Tourmaline Bio to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Tourmaline) (NASDAQ: TRML), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing transformative medicines to dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Sandeep Kulkarni, CEO, will present at the in the following investor conference:



Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference

Fireside chat

February 7, 2024 at 11:00am ET

A live webcast and replay will be under "Events and Presentations" in the News & Investors section of the Tourmaline Bio website at https://ir.tourmalinebio.com.

About Tourmaline Bio, Inc.

Tourmaline is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company driven by its mission to develop transformative medicines that dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases.

About TOUR006

TOUR006 is a long-acting, fully-human, anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody with best-in-class potential and differentiated properties including a naturally long half-life, low immunogenicity, and high binding affinity to IL-6. To date, TOUR006 has been studied in 448 participants, including patients with autoimmune disorders, across six clinical trials. Tourmaline is developing TOUR006 in TED and ASCVD as its first two indications, with additional diseases under consideration.

