug delivery technologies have the potential to improve the performance of currently marketed drugs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery. Acasti's lead clinical assets have each been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA, which provides seven years of marketing exclusivity post-launch in the United States, and additional intellectual property protection with over 40 granted and pending patents. Acasti's lead clinical asset, GTX-104, is an intravenous infusion targeting aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH), a rare and life-threatening medical emergency in which bleeding occurs over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and skull.

