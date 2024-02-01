NightHawk’s Scorpius BioManufacturing Subsidiary Announces the Promotion of Joe Payne to President and Chief Operating Officer

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE American: NHWK) (“NightHawk” or the “Company”), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the promotion of Joe Payne to President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of its Scorpius BioManufacturing subsidiary.



Payne joined Scorpius in 2023 as VP of Quality and Regulatory Affairs. With a biopharma and pharmaceutical career spanning over 20 years, Payne’s recent experience includes leadership roles at CDMOs Tergus Pharma and Alcami Corporation. He has participated in 40+ regulatory inspections and has extensive knowledge of global regulatory agency requirements. In his role as President and COO, Payne will oversee quality, manufacturing, process sciences, and commercial operations.

Jeff Wolf, CEO of NightHawk Biosciences, commented, “Joe has seen nearly 100 different pharmaceutical facilities and has interacted with thousands of industry professionals at all levels. His expertise and experience will greatly benefit Scorpius during its next phase of growth. Joe has deep experience in developing and implementing quality production processes within large and small CDMO’s. Joe’s appointment reflects our focus on quality biomanufacturing throughout our organization. I’m confident Joe will ensure our clients have the smoothest path from the lab to the clinic to commercialization.”

Joe Payne further noted, “When I joined Scorpius in 2023, I was focused on building a robust quality operation. I was impressed by the team’s commitment, from the leadership all the way to our floor-level operators. I’m truly grateful for the faith that Jeff, the board, and the entire organization have placed in me, and I look forward to working with current and future clients to bring their biologic innovations to patients as efficiently and safely as possible.”

Mr. Wolf, Mr. Payne and the Scorpius commercial team will be at DCAT Week in New York City on March 18-21 to meet with clients and prospects about analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc.

NightHawk Biosciences, through its Scorpius BioManufacturing subsidiary, is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit: www.nighthawkbio.com or www.scorpiusbiologics.com.

