LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) Announces 241st Edition of LiveOne Presents Celebrating Three Grammy Nominations

Featuring Private Performance by Def Jam’s Chase Shakur and LiveZone Red Carpet Interviews with Jeremih, Afgan, thuy, MARIS

The Grammy-nominated Splitmind Music Collective has Over 2B Streams across 100+ Major Label Releases

LiveOne has streamed over 3k artists to 200+ million viewers , 5 billion engagements

Music Fans Across 220 Countries Can Watch on Sunday, February 4 at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT on LiveOne.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that it will stream its 241st edition of LiveOne Presents featuring music industry rising stars during Grammy Awards weekend. The event celebrates LiveOne subsidiary Splitmind’s three Grammy nominations this year. Splitmind is known for producing beats and sounds for major artists such as Drake, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, NBA Youngboy and DaBaby.

The LiveZone red carpet will be hosted by Slacker Radio’s Chelsea Briggs, Racquel Goldy and Raymond T, and will feature an exclusive performance by Def Jam artist Chase Shakur and interviews with Jeremih, Z3LLA, thuy, Afgan, Caity Baser, AR/CO, MARIS, and Valè, among others.

As the first to stream artists like Kid Laroi, Lil Baby and Tabi, LiveOne Presents will continue its streak of breaking the music industry’s next big names.

About LiveOne, Inc.

LiveOne, Inc. is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform delivering premium experiences and content worldwide. With subsidiaries like Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, LiveOne has garnered accolades for its innovative approach, including the Best Live Moment award by Digiday for the "Social Gloves" PPV Event.

About Splitmind

Founded by Aidan “Halfway” Crotinger in 2020, Splitmind is a Los Angeles-based music collective of producers and writers from all over the world, including Grammy-winning, multi-platinum producer Jakik. Splitmind’s catalog includes 40,000 copyrights and 2 billion streams. Splitmind provides an infrastructure that allows creatives to share sounds while retaining their royalties - paving the path to give producers long-term ownership of their copyrights. Splitmind is a majority-owned subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) and was acquired by LiveOne in 2023.

