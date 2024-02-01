Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Size & Share to Exceed USD 6.8 Billion by 2034, at CAGR of 5.50%. Overview, Analysis, Dynamics, Report, Trend/Opportunities, Segmentation, Players, Growth Rate/Value – By Prophecy Market In

Covina, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the recent research study, the Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market size was valued at about USD 4.2 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 5.50% to extend a value of USD 6.8 Billion by 2034.”

What is Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors?

Market Overview:

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors are critical elements in the field of bioprocessing and biological production. These sensors and probes are made for one-time use and are used to monitor and regulate different parameters during bioprocessing processes. In order to ensure the quality of the final product and the effectiveness of the process, bioprocessing involves the creation of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other biologically derived products.

The biopharmaceutical industry is expanding globally, with emerging markets playing a significant role. This expansion will create new opportunities for the single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market. Single-use technologies are often considered more environmentally friendly than traditional stainless steel systems due to reduced water usage and energy consumption. This sustainability aspect may drive adoption.





Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Single-use bioprocessing systems have gained popularity in the biopharmaceutical industry due to their advantages, such as reduced risk of contamination, lower cleaning and validation costs, and increased flexibility in manufacturing processes.

The biopharmaceutical sector has been expanding globally, driven by advancements in biotechnology and an increasing demand for biologics. Single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors play a crucial role in bio-production processes, contributing to the growth of the market.

Ongoing advancements in sensor and probe technologies, including improvements in accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability, contribute to the overall appeal of single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors.

The increasing trend toward personalized medicine and the development of smaller batches of biologics for niche markets align well with the flexibility and adaptability offered by single-use bioprocessing technologies.

Regulatory agencies have been supportive of the adoption of single-use technologies in bioprocessing, provided they meet the necessary quality and safety standards.

Restrain Factors:

Limited customization.

Cost concerns.

Material compatibility & integrity issues.

Regulatory compliance challenges.

Perceived risk of supply chain disruptions.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2023 Forecast period 2024 – 2034 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Market Segmentation By Sensor Type - Temperature Sensors, Flow Meters & Sensors, pH Sensor, Conductivity Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Oxygen Sensors, and Others

By Workflow - Upstream, and Downstream

By End-User - Academic & Research Institutes, CROs & CMOs, Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer, and Other End-User Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Top Leading Players in Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market:

Dover Corporation

ABEC

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Sartorius AG

PendoTECH LLC.

PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH

Equflow

Danaher

Hamilton Company

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market:

Continued advancements in sensor technologies, including miniaturization, improved sensitivity, and integration of smart sensors, are enhancing the capabilities of single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors.

The integration of Industry 4.0 principles into bioprocessing, often referred to as Bioprocessing 4.0, involves the use of digital technologies, automation, and data analytics. Single-use sensors play a role in this trend by providing real-time data for process monitoring and control.

The integration of single-use bioreactors with disposable sensors allows for a complete single-use solution for cell culture processes. This trend is contributing to the simplification and efficiency of bioprocessing workflows.

Manufacturers are increasingly addressing concerns related to the environmental impact of single-use plastics. The development of more sustainable materials and recycling initiatives is an emerging trend in the single-use bioprocessing space.

The demand for vaccines, especially in response to global health challenges, has led to increased adoption of single-use technologies in vaccine production. Single-use probes and sensors play a vital role in the efficient and flexible production of vaccines.

Challenges of Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market:

Material compatibility & durability.

Standardization issues.

Quality & validation concerns.

Scalability limitations.

Supply chain risks.

Long-term cost considerations.

Recent Development:

In May 2023, Malema’s products expands Dover’s biopharma single-use production offering, which already includes Quattroflow pumps, CPC connectors, and em-tec flow meters. With superior flow-measurement performance and accuracy compared to competing technologies, Malema's first-of-its-kind single-use flow sensor utilizing Coriolis technology reduces the possibility of measurement error and does away with the need for calibration in time-critical and contamination-sensitive environments.

Key highlights of the Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market:

Increased adoption of single-use technologies & growing pharmaceutical industries.

Single-use systems offer increased flexibility and scalability in bioprocessing operations. Companies are attracted to these solutions as they allow for easier scale-up or scale-down of production processes according to demand.

Some companies are adopting single-use technologies as part of their commitment to environmental sustainability. The reduction in water and energy usage associated with single-use systems can be attractive from an environmental standpoint.

Cost-effectiveness and efficiency of the product.

North America is likely to dominate the Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market. North America, particularly the United States, is a significant hub for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The presence of numerous biopharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and CROs/CMOs drives the demand for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors in this region.

Conclusion:

Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors market is set for significant growth, driven by the rising adoption of single-use technologies in bioprocessing. Disposable probes and sensors are gaining traction for their flexibility and cost-effectiveness in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Innovations in real-time monitoring and data analytics are enhancing process efficiency. Collaborations between bioprocessing companies and technology providers are fostering advancements to meet evolving manufacturing needs. Stakeholders should stay informed about technological developments for strategic positioning in this dynamic market.

