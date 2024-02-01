Breast Reconstruction Market Size to Hit the US$1 Billion Mark by 2030, Fairfield Market Research Predicts 7.2% CAGR

London, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent report by Fairfield Market Research, the global breast reconstruction market is projected to experience a robust sprint, anticipating a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. The market, currently valued at a modest US$0.6 Bn in 2022, is expected to make a substantial leapfrog, surpassing the billion-dollar-mark by the end of 2030.



This forecast indicates a promising surge in demand for breast reconstruction procedures, underlining the increasing significance of these surgeries in the global healthcare landscape. The projected growth is attributed to factors such as technological advancements, rising awareness, and an exploding prevalence of breast cancer cases worldwide.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$0.6 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$1.0 Bn CAGR 7.3% Growth Drivers Mounting Breast Cancer Cases

Rising Awareness Among Patients

Technological Advances

The Rise of 3D Printing Technology

Supportive Government Initiatives Segmentation By Product (Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM), Others)

By Shape (Anatomical, Round)

By Placement (Submuscular Insertion, Subglandular Insertion, Dual-Plane Insertion)

By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Others) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Players Arion Laboratories, Establishment Labs S.A., Sebbin, RTI Surgical Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, Sientra, Inc., Allergan, Inc. (AbbVie), Silimed, CEREPLAS, KOKEN CO. LTD., Polytech Health & Aesthetics, AirXpanders, GC Aesthetics, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

Navigating the market dynamics, the report sheds light on how the industry is striving to meet an upsurge in breast cancer cases. As the most common technique for treating breast cancer, mastectomy involves the surgical removal of the entire breast, compelling many women to seek breast reconstruction operations for restoration. The most prevalent methods include implant reconstruction and autologous or flap reconstruction, says Fairfield Market Research in the report.

The alarming rise in the rates of breast cancer cases contributes significantly to an increased demand for breast reconstruction surgeries globally, underscoring the procedure's crucial role in healthcare. The report highlights that the usage of acellular dermal matrix (ADM) is on an upswing, indicating a growing preference for advanced reconstructive techniques. “Rapid technological progress, including the expansion of 3D-printed implants, enhances the market's growth potential further, and offers advanced options to those undergoing breast reconstruction,” says the company’s analyst.

Key Research Insights

In 2022, breast implants claimed the largest market share globally, fueled by increased breast cancer cases, rising reconstruction surgeries, and heightened demand for silicone and saline implants.

The round category of breast implants dominated in 2022, driven by frequent product launches, FDA safety updates, and extensive clinical trials, indicating sustained popularity and safety measures.

Hospitals held the lion’s share in 2022 and are poised to continue this trend, reflecting their pivotal role in performing a growing number of breast reconstruction surgeries.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

A Shift in Patient Preferences Indicate that Breast Implants Trump Tissue Expanders

In a transformative era for breast reconstruction, the dominance of breast implants has taken center stage, as patients increasingly favor the quicker surgical time and absence of donor sites offered by implants.

The trend is especially pronounced in fast-developing nations such as China, India, and South Africa, where the rising incidence of breast cancer is propelling a surge in breast reconstruction surgeries. The imminent years promise robust growth for the implant market, driven by the increasing demand to restore breasts to their natural appearance.

A Proliferation in Usage, and Market Offerings Boost Tissue Expanders

Contrary to the implant-focused landscape, the tissue expanders category is poised for substantial growth over the forecast period. With tissue expander repair accounting for up to 65% of all breast reconstruction procedures, its popularity is evident. The advantages of quicker, easier, and generally less expensive procedures are propelling the surge in demand. Market participants are strategically releasing a variety of tissue expanders to capture a larger market share and cater to diverse patient needs.

Round Implants Lead the Way, Driven by Favourable FDA Regulations, and Supportive Clinical Studies

In 2022, the round-shaped breast implants category not only dominated the market but is predicted to witness substantial growth in the coming years. This prevalence is attributed to a surge in product launches, regular FDA updates ensuring safety, and the execution of numerous clinical studies. The FDA's modification of safety standards in October 2021, restricting sales and distribution to ensure patient access to essential information, is a key driver. The demand for round-shaped breast implants is poised for a significant increase, reflecting informed decisions and enhanced safety considerations.

Natural Form, and Textured Surfaces Drive Dominance of Anatomical Implants

The anatomical category is set to experience significant expansion, fueled by the benefits offered by anatomically shaped breast implants. These implants, providing a natural form and textured surface, reduce the risk of shifting post-implantation. As highlighted by the Sayah Institute, the textured surface makes them a preferred choice for women with minimal natural breast tissue, driving growth in this segment. The combination of natural aesthetics and enhanced safety positions anatomical implants for remarkable growth in the breast reconstruction market.

Dual-Plane Insertion Takes the Lead as it Offers Optimum Natural Position, and Soft Tissue Coverage

When it comes to market share, the dual-plane insertion technique claims the largest share, thanks to its ability to provide optimal soft tissue coverage and adjust breast implants to the most natural position. Offering more benefits and fewer negatives than single-pocket sites, this technique ensures effective coverage by the breast gland, minimizing discomfort and downtime. The emphasis on optimal implant placement is driving the surge in popularity of dual-plane insertion techniques.

Growing Perception of Ambulatory Surgery Centers as a Cost-effective Procedure with Uncompromised Quality

In 2022, hospitals registered a significant revenue share, underlining the vital role they play in market expansion. However, the forecast period is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the segment for ambulatory surgery centers. These centers offer the dual advantage of cost savings and enhanced quality and patient care. As the frequency of same-day surgeries increases, particularly in western nations, ambulatory surgery centers operated by hospitals are set to reshape the landscape of breast reconstruction procedures.

Key Report Highlights

Breast cancer, representing 12% of all new cancer cases globally as of 2021-end, is a leading factor propelling the market's growth. With an increasing number of women opting for breast reconstruction following mastectomy, the market is poised for expansion, reflecting the growing necessity for these reconstructive treatments.

The US emerges as a major supplier in the breast reconstruction market, with numerous businesses headquartered there producing and supplying cutting-edge devices. Besides, significant market shares come from Germany, France, the UK, and select Asian nations, demonstrating the global nature of this burgeoning industry.

Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Remains the Global Frontier, Majorly Backed by Government Initiatives

North America emerges as the unrivaled leader in the global breast reconstruction market, attributing its supremacy to a burgeoning breast augmentation industry, a surge in breast cancer cases, and a robust healthcare system. Government initiatives focusing on public awareness of implant procedures are further amplifying the demand for breast reconstruction.

Significant FDA approvals, such as Allergan Plc's NATRELLE INSPIRA breast implant, add to the region's dominance, offering innovative solutions for women undergoing breast reconstruction.

Europe Emerges as a Growth Powerhouse with Remarkable Investment Flow

Europe presents an exciting growth frontier, expanding at the fastest rate in the breast reconstruction market. The surge is fueled by government campaigns promoting breast health and care, increasing demand for cosmetic treatments, and substantial investments by major corporations and government agencies in R&D for surgical techniques.

Initiatives like the US$790 Mn fund for medical technology improvements underscore Europe's commitment to innovation and advancements in breast health, positioning the region as a significant player in the global breast reconstruction landscape.

