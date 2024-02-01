Sensus Healthcare Announces Retirement of Director Samuel O’Rear

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that Samuel O’Rear will not stand for reelection to the Company’s Board of Directors at the Company’s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders. Mr. O’Rear has been a Director of Sensus Healthcare since 2012.

As previously announced, on January 11, 2024 the Board of Directors of Sensus Healthcare appointed Michael J. Sardano, President and General Counsel of Sensus Healthcare, as a Director, effective today.



“Sam has been invaluable to the Board and to me personally since the inception of Sensus Healthcare more than a decade ago. I wish him the same success in his retirement that he has had during his impressive business career. With appreciation and gratitude, thank you Sam O’Rear, for your years of dedicated service and support to our company and our shareholders, and for 30 years of friendship,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare.

“We also want to welcome Michael Sardano to the Board,” he added. “Michael has been responsible for many of the most important milestones achieved by Sensus since he joined the Team some 14 years ago, and he has gained the confidence and support of the Board and our shareholders. We look forward to many more contributions from him as our best years lie ahead.”

“I extend my thanks and appreciation to Joe, Michael, Javier and the Board of Directors, and to the dedicated employees of Sensus and its customers for their support of this great company,” commented Mr. O’Rear. “I have had the distinct pleasure of being part of Sensus from the very first days. The healthcare industry has provided the opportunity to enjoy a very productive career, and my role with Sensus caps off 50 rewarding years of professional experiences.”

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

# # #