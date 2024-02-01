Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) To Launch New Apple-Cherry Flavored Energy Drink: Spider Black Widow

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) is proud to announce a preview of its new zero-sugar Spider Energy drink flavor, Spider Black Widow. This new addition to the Spider Energy Drink family combines an irresistible apple and cherry flavor with a powerful blend of caffeine and other energy-boosting ingredients. Spider Black Widow is more than just a drink; it's an experience, offering a delightful balance of sweetness and tartness that redefines the taste of energy drinks.



The inspiration for the name "Black Widow" came during the taste-testing phase. The flavor profile was so striking and potent that it warranted a name representing strength and impact, hence, Spider Black Widow. This new energy drink stays true to the Spider Energy drink ethos – the “Energy Drink with a Bite!” Spider Black Widow is anything but your ordinary energy drink.

Russ Kaffenberger, Interim CEO of Golden Grail Beverages, shared his enthusiasm for the new release, stating "As a long-time fan of apple and cherry flavors, I've always felt there was something missing in the market. I found that most products on the market didn't get the flavors right. With Spider Black Widow, we've hit the flavor profile perfectly. The balance and intensity of the apple and cherry flavors are unlike anything else on the market. I am genuinely excited for consumers to experience the amazing taste of Spider Black Widow. It's not just an energy drink; it's a game-changer in flavor and energy that is a true testament to the innovation of Golden Grail Beverages.”

Spider Black Widow sets itself apart from the competition with an impressive 240 milligrams of caffeine, taurine, Panax ginseng, guarana extract, B vitamins, and electrolytes. The Spider Black Widow promise is zero calories and zero sugar but full-on energy.

Anticipate Spider Black Widow will first be released on the Golden Grail website, followed by select stores starting in Q2, with additional information to follow in coming months regarding the rollout. To learn more about Golden Grail Beverages and its exceptional product offerings, please visit our website.

About Golden Grail Beverages:

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.goldengrailbeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build, and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence, and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution, and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

Contact info:

+1 561-800-3891

info@goldengrailbeverages.com

https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailBeverages

https://www.instagram.com/goldengrailbeverages/

https://twitter.com/goldengrailbev

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations, and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.