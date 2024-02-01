Automotive Interior Materials Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 53.88 Billion by 2032: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive interior material market, estimated at US$ 59.6 billion for 2024, is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2034. Increased focus on vehicles' total weight reduction to maximize fuel efficiency is a significant element driving up demand for automobile interior materials. The current plastics and composites have become feasible interior options because of their better stiffness, strength, and lightweight.



Primary materials used in automobile interiors include cloth, thermoplastics, real leather, and synthetic leather. The market for automotive interior materials is expanding primarily due to the growing emphasis on reducing vehicle weight overall to optimize fuel efficiency. Moreover, the increasing utilization of plastic in the global automobile industry heightens the demand for materials employed within vehicles.

To cut carbon emissions, top automakers use lightweight polymers and composites in their instrument panels, dashboards, and flooring components. Furthermore, the quick adoption of green technologies in the automotive leather production process is projected to present lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of vehicle interior materials.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 95.2 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global automotive interior material market is estimated at US$ 59.6 billion in 2024.

Demand for automotive interior materials is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2034.

By the end of 2034, the market is forecasted to reach US$ 95.2 billion.

North America is estimated to account for a 25.8% share of the market in 2024.

Demand for automotive interior materials for passenger vehicles is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Through 2034, the market in North America is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The market in East Asia is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034.



“Principal driver behind the expansion of the automotive interior material market is the imperative to achieve overall vehicle weight reduction, thereby optimizing fuel economy. Additionally, the rising prominence of sustainable and eco-friendly interior materials reflects the industry's commitment to addressing environmental concerns,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Increasing Demand for Comfort and Customization

More people are traveling, which has led to an increase in the number of reasonably priced vehicles on the market. Consequently, there is currently a greater standard for cozy and attractive interior designs. Technological advancements and the need for customizable automotive interior materials are driving market growth.

Companies are making adjustments to create fresh interiors in response to consumer demand. Increasing health concerns among consumers are also motivating businesses to develop eco-friendly car interior materials that also enhance driving comfort. The market for automotive interior materials is being impacted by these factors.

In May 2022, Lear Corporation announced its acquisition of I.G. Bauerhin, a supplier of active cooling solutions and seat sensors.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive interior material market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on material (fabric, genuine leather, synthetic leather, thermoplastic) and vehicle type (passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Country-wise Analysis

What growth rate can be seen in North America?

North America is experiencing a growth rate of 4.5%, primarily fueled by the rising demand for commercial vehicles driven by the expanding logistics industry and the thriving e-commerce sector in the region. The market is further propelled by the increasing disposable incomes of middle-class consumers, leading to a surge in low-cost vehicle sales and contributing to overall market advancement.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Automotive Soft Trim Interior Market: The global automotive soft trim interior market size stands at US$ 5.16 billion in 2022 and is further set to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach a market valuation of US$ 7.87 billion by 2032.

Automotive Interior Trims Market: Expanding at a CAGR of 3.6%, the global automotive interior trims market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 13.64 billion in 2022 to US$ 19.4 billion by the end of 2032.

Automotive Lighting Market: The global automotive lighting market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 36.8 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach US$ 68.2 billion by the end of 2032.

